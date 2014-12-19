Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Jute Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Suspended Aanchal Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 61.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 67 * Upgraded from CRISIL A4 * Includes a sublimit of Letter of credit of Rs.17 million Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Atibir Industries Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Atibir Industries Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2400 Reaffirmed Barath Agri International Trading Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company LOC CRISIL A4 207 Suspended Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt LBG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed C. M. Roy BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed Credit Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 155 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with BG Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee Forbes and Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned H.T. Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Credit Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed ISC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Suspended ITDL Imagetec Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed J.M.L. Marketings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Jagran Prakashan Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Jagran Prakashan Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed KLSR Infratech Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1625 Suspended Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A2+ 3 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A1 Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 10 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd Purchase from CRISIL A1 Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A1 Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Masibus Automation and InstrumentationBG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Offshore Hookup and Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Services India Pvt Ltd Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Pressels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended PTC India Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 122 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Ratilal Bhagwandas Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Ratilal Bhagwandas Construction LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Ratilal Bhagwandas Construction Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Shamko Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Shamko Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sri Renga Creaative Apparels India PvtForeign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Suspended Ltd Discounting Sri Renga Creaative Apparels India PvtLOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Ltd Sri Renga Creaative Apparels India PvtPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Ltd Sudhir Sales and Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sudhir Sales and Services Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 17.4 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A3 53.6 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 174 Reaffirmed Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended under LOC Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 665 Reaffirmed Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 210 Suspended Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ** CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit for Rs.50 Million Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 35800 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 90 Suspended Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 250 Suspended Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing FD Programme FA 160 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Jute Product Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL B- 60 Suspended ^ Sub-limit of Rs.15.00 million for letter of credit A.S. Jute Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 18 Suspended Loan Fac A.S. Jute Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 190.4 Suspended Aanchal Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aimil Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 340 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Cottons CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Cottons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aishwarya Cottons TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Upgraded from CRISIL B Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 285 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 9.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Suspended Apex Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Atibir Industries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2180 Reaffirmed Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 540 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Avenues Pharmaceuticals Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Suspended Barath Agri International Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Barath Agri International Trading Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Binjusaria Metal Box Company CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Binjusaria Metal Box Company Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Credit Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit C. M. Roy CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Ch. Devi Lal Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 189.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ch. Devi Lal Memorial Trust TL CRISIL BBB 185 Suspended Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Funding Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL BBB 54.7 Downgraded Based Bk Limits from CRISIL A- Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 410.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 143.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Eden Critical Care Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 195 Reaffirmed Euro Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL BBB- 383 Reaffirmed * Include the sublimit for letter of credit for Rs.260.0 Million Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Forbes and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between packing credit and working capital loans Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL AA- 606.2 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 642.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forbes and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 296.6 Reaffirmed Forbes and Co. Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Debentures Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Fac Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 147.1 Assigned Greeshmam Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 185 Assigned H.T. Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Suspended H.T. Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32 Suspended Loan Fac Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 1936 Reaffirmed Fac Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 216.1 Reaffirmed Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB- 7.9 Reaffirmed Funding ISC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended ISC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41.6 Suspended Loan Fac ITDL Imagetec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed J.M.L. Marketings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Suspended J.M.L. Marketings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.7 Suspended Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagran Prakashan Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 670 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 144.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 126.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kamal Auto Industries CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Kanpur Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Khetan Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 46.5 Suspended Khetan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 23.5 Suspended Khetan Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Suspended Loan Fac KLSR Infratech Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 275 Suspended KLSR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A- 127.5 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LT Loan CRISIL A- 4 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 132.3 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 3900 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.150 Million interchangeable with Bank guarantee and standby line of credit; Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee or standby line of credit upto Rs.900 Million; Includes sublimit of Rs.200 Million for Standby line of credit ;Includes sublimit of Rs.400 Million interchangeable with standby line of credit and Bank Guarantee; Fully interchangeable with standby line of credit upto Rs.250 Million; Fully interchangeable with Gold on loan scheme upto Rs.500 Million Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 3500 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 115.8 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 199.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 330.9 Reaffirmed Mansarovar Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Suspended Mansarovar Tea Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.2 Suspended Loan Fac Mansarovar Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33.8 Suspended Masibus Automation and InstrumentationBill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Masibus Automation and InstrumentationCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Masibus Automation and InstrumentationProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Masibus Automation and InstrumentationTL CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd National Solvents & Chemical CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Industries National Solvents & Chemical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Assigned Industries Loan Fac Offshore Hookup and Construction CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Services India Pvt Ltd Opaque Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Suspended Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 64.2 Suspended Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 103.4 Suspended Loan Fac Pesco Beam Environmental Solutions PvtExport Packing CRISIL BB 250 Downgraded Ltd Credit from CRISIL BBB- Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 28 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 49.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Poornima Dairy Products CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Poornima Dairy Products TL CRISIL B 23 Suspended Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 402 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 208 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pressels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Pressels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Suspended PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with cash credit Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Loan Fac R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1460 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rayani Spin - Tex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Rayani Spin - Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Rayani Spin - Tex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 12 Suspended Rayani Spin - Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 190 Assigned Sabaris Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Sabaris Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 112 Reaffirmed Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 142.8 Suspended Sav Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Suspended Sav Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sav Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Suspended Credit Sav Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended Sav Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sav Wires Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Suspended Credit Shamko Exim Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Suspended Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Soot Girni CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Ltd; Islampur Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Soot Girni Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85.5 Suspended Ltd; Islampur Loan Fac Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Soot Girni TL CRISIL D 104.5 Suspended Ltd; Islampur Shirode Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Shirode Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Fac Shirode Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Nagani Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Shree Nagani Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Shree Nagani Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust TL CRISIL D 140 Assigned Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Assigned Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Sangam Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 860 Reaffirmed Niyamit Hidkal - Dam Loan Fac Siddhi Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Siddhi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended Loan Fac Siddhi Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 4.2 Suspended Signature Buildcon CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Sri Renga Creaative Apparels India PvtTL CRISIL BB- 79.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Sadguru Sambasiva Ginning and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Suspended Pressing Factory Loan Fac Sri Shambhavi Cotton Ginning & CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Pressing Sri Shambhavi Cotton Ginning & TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Pressing Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ltd Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Rice CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Mill Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Mill Loan Fac Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Rice TL CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Mill Statesman Fashion BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Statesman Fashion Bill Discounting* CRISIL D 20 Suspended * 100 per cent interchangeability between Packing Credit and Bills Discounting Statesman Fashion CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Statesman Fashion LOC CRISIL D 20.4 Suspended Statesman Fashion LT Loan CRISIL D 3.6 Suspended Statesman Fashion Packing Credit* CRISIL D 120 Suspended * 100 per cent interchangeability between Packing Credit and Bills Discounting Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 7) Superfil Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 2.3 Suspended T.K.Gurusamy Nadar and Sons Sri CC CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned Koodalingam Pattu Centre Pvt Ltd TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A 340 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting up to Rs.300 million TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable with LC up to Rs.550 million Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Loan Fac Tarak International Bill Discounting CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Tarak International CC CRISIL D 116 Suspended Tarak International LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Tarak International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.5 Suspended Loan Fac Tarak International TL CRISIL D 2 Suspended Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit, Bill Discounting Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 457.4 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 17150 Reaffirmed Loan The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 18583 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 17079 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AA- 18452 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated Non - CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual Non - CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures The Tata Power Co. Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 23030 Reaffirmed Debentures Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Varadvinayak Developers Project Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Vascon BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Vascon CC CRISIL D 93.5 Suspended Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 