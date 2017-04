Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 12 & 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Alishan Veneer and Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 179.5 Reaffirmed Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 224.8 Reaffirmed Arun Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Avtar and Company BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ B.L. International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed B.L. International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed B.L. International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Bill Discounting (Packing Credit) Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Limit^^ ^^ fully interchangeable to NFB Limits Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed ## LC Limits are interchangeable with Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Coromandel International Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Enayat Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Purchase ^ ^Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit Global Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Global Autotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 87.1 Reaffirmed Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 47 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Mahalaxmi Invsetment & Trading Pvt LtdBill Purchase - CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Mahalaxmi Invsetment & Trading Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Invsetment & Trading Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Credit Modelama Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.5 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 357 Reaffirmed Penver Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 375 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Penver Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 71.7 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Reitz India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 275 Reaffirmed RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Safera Food International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Safera Food International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Safera Food International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Sai Engicon and Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shafeeq Shameel and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Discounting Shafeeq Shameel and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Colonizers and Developers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 216 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Sopan O & M Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 * Assigned * Includes sublimit of letter of credit to the extent of Rs.25.0 million Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Mills BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 275 Suspended * Includes a sublimit of Rs. 275.0 million for Buyers Credit Super Craft Foundry BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Super Screws Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Super Screws Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Surindra Builders BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Surya Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Surya Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Swarn Shilp Chains and Jewellers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Ltd Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended The Coronation Arts Crafts BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended The Coronation Arts Crafts LOC CRISIL A4 4 Suspended The Daily Thanthi Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Thota Coldcel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Thota Coldcel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Track Innovations India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Trina Quebec Gears Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Trina Quebec Gears Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Trina Quebec Gears Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Trina Quebec Gears Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Trina Quebec Gears Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Suspended TSC Fashions Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 4 Suspended TSC Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14 Suspended Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Vallabh Fabriks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Veendeep Oiltek Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Veendeep Oiltek Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Veendeep Oiltek Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Veendeep Oiltek Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Industries LOC CRISIL A4 6.3 Suspended Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Discounting Fac Vico Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Vico Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Surgical Equipment Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD Programme FAAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Alishan Veneer and Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Alishan Veneer and Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anutex Shopping Mall Llp CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Anutex Shopping Mall Llp TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Arun Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashok Matches and Timber Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB 282.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ashok Matches and Timber Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 399.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Gold Card Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Credit Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 247.3 Reaffirmed Avtar and Company CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Avtar and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ B.L. International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed B.L. International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 192.7 Reaffirmed B.L. International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 77.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers TL CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Company Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Company Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Company Loan Fac Bhadreswar Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Bhadreswar Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Coromandel International Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed @ 50% of limits are one way interchangeable to NFB limits Coromandel International Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with NFB and BC limits Coromandel International Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 4260 Withdrawal Coromandel International Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Withdrawal Enayat Overseas TL CRISIL BB+ 75.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Global Autotech Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 480 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) LT Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 165 Reaffirmed Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 71.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Greatship India Ltd TL CRISIL AA USD Suspended 53.815! ! Equivalent to Rs.2,930 Million Greatship India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 3250 Suspended Greatship India Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ USD Suspended 5.44& & Equivalent to Rs.296.2 Million H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2600 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 768.8 Reaffirmed Healthware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Healthware Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- J. N. Traders CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed J. N. Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 870 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB JMT Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 95 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 195 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB K. S. Selections Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned K. S. Selections Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Kiran Design Export Packing CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Credit * * Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Kiran Jewelry Export Packing CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Jewelry Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1110 Reaffirmed Credit Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Invsetment & Trading Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Invsetment & Trading Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Invsetment & Trading Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Industries TL CRISIL B 29.2 Reaffirmed Mita India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mita India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 37 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 442.8 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 329.2 Reaffirmed My Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 245 Reaffirmed My Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed MY Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed MY Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporate Credit CCR BB+ - Assigned Corporation Rating Nirmaan Group Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Nirmaan Group Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Penver Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Penver Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 26.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.3 Reaffirmed Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Reitz India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Reitz India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RVJ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 174.9 Assigned Sai Engicon and Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Colonizers and Developers Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Shri Colonizers and Developers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from Financing Scheme(e CRISIL B+ - DFS) Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2000 Reaffirmed Smith Structures (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Fac Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 108.5 Reaffirmed Sopan O & M Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Sree Pandian Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137 Reaffirmed Sree Pandian Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics PvtCC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics PvtLT Loan CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics PvtStandby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Sri Ram Fibres Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Sri Ram Fibres Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Credit Sri Ram Fibres Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Mills CC* CRISIL B 110 Suspended Pvt Ltd * Includes a sublimit for Inland LC of Rs.10.00 Million & a sublimit for Inland Usance Bills Purchase of Rs.10.00 Million Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 34.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 123 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 174 Reaffirmed Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Super Craft Foundry CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Super Craft Foundry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Super Craft Foundry Rupee TL CRISIL B- 164.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Super Screws Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Super Screws Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Super Screws Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Credit Super Screws Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Supreme Coated Board Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Suri Auto Products CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Suri Auto Products LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Suspended Surinder Sat Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Surindra Builders CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Surya Industries (Warangal) CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Surya Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Surya Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 116.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Surya Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 585.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suryabala Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Swami Devi Dayal Hi Tech Education CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Academy Swami Devi Dayal Hi Tech Education Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 160 Suspended Academy Loan Fac Swami Devi Dayal Hi Tech Education TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended Academy Swaraj Metals CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Swaraj Metals CC CRISIL BB- 50 * Reaffirmed * Interchangeable to letter of credit upto Rs.50 million. Swarn Shilp Chains and Jewellers Pvt LCC CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Swastik Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Swastik Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 51.4 Suspended Swift Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swift Enterprises Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D T. Madhava Rao High Power Crushers PvtBG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Ltd T. Madhava Rao High Power Crushers PvtCC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Ltd T. Madhava Rao High Power Crushers PvtLT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ltd Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51.8 Suspended Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended Telugu Film Producers Mutually Aided WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Cooperative Housing Society Ltd Terai Overseas Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 280 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit The Coronation Arts Crafts CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended The Coronation Arts Crafts LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended The Coronation Arts Crafts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac The Cots Knits BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended The Cots Knits CC CRISIL D 43 Suspended The Cots Knits Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended The Cots Knits Foreign Bill CRISIL D 5 Suspended Purchase The Cots Knits LT Loan CRISIL D 23.4 Suspended The Cots Knits Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Suspended The Daily Thanthi CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed The Daily Thanthi CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed The Daily Thanthi TL CRISIL BBB 2250 Reaffirmed The Rishabh Velveleen Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended The Rishabh Velveleen Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended The Rishabh Velveleen Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.7 Suspended The Sherwood Officers Society TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended The Vasista Educational Society CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended The Vasista Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 138.4 Suspended Thota Coldcel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Thota Coldcel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Thota Coldcel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Suspended Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 270 Suspended Loan Fac Track Innovations India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Track Innovations India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Trina Quebec Gears Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 57.3 Reaffirmed Trina Quebec Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trishul Developers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 137.5 Suspended Trisons Impex CC * CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and buyers credit for Rs.300 million. Trisons Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 21 Suspended Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 3 Suspended Credit Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.7 Suspended TSC Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Uneecops Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37 Suspended Uneecops Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33 Suspended Loan Fac Uneecops Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Universal Hydrocarbons Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Vallabh Fabriks Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Vallabh Fabriks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 33.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vallabh Fabriks Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24 Suspended Valley Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Valley Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 563.2 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37099.1 Reaffirmed Veendeep Oiltek Exports CC CRISIL BB 3.5 Suspended Veendeep Oiltek Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Loan Fac Veendeep Oiltek Exports CC CRISIL BB 3.5 Suspended Veendeep Oiltek Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Loan Fac Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70.5 Suspended Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.7 Suspended Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Venkateshwara Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Suspended Venkateshwara Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Venkateshwara Industries TL CRISIL B+ 18.7 Suspended Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended * Interchangeable with Cash Credit Vico Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Vico Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.9 Suspended Loan Fac Vico Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 74 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.5 Suspended Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Fac Viswa Bharathi Cancer Hospital TL CRISIL BB- 77 Suspended Vix Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Vix Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Win Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Suspended Win Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Yogananda Multispeciality Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Yogananda Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B 57.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.