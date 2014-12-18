Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Company Credit Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 25 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12.75 Reaffirmed Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Bharat Seats Ltd BG CRISIL A3 136 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Bihari Lal Menghani BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Britacel Silicones Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Dhawan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Suspended E I T A India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 118 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed H S Sandhu Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Suspended Indian Toners and Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Indian Toners and Developers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Air Products Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ISP Exports India Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Kaiser Constructions Engineers and BG CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Contractors Kaiser Constructions Engineers and Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Contractors Loan Fac Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1550 Assigned Credit Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1050 Assigned Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 48.7 Reaffirmed Credit Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Maks Technologies Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Mohan Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37 Suspended Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Presidency Exports and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Presidency Exports and Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Negotiation Presidency Exports and Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Presidency Exports and Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Printlink Computer and Communication LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Printlink Computer and Communication ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rasoi Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Rasoi Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Rasoi Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Rasoi Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Suspended Loan Fac Resonance Specialities Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Resonance Specialities Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Rkkr Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 21 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Spica Projects and Infrastructures PvtBG CRISIL A4 180 Suspended Ltd Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Discounting Fac Sri S. Subbiah and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Credit Super Tannery Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 330 Reaffirmed Purchase Super Tannery Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Suprada Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Suspended Webson Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Webson Hosiery Factory BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended Loan Fac Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Company Credit Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Company Loan Fac Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Company Discounting Ambico Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Ambika India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ambika India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 29.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 94 Suspended Loan Fac Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33 Suspended AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36 Suspended Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 54 Suspended Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Bajaj Finance Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A+ 55000 Reaffirmed Programme Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 113.325 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 13.425 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 63500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotton CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bajrang Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Bharat Seats Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 82.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Bharat Seats Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 475.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Seats Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable bank guarantee and letter of credit Bhujbal Brothers Construction Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Bhujbal Brothers Properties TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Bihari Lal Menghani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac Bihari Lal Menghani CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Britacel Silicones Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed C H Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Coromandel Metal Products Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 50 Suspended * Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 20 Million for Letter of Credit Dhawan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Suspended Dhawan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 6.5 Suspended E I T A India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Suspended E I T A India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 157 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Kripa Iron Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 432 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 387.5 Reaffirmed H S Sandhu Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 62.5 Suspended High End Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Suspended Loan Fac High End Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 127.5 Suspended Indian Toners and Developers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Indian Toners and Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 230 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 725.9 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA 524.1 Reaffirmed Limits Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 562 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Air Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1747.5 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd NCD# CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed #Long term Borrowing Programme facility has been split into Rs.7000 Million Non Convertible Debenture and Rs.1500 Million Rupee Term Loan ISP Exports India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 240 * Suspended Credit * Includes Sub-limit of Rs.60 million for cash credit and Rs.100 million for Foreign Bill Discounting Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.7 Suspended Jawahar Shethkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB 1500 Suspended Karkhana Ltd Kaiser Constructions Engineers and CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Contractors Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 251.5 Assigned Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3550 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 2080 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1270.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 99.1 Reaffirmed Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned Fac Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami LT Loan CRISIL BB- 525 Suspended Educational Trust Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Educational Trust Loan Fac Lambodhara Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 101.8 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 389.5 Reaffirmed Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdCC * CRISIL B- 25 Suspended * Includes sub limit of Rs.15.00 Million for export packing credit Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B- 7 Suspended Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.2 Suspended Loan Fac Maa Tara Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Maa Tara Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maks Technologies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Maks Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Marath Enterprises and Crushers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 160 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 66 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 69.7 Reaffirmed Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.5 Suspended Mohan Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Suspended Mohan Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1354.6 Suspended Nortech Power Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 750 Suspended Nortech Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 420 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 12.3 Reaffirmed Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 152.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 17 Reaffirmed Pasari Multiprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Suspended Printlink Computer and Communication CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd R. P. Tek India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned R. P. Tek India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rasoi Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Dowgraded from CRISIL B Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Dowgraded from CRISIL A4 Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 20 Dowgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Resonance Specialities Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Resonance Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Rkkr Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Suspended Rkkr Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Suspended RKM Housing Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 76 Suspended Rohit Automobiles - Ara CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Rohit Automobiles - Ara TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S. J. Green Park Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.3 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 14.7 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- S.J. Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 195 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit S.J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samvijay Power and Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sanghi Trading Corporation CC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.25 Million for Letter of Credit Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Shalimar Nutrients Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalimar Nutrients Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 287.5 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 105.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 86.3 Reaffirmed Shambhavi Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 1850 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Shree Balasaria Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended SMS Parking Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1090 Suspended Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 62.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 52.3 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 36.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Spica Projects and Infrastructures PvtCC CRISIL B- 48.7 Suspended Ltd Spica Projects and Infrastructures PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.3 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 139.5 Assigned Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Sri S. Subbiah and Company CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Sri S. Subbiah and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sri S. Subbiah and Company Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Super Tannery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 28.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Tannery Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Super Tannery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 34.8 Reaffirmed Suprada Construction Company CC CRISIL C 57.5 Suspended Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex CC CRISIL BB- 145 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex TL CRISIL BB- 39 Upgraded from CRISIL B Walvekar Brothers and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Webson Hosiery Factory TL CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned Webson Hosiery Factory Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Credit Webson Hosiery Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Webson Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)