Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
Accord Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 245 Reaffirmed
Credit
Alchem International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed
Alchem International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Associated Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.3 Reaffirmed
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
CMI FPE Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
CMI FPE Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 2300 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
D - vois Broadband Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
D. Ratna Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
D. Ratna Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtBG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 225 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A2+
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LOC#@ CRISIL A3+ 7850 Reaffirmed
Ltd
# Interchangeable with buyers credit @ Bank guarantee is a sub-limit of letter of credit
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 636.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Risk Limits
Nexo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed
P. Rajesh and Co. Export Bill CRISIL A4 36 Reaffirmed
Purchase -
Discounting
P. Rajesh and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed
P. Rajesh and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Praj Hipurity Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sushee Ivrcl Arunachalhighways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1747 Suspended
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 590 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Veejay Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Veejay Terry Products Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 1.7 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed
Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
Thakar Investments Ltd FD Programme FB- - Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended
Accord Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 36.6 Suspended
Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 107 Reaffirmed
Alchem International Ltd CC CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed
Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Alchem International Ltd TL CRISIL A- 97.4 Reaffirmed
Alchem International Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Associated Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Associated Manufacturing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 53.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhumika Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhumika Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhumika Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
*Includes Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Discounting as a sublimit up to the limit of
Rs.1.6 Million
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan ^ CRISIL B 21.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
^Includes Letter of Credit as a sublimit up to the limit of Rs.9.5 Million.
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B+
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
CMI FPE Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 900 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
@Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.850 million and
packing credit limit to an extent Rs.700 million
CMI FPE Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
D - vois Broadband Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
D - vois Broadband Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
DEE CEE HOSPITALITIES Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtCC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
DJ Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4981.5 Assigned
Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Suspended
F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.6 Assigned
Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 16.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 142.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Gangaputra CC CRISIL B 12.4 Reaffirmed
Gangaputra TL CRISIL B 327.6 Reaffirmed
Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed
Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed
*Fungible with bank guarantee
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 240000 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5450 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 9750 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Withdrawal
HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 145 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Jay Ravechi Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 135 Assigned
JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
K. B. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
K. B. Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
KDP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended
KDP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended
Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1650 Reaffirmed
Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 46.8 Reaffirmed
Loksewa Shikshan Bahuuddeshiya Mandal Proposed TL CRISIL D 19 Suspended
Loksewa Shikshan Bahuuddeshiya Mandal TL CRISIL D 41 Suspended
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL A 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A 32.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL A 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
M. S. Wood Products CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
M. S. Wood Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers CC^ CRISIL BBB 3300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
^ Interchangeable with letter of credit, buyers credit and working capital demand loan
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 34.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers TL CRISIL BBB 1828.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Narcinva Damodar Naik Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 150 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL B+
Nexo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 111.1 Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nexo Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 43.9 Reaffirmed
OSRAM India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with buyers credit and short-term loan.
OSRAM India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P. R. Packing Service Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
P. R. Packing Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
P. R. Packing Service TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Praj Hipurity Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Praj Hipurity Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pravin Mohanlal CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Priya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Priya Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
R.J. Chatha Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed
Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed
Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21.4 Assigned
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed
Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed
Shree Sharavana Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Srishiri Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Srishiri Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Sushee Ivrcl Arunachalhighways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2340 Suspended
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from
Gold Card CRISIL BBB-
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from
Credit $ CRISIL BBB-
$ full interchangeability between EPC and PCFC
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL BBB-
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL BBB-
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 54.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB-
The Kerala Khadi and Village CC CRISIL BB- 49.5 Assigned
Industries Association
The Kerala Khadi and Village Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10.5 Assigned
Industries Association
Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4018.5 Assigned
Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52 Reaffirmed
Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 18.3 Reaffirmed
Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Reaffirmed
Veejay Terry Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Veejay Terry Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed
Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 11.6 Suspended
Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.7 Suspended
Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed
Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
