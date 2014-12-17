Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Accord Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 245 Reaffirmed Credit Alchem International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Associated Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.3 Reaffirmed Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed CMI FPE Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 CMI FPE Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 2300 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 ^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee D - vois Broadband Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned D. Ratna Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit D. Ratna Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtBG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 225 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2+ Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LOC#@ CRISIL A3+ 7850 Reaffirmed Ltd # Interchangeable with buyers credit @ Bank guarantee is a sub-limit of letter of credit Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 636.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Risk Limits Nexo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed P. Rajesh and Co. Export Bill CRISIL A4 36 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting P. Rajesh and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed P. Rajesh and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Negotiation Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Praj Hipurity Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sushee Ivrcl Arunachalhighways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1747 Suspended Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 590 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Veejay Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Veejay Terry Products Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 1.7 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Thakar Investments Ltd FD Programme FB- - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Accord Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 36.6 Suspended Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Reaffirmed Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 107 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd CC CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Credit Alchem International Ltd TL CRISIL A- 97.4 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Associated Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Associated Manufacturing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B.K.S.Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 53.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Bhumika Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Bhumika Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Credit Bhumika Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Includes Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Discounting as a sublimit up to the limit of Rs.1.6 Million Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan ^ CRISIL B 21.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ^Includes Letter of Credit as a sublimit up to the limit of Rs.9.5 Million. Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ CMI FPE Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A @Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.850 million and packing credit limit to an extent Rs.700 million CMI FPE Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A D - vois Broadband Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ D - vois Broadband Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ DEE CEE HOSPITALITIES Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtCC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ DJ Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4981.5 Assigned Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Suspended F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.6 Assigned Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.4 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 16.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 142.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Gangaputra CC CRISIL B 12.4 Reaffirmed Gangaputra TL CRISIL B 327.6 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed *Fungible with bank guarantee Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 240000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5450 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 9750 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Withdrawal HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB HMA Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 145 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Jay Ravechi Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 135 Assigned JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed K. B. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned K. B. Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned KDP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended KDP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1650 Reaffirmed Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 46.8 Reaffirmed Loksewa Shikshan Bahuuddeshiya Mandal Proposed TL CRISIL D 19 Suspended Loksewa Shikshan Bahuuddeshiya Mandal TL CRISIL D 41 Suspended Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL A 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A 32.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL A 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- M. S. Wood Products CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed M. S. Wood Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers CC^ CRISIL BBB 3300 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit, buyers credit and working capital demand loan Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 34.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers TL CRISIL BBB 1828.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Narcinva Damodar Naik Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 150 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Nexo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 111.1 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Nexo Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 43.9 Reaffirmed OSRAM India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit and short-term loan. OSRAM India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. R. Packing Service Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 115 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ P. R. Packing Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ P. R. Packing Service TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Praj Hipurity Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Praj Hipurity Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pravin Mohanlal CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Priya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Priya Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned R.J. Chatha Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.1 Assigned Loan Fac Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21.4 Assigned Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Shree Sharavana Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Srishiri Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Srishiri Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Sushee Ivrcl Arunachalhighways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2340 Suspended Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BBB- Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from Credit $ CRISIL BBB- $ full interchangeability between EPC and PCFC Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BBB- Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BBB- Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 54.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- The Kerala Khadi and Village CC CRISIL BB- 49.5 Assigned Industries Association The Kerala Khadi and Village Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10.5 Assigned Industries Association Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4018.5 Assigned Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52 Reaffirmed Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 18.3 Reaffirmed Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Reaffirmed Veejay Terry Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Veejay Terry Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 11.6 Suspended Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.7 Suspended Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 