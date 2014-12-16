Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Adwitiya Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Anjani Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2 355 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
# Interchangeable with export bill discounting to the extent of Rs.80 million
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit$CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
$Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2 171.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
@ Interchangeable with buyer's credit of up to Rs.60 million
Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Depot
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
DE Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
DTL Ancillaries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 320 Assigned
Fibcom India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed
Fibcom India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 510 Reaffirmed
Kamal Jewellers LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Kamala Metachem Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Credit Limit
Kamala Metachem LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Kamala Metachem Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Laxya Diamonds Export Post - CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from
Shipment Credit CRISIL A4
Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.1 Reaffirmed
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 50 Reassigned
Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned
Satvik Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Satvik Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Satvik Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Satvik Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 95 Suspended
Shiv Shakti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Suspended
Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 14.7 Suspended
SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Supreme India Impex Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 850 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Supreme India Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended
Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Synergy Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Synergy Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 29000 Reaffirmed
V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A4 100 Notice of
Withdrawal
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL A4 20 Notice of
Withdrawal
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdProposed Export CRISIL A4 30 Notice of
Packing Credit Withdrawal
Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Adwitiya Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Adwitiya Projects India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Aercon India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aercon India CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Aercon India LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.1 Assigned
Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 24.5 Assigned
Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt TL CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Anjani Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Anjani Synthetics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Anjani Synthetics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anjani Synthetics Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
*Sub-limit under bill discounting and interchangeable with bill discounting
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 266.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 177.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned
Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Bhavik Polymers (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Depot
Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Depot
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub limit of packing credit
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
DE Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 349.9 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DTL Ancillaries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 350 Assigned
DTL Ancillaries Ltd External CRISIL B- 85.9 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
DTL Ancillaries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 134.1 Assigned
Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 150* Assigned
*Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.60 million
Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 350^ Assigned
^Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.140 million
Fibcom India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 475 Reaffirmed
Fibcom India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Kamal Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 186.5 Reaffirmed
Kamala Metachem CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Laxya Diamonds CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Lord Krishna Arcade Pvt Limitied Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Lord Krishna Arcade Pvt Limitied Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Fac
Lotus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 320 Suspended
Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Narula Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Narula Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 106 Reaffirmed
New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83.7 Reaffirmed
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46 Reaffirmed
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed
Nyse Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 1100 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Quest Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with cash credit limit
R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned
Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Rajasthan Lime Udyog CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed
Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.9 Reaffirmed
Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 248 Reaffirmed
Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 107.6 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Satvik Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shirin Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Suspended
Shirin Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shirin Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.5 Suspended
Shiv Shakti Exports TL CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Shree Bishnu Feed Industries CC CRISIL B- 83.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.5 Suspended
Sri Balaji Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended
Sri Balaji Infrastructure LT Loan CRISIL B 36.5 Suspended
SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 92 Suspended
SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 28 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed
Supreme India Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Synergy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Synergy Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 935 Reaffirmed
T. A. Textiles CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
T. A. Textiles TL CRISIL BB 61.7 Suspended
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+ 8900 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 Million
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 75000 Reaffirmed
V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Venkateswara Steels and Springs India CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Venkateswara Steels and Springs India SME Credit CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Venkateswara Steels and Springs India TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdBG CRISIL B+ 1 Notice of
Withdrawal
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL B+ 70 Notice of
Withdrawal
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Withdrawal 79 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
*Includes a sub limit of Rs 10.0 million of Cash Credit (Bills Discounting)
Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.3 Suspended
VTC Tradewings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
