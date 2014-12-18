Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Company Credit
Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Avanse Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 25 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12.75 Reaffirmed
Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Bharat Seats Ltd BG CRISIL A3 136 Reaffirmed
Bharat Seats Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Bihari Lal Menghani BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Britacel Silicones Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Dhawan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Suspended
E I T A India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 118 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed
H S Sandhu Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Suspended
Indian Toners and Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed
Indian Toners and Developers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed
Inox Air Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inox Air Products Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
ISP Exports India Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Kaiser Constructions Engineers and BG CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Contractors
Kaiser Constructions Engineers and Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Contractors Loan Fac
Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1550 Assigned
Credit
Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1050 Assigned
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 48.7 Reaffirmed
Credit
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 3 Suspended
Maks Technologies Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Mohan Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37 Suspended
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Presidency Exports and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Presidency Exports and Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Negotiation
Presidency Exports and Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Presidency Exports and Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Printlink Computer and Communication LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Printlink Computer and Communication ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Rasoi Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Rasoi Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Rasoi Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended
Rasoi Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Resonance Specialities Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Resonance Specialities Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Rkkr Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 21 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Spica Projects and Infrastructures PvtBG CRISIL A4 180 Suspended
Ltd
Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Sri S. Subbiah and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Super Tannery Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
Super Tannery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed
Credit
Super Tannery Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 330 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Super Tannery Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed
Suprada Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Suspended
Webson Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
Webson Hosiery Factory BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended
Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Company Credit
Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Company Loan Fac
Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Company Discounting
Ambico Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed
Ambika India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Ambika India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 29.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 94 Suspended
Loan Fac
Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33 Suspended
AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended
AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended
AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended
Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36 Suspended
Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 54 Suspended
Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended
Bajaj Finance Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A+ 55000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 113.325 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 13.425 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 63500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Bajrang Cotton CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Bajrang Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Bharat Seats Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102 Reaffirmed
Bharat Seats Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 82.1 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Bharat Seats Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 475.4 Reaffirmed
Bharat Seats Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Bharat Seats Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Seats Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable bank guarantee and letter of credit
Bhujbal Brothers Construction Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Bhujbal Brothers Properties TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Bihari Lal Menghani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bihari Lal Menghani CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Britacel Silicones Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
C H Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed
Coromandel Metal Products Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 20 Million for Letter of Credit
Dhawan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Suspended
Dhawan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 6.5 Suspended
E I T A India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Suspended
E I T A India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 157 Reaffirmed
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Guru Kripa Iron Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 432 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency
GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 387.5 Reaffirmed
H S Sandhu Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 62.5 Suspended
High End Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
High End Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 127.5 Suspended
Indian Toners and Developers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Indian Toners and Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 230 Reaffirmed
Inox Air Products Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 725.9 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan
Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA 524.1 Reaffirmed
Limits
Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 562 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inox Air Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1747.5 Reaffirmed
Inox Air Products Ltd NCD# CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed
#Long term Borrowing Programme facility has been split into Rs.7000 Million
Non Convertible Debenture and Rs.1500 Million Rupee Term Loan
ISP Exports India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 240 * Suspended
Credit
* Includes Sub-limit of Rs.60 million for cash credit and Rs.100 million
for Foreign Bill Discounting
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.7 Suspended
Jawahar Shethkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB 1500 Suspended
Karkhana Ltd
Kaiser Constructions Engineers and CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Contractors
Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 251.5 Assigned
Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3550 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 2080 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1270.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 99.1 Reaffirmed
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned
Fac
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami LT Loan CRISIL BB- 525 Suspended
Educational Trust
Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended
Educational Trust Loan Fac
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 101.8 Reaffirmed
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 389.5 Reaffirmed
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdCC * CRISIL B- 25 Suspended
* Includes sub limit of Rs.15.00 Million for export packing credit
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B- 7 Suspended
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Maa Tara Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Maa Tara Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maks Technologies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Maks Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Marath Enterprises and Crushers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 160 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 66 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 69.7 Reaffirmed
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.5 Suspended
Mohan Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Suspended
Mohan Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1354.6 Suspended
Nortech Power Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 750 Suspended
Nortech Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 420 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 12.3 Reaffirmed
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 152.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 17 Reaffirmed
Pasari Multiprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Suspended
Printlink Computer and Communication CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
R. P. Tek India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned
R. P. Tek India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rasoi Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Dowgraded
from CRISIL B
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Dowgraded
from CRISIL A4
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 20 Dowgraded
Credit from CRISIL A4
Resonance Specialities Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Resonance Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Rkkr Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Suspended
Rkkr Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
RKM Housing Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 76 Suspended
Rohit Automobiles - Ara CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Rohit Automobiles - Ara TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
S. J. Green Park Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BBB-
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BBB-
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.3 Upgraded from
Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 14.7 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BBB-
S.J. Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 195 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit
S.J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Samvijay Power and Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Sanghi Trading Corporation CC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs.25 Million for Letter of Credit
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Nutrients Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shalimar Nutrients Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 287.5 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 105.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 86.3 Reaffirmed
Shambhavi Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 1850 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Shree Balasaria Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
SMS Parking Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1090 Suspended
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 62.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 52.3 Reaffirmed
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 36.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Spica Projects and Infrastructures PvtCC CRISIL B- 48.7 Suspended
Ltd
Spica Projects and Infrastructures PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.3 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 139.5 Assigned
Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Sri S. Subbiah and Company CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed
Sri S. Subbiah and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Sri S. Subbiah and Company Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Super Tannery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Super Tannery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 28.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Super Tannery Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Super Tannery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 34.8 Reaffirmed
Suprada Construction Company CC CRISIL C 57.5 Suspended
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex CC CRISIL BB- 145 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex TL CRISIL BB- 39 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Walvekar Brothers and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Webson Hosiery Factory TL CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned
Webson Hosiery Factory Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned
Credit
Webson Hosiery Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Webson Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
