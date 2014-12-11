Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Amar Organics LOC Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting Amar Organics LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Avoir Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 217 Suspended Avoir Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 33 Suspended * Includes a sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.33.00 million Bharat Chemical LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL & CRISIL A1+ 149870 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL^^^ CRISIL A1+ USD 325 Reaffirmed Million ^^^ Equivalent to Rs.19,825 million Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2750 Reaffirmed Deepmala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Dynomerk Controls BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.2 Reaffirmed Gepdec Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 63 Assigned Him Teknoforge Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 26.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Maitri Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 48 Upgraded from CRISIL D Oswal Polychem LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended *Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit Limit to the extent of Rs.25.0 million Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills BG CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Ltd Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills LOC CRISIL A4 47.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 104.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 31.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Foreign Currency Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Proposed Export CRISIL A4 12.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Packing Credit Ram Sarup Murari Lal LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned RPM Engineers India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended RPM Engineers India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Suspended S.P.M.Power and Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed S.P.M.Power and Telecom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Saurav Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Saurav Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Saurav Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheenlac Paints Corp BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Sheenlac Paints Corp LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Shilphy Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sakhar Karkhana Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Credit Shrini Softex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1850 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Siddhartha Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Singhal Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Suspended South East Constructions Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 450 Suspended Ltd Sree Murali Mohana Boiled and Raw RicePacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 2.7 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Saw Mills and Sri Lakshmi LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Timbers Sri Renga Apparels India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended Sridhar Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned SSIPL Retail Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Suspended Success Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Credit Success Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Discounting Success Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sun Industrial Automation and SolutionBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sun Industrial Automation and SolutionBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sun Industrial Automation and SolutionProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 29.6 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 111.5 Reaffirmed A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Amar Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac Amar Organics CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Autoline CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Autoline LT Loan CRISIL D 59.9 Reaffirmed Avoir Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL B 250 Suspended Loan Fac Bharat Chemical Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Chemical CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac @ CRISIL AAA 2,41,800Reaffirmed @ Rs.50.15 Billion is Interchangeable with Non Fund based facilities Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AAA USD Reaffirmed 1625 Million ** Equivalent to Rs.99,125 million Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 6100 Reaffirmed Limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA USD Reaffirmed Limits*** 2715 Million *** Equivalent to Rs.1,65,615 million Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Withdrawal Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Withdrawal Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Withdrawal Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Bonds Programme CRISIL AAA 10000 Withdrawal Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 370 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac * * working capital facilities expected to be interchangeable between fund and non-fund based facilities Deepmala Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 275 Reaffirmed Credit Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 167 Reaffirmed Dynomerk Controls CC CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Dynomerk Controls Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynomerk Controls TL CRISIL B 16.6 Reaffirmed Field Motor Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Field Motor Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 145 Reaffirmed Fac Field Motor Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Field Motor Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Field Motor Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB 150 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Inland/Import Letter of Credit Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned G. H. Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 420 Reaffirmed Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 57.8 Reaffirmed Gepdec Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37 Assigned Loan Fac Gepdec Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A - Continues to Rating be on Watch with Positive Implications GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1.27 Continues to be on Watch with Positive Implications GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 8.73 Continues to be on Watch with Positive Implications Him Teknoforge Ltd CC CRISIL BB 565 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Him Teknoforge Ltd TL CRISIL BB 368.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- JC Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed JC Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 26.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JC Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 198.9 Reaffirmed M S Metals and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Assigned Maa Amba Towers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Amba Towers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 161.8 Reaffirmed Maitri Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Maitri Educational Society TL CRISIL B 79 Upgraded from CRISIL D Niklesh Cooking Oil Refineries TL CRISIL B+ 59.6 Assigned Niklesh Cooking Oil Refineries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Niklesh Cooking Oil Refineries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5.4 Assigned Oswal Polychem CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 31.6 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills CC CRISIL B+ 147.4 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45.7 Upgraded from Ltd Discounting CRISIL B- Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 7.9 Upgraded from Ltd Purchase CRISIL B- Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills TL CRISIL B+ 94.6 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Pristine Developers CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Ram Sarup Murari Lal CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned RKS Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Fac RLS Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned Loan Fac RLS Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Assigned RLS Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned RLS Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- RPM Engineers India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended RPM Engineers India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.1 Suspended Loan Fac RPM Engineers India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Credit RPM Engineers India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.9 Suspended Rudra Automart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed S.P.M.Power and Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed S.P.M.Power and Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 532.5 Reaffirmed Saurav Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seth Mukund Lal Engineering and TL CRISIL B 123.3 Suspended Technical Institute Shashank Nidhi Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Shashank Nidhi Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sheenlac Paints Corp CC CRISIL BB 345 Suspended Sheenlac Paints Corp LT Loan CRISIL BB 137.8 Suspended Shilphy Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Shilphy Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended Loan Fac Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar BG CRISIL D 1.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar CC CRISIL D 43 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar TL CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar WC Loan CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shiv Shambhu Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended Shiv Shambhu Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Shivalik Cotex Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Shivalik Cotex Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Shivalik Cotex Ltd TL CRISIL D 132.5 Suspended Shree Momai Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Shree Momai Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Momai Industries TL CRISIL B 3 Suspended Shree Nakoda Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 118 Reaffirmed Factory Shree Nakoda Ginning and Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Factory Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari CC* CRISIL BB 2300 Suspended * Includes Packing Credit Sub Limit of Rs 500 Million Sakhar Karkhana Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari TL CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Sakhar Karkhana Shree Vishal Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 68 Suspended Shree Vishal Jewellers TL CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 360 Suspended Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Shri Raj Rajeshwar Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Shrini Softex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Suspended Shrini Softex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 245 Suspended Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 920 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Siddhartha Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Siddhartha Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Loan Fac Singhal Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57 Suspended Singhal Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49.7 Suspended Loan Fac Singhal Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Fac Smith and Sapphire Bio-Tech Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended SNG Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Suspended Soma Isolux Kishangarh Beawar Tollway Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 959.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Soma Isolux Kishangarh Beawar Tollway TL CRISIL D 11210.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd South East Constructions Company Pvt CC CRISIL C 200 Suspended Ltd South East Constructions Company Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 200 Suspended Ltd South East Constructions Company Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 75.6 Suspended Ltd South East Constructions Company Pvt TL CRISIL C 16 Suspended Ltd Sree Murali Mohana Boiled and Raw RiceCC CRISIL BB+ 800 Suspended Mill Pvt Ltd Sree Murali Mohana Boiled and Raw RiceTL CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Mill Pvt Ltd Sree Sandhya Spinning Mill CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sree Sandhya Spinning Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 43 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.6 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.7 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Saw Mills and Sri Lakshmi CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Timbers Sri Panduranga Rice Mill Adhoc Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Sri Panduranga Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Sri Panduranga Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Sri Renga Apparels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Sri Sai Lakshmi Cotton Ginning Mills CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Suspended Sri Sai Lakshmi Cotton Ginning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Sai Lakshmi Cotton Ginning Mills TL CRISIL B- 13 Suspended Sri Sapthagiri Foods CC CRISIL B+ 56 Suspended Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd CC * CRISIL D 185 Suspended * Cash credit of Rs.170 million includes three sub limits: (1) Export packing credit of Rs. 20.0 million and (2) Foreign bills discounting of Rs.20.0 million and (3)Letter of Credit of Rs.30.0 million. Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 282.7 Suspended Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B 32.5 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Ginning and Pressing LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Sridhar Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Srinivasa Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Srinivasa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Suspended Srinivasa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Suspended Loan Fac SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Loan Fac SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 200 Assigned SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 90 Assigned SSIPL Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 170 Assigned SSIPL Retail Ltd CC CRISIL A- 462 Assigned SSIPL Retail Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 368 Assigned Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 2.6 Suspended Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.1 Suspended Sun Industrial Automation and SolutionCC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Sun Industrial Automation and SolutionSecured Overdraft CRISIL BB 28.3 Suspended Fac Sunlite Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Takshila Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Takshila Educational Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)