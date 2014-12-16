Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Adwitiya Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Anjani Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2 355 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ # Interchangeable with export bill discounting to the extent of Rs.80 million Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit$CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ $Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2 171.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ @ Interchangeable with buyer's credit of up to Rs.60 million Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Depot Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed DE Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned DTL Ancillaries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 320 Assigned Fibcom India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 510 Reaffirmed Kamal Jewellers LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Kamala Metachem Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Credit Limit Kamala Metachem LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kamala Metachem Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Laxya Diamonds Export Post - CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.1 Reaffirmed Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 50 Reassigned Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Satvik Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Shiv Shakti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 14.7 Suspended SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Supreme India Impex Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 850 Suspended Discounting Fac Supreme India Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 29000 Reaffirmed V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A4 100 Notice of Withdrawal Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL A4 20 Notice of Withdrawal Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdProposed Export CRISIL A4 30 Notice of Packing Credit Withdrawal Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Adwitiya Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Adwitiya Projects India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aercon India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.9 Assigned Loan Fac Aercon India CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Aercon India LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.1 Assigned Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 24.5 Assigned Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt TL CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Anjani Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Anjani Synthetics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Anjani Synthetics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anjani Synthetics Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Sub-limit under bill discounting and interchangeable with bill discounting Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 266.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 177.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.7 Assigned Loan Fac Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Bhavik Polymers (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 15 Assigned Depot Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Depot Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of packing credit Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- DE Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 349.9 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DTL Ancillaries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 350 Assigned DTL Ancillaries Ltd External CRISIL B- 85.9 Assigned Commercial Borrowings DTL Ancillaries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 134.1 Assigned Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 150* Assigned *Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.60 million Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 350^ Assigned ^Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.140 million Fibcom India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 475 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Kamal Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 186.5 Reaffirmed Kamala Metachem CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Laxya Diamonds CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lord Krishna Arcade Pvt Limitied Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Lord Krishna Arcade Pvt Limitied Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Fac Lotus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 320 Suspended Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Narula Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Narula Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 106 Reaffirmed New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83.7 Reaffirmed Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46 Reaffirmed Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Nyse Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Quest Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with cash credit limit R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Rajasthan Lime Udyog CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.9 Reaffirmed Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 248 Reaffirmed Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 107.6 Reaffirmed Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Satvik Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shirin Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Suspended Shirin Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shirin Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.5 Suspended Shiv Shakti Exports TL CRISIL B 90 Suspended Shree Bishnu Feed Industries CC CRISIL B- 83.5 Reaffirmed Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.5 Suspended Sri Balaji Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Sri Balaji Infrastructure LT Loan CRISIL B 36.5 Suspended SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 92 Suspended SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 28 Suspended Loan Fac Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed Supreme India Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 935 Reaffirmed T. A. Textiles CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended T. A. Textiles TL CRISIL BB 61.7 Suspended Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+ 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 Million Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 75000 Reaffirmed V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Suspended Loan Fac Venkateswara Steels and Springs India CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Venkateswara Steels and Springs India SME Credit CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Venkateswara Steels and Springs India TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdBG CRISIL B+ 1 Notice of Withdrawal Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL B+ 70 Notice of Withdrawal Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Withdrawal 79 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended *Includes a sub limit of Rs 10.0 million of Cash Credit (Bills Discounting) Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.3 Suspended VTC Tradewings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 