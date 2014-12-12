Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Alliance Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.2 Reaffirmed
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3 105 Assigned
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 1 Assigned
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Atibir Hi - Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
B.N.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed
Bir Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Dargar Trading Company BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 139.2 Withdrawal
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Withdrawal
Excel Pack Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Excel Pack Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 2100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 420 Reaffirmed
Credit
J. M. Financial and Investment CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
^Assigned for initial public offering financial on episodic basis.
J. M. Financial and Investment ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed
Credit
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed
Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Assigned
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2300 Reaffirmed
Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Management Service
Path Oriental Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14.4 Reaffirmed
Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Sivanssh Infrastructure Development BG CRISIL A4+ 290 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Skyline Builders Developer Rating DA2+ - Upgraded
from DA2
SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Reassigned
Credit #
#Upto 50% interchangeability between Export Packing Credit(EPC) to Post Shipment Credit(PSC).
Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Suspended
Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 3.7 Suspended
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Sunbeam Speciality Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 @ Reaffirmed
@contains sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of buyer's credit
Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Umax Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Umax Packaging Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Downgraded
Contract from CRISIL A3
Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124.5 Assigned
Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Purchase
Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned
Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 24500 Reaffirmed
Alliance Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 402 Reaffirmed
Alliance Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alliance Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150.8 Reaffirmed
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 181 Assigned
Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned
Atibir Hi - Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 91 Reaffirmed
Atibir Hi - Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
B.N.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
B.N.R. Constructions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
B.N.R. Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
B.N.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AA 6450 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned
Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 8250 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Bashir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Bir Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Bir Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bir Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Birla Sun Life Dynamic Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned
Durgashree Bricks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Durgashree Bricks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3682 Reaffirmed
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 610 Withdrawal
* Interchangeable with the packing credit and buyer's credit
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 220 Withdrawal
**includes sub-limit of non-fund based facility of Rs.220 million
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 300 Withdrawal
^includes sub-limit of non-fund based facility of Rs.300 million
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL BB+ 300 Withdrawal
***includes sub-limit of fund based facility of Rs.200 million
Excel Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Excel Pack Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Associates TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Golawala Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Golawala Diamonds Non-FBL CRISIL BB+ 11.9 Reaffirmed
Golawala Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 83.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Golawala Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gopal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB-
ICICI Bank Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA 4184.4 Withdrawn
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J.A. Foods WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
J.A. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned
Loan Fac
J.A. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
J.A. Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
Jaideep Trading Company CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
Jaideep Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 100 million fully interchangeable between packing credit,
letter of credit and bill discounting.
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 7500 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 9250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.6 Reaffirmed
Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Assigned
Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned
Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Libra Hyundai TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned
Sciences Loan Fac
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 625 Reaffirmed
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Management Service Loan Fac
Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Management Service
Path Oriental Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BB 555.6 Reaffirmed
Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt. Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 1140 Assigned
Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended
Sagar Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Sagar Educational Society TL CRISIL D 25 Assigned
Sancheti Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Sancheti Cotex TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned
Scania Steels and Powers Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Scania Steels and Powers Ltd CC CRISIL D 244.3 Reaffirmed
Scania Steels and Powers Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 68 Reaffirmed
Scania Steels and Powers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Scania Steels and Powers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 56 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Scania Steels and Powers Ltd TL CRISIL D 237.6 Reaffirmed
Scania Steels and Powers Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 124.1 Reaffirmed
Shree Dwarkadhish Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 9 Suspended
Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66 Suspended
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended
Shri Krishna Cinetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51 Suspended
Shri Mookambiga Spg Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 250 Suspended
* Includes 3 sub limits: (1) Export Packing credit of Rs. 20 million
(2) Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs. 20 million and (3) Letter of Credit of Rs. 20 million.
Shri Mookambiga Spg Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 260 Suspended
Sivanssh Infrastructure Development CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sivanssh Infrastructure Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended
SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit #
#Upto 50% interchangeability between Export Packing Credit(EPC) to Post Shipment Credit(PSC).
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
South India Freight Carrier LT Loan CRISIL BB- 56.2 Suspended
South India Freight Carrier Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
South India Freight Carriers CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended
South India Freight Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Loan Fac
Space Realcon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 155 Suspended
Loan Fac
SR Edu - Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners TL CRISIL B 4.2 Suspended
Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.6 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B- 52 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 5 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 16.3 Suspended
Sri Ramani Resorts and Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Suspended
Sri Surya Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Industries
Sri Surya Ginning and Pressing LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Industries
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended
Sriram Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 13.4 Reaffirmed
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sunbeam Speciality Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer's payouts CRISIL AAA 1999.4 Withdrawn
Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed
Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 31.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 268.1 $ Reaffirmed
$ contains sub-limit of foreign letter of credit of Rs.100 million
Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 138 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Umax Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Umax Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 307.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
