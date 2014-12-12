Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Alliance Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.2 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3 105 Assigned Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 1 Assigned Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Atibir Hi - Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed B.N.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Bir Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Dargar Trading Company BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 139.2 Withdrawal Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Withdrawal Excel Pack Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Excel Pack Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 2100 Reaffirmed Credit Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 420 Reaffirmed Credit J. M. Financial and Investment CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd ^Assigned for initial public offering financial on episodic basis. J. M. Financial and Investment ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Credit K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Assigned Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2300 Reaffirmed Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Management Service Path Oriental Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14.4 Reaffirmed Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sivanssh Infrastructure Development BG CRISIL A4+ 290 Suspended Pvt Ltd Skyline Builders Developer Rating DA2+ - Upgraded from DA2 SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Reassigned Credit # #Upto 50% interchangeability between Export Packing Credit(EPC) to Post Shipment Credit(PSC). Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Suspended Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 3.7 Suspended Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed under LOC Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sunbeam Speciality Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 @ Reaffirmed @contains sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of buyer's credit Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Umax Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Umax Packaging Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Downgraded Contract from CRISIL A3 Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124.5 Assigned Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Purchase Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 24500 Reaffirmed Alliance Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 402 Reaffirmed Alliance Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alliance Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150.8 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 181 Assigned Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned Atibir Hi - Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 91 Reaffirmed Atibir Hi - Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB B.N.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed B.N.R. Constructions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fac B.N.R. Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed B.N.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AA 6450 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 8250 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed Bashir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Bir Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Bir Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bir Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Dynamic Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned Durgashree Bricks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Durgashree Bricks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3682 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 610 Withdrawal * Interchangeable with the packing credit and buyer's credit Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 220 Withdrawal **includes sub-limit of non-fund based facility of Rs.220 million Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 300 Withdrawal ^includes sub-limit of non-fund based facility of Rs.300 million Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL BB+ 300 Withdrawal ***includes sub-limit of fund based facility of Rs.200 million Excel Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Excel Pack Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Galaxy Associates TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Golawala Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Golawala Diamonds Non-FBL CRISIL BB+ 11.9 Reaffirmed Golawala Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 83.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Golawala Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Credit Gopal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- ICICI Bank Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA 4184.4 Withdrawn Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.A. Foods WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned J.A. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned Loan Fac J.A. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned J.A. Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Jaideep Trading Company CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Jaideep Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Loan Fac K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 100 million fully interchangeable between packing credit, letter of credit and bill discounting. Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 7500 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 9250 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Credit Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.6 Reaffirmed Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Assigned Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Libra Hyundai TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Sciences Loan Fac Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 625 Reaffirmed Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Management Service Loan Fac Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Management Service Path Oriental Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BB 555.6 Reaffirmed Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt. Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 1140 Assigned Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Sagar Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Assigned Sagar Educational Society TL CRISIL D 25 Assigned Sancheti Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sancheti Cotex TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Scania Steels and Powers Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd CC CRISIL D 244.3 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 68 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 56 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scania Steels and Powers Ltd TL CRISIL D 237.6 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 124.1 Reaffirmed Shree Dwarkadhish Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 9 Suspended Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66 Suspended Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Hari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended Shri Krishna Cinetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51 Suspended Shri Mookambiga Spg Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 250 Suspended * Includes 3 sub limits: (1) Export Packing credit of Rs. 20 million (2) Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs. 20 million and (3) Letter of Credit of Rs. 20 million. Shri Mookambiga Spg Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 260 Suspended Sivanssh Infrastructure Development CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sivanssh Infrastructure Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended SNY Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Credit # #Upto 50% interchangeability between Export Packing Credit(EPC) to Post Shipment Credit(PSC). Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac South India Freight Carrier LT Loan CRISIL BB- 56.2 Suspended South India Freight Carrier Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.8 Suspended Loan Fac South India Freight Carriers CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended South India Freight Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Loan Fac Space Realcon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 155 Suspended Loan Fac SR Edu - Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners TL CRISIL B 4.2 Suspended Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sri Balaji Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Balaji Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Sri Balaji Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.6 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B- 52 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 16.3 Suspended Sri Ramani Resorts and Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Suspended Sri Surya Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Industries Sri Surya Ginning and Pressing LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Suspended Industries Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Sriram Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 13.4 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sunbeam Speciality Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer's payouts CRISIL AAA 1999.4 Withdrawn Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 31.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 268.1 $ Reaffirmed $ contains sub-limit of foreign letter of credit of Rs.100 million Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 138 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Umax Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Umax Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 307.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 