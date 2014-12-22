Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 19 & 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended ACB India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 3280 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 710 Reaffirmed ** Sublimit of Rs.200 Million for letter of credit ACB India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Discounting ACB India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Suspended Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1330 Suspended Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 140 Suspended Agro Food Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Agro Food Industries Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Agro Food Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Arvind Remedies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11.3 Reaffirmed Bhaidas Cursondas and Co. Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended Credit C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4 175 Suspended Guarantee C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Cascy Forge Products BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned D. Y. Patil Education Society BG CRISIL A4+ 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Suspended Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Green Gold Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 162.8 Suspended Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 1200 - Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG***! CRISIL A2 4335 - ***!Includes sublimit of Rs.459 million Letter of Credit/Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG###! CRISIL A2 2635 - ###! Includes sublimit of USD 8 million Letter of Credit/Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG@@@^! CRISIL A2 722.5 - @@@^! Includes sublimit of Rs.165 million Letter of Credit/Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG^^^^! CRISIL A2 255 - ^^^^! Includes sublimit of Rs.255 million letter of credit /Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!!@ CRISIL A2 255 - !!@ Includes sublimit of Rs.255 million letter of credit /Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!!!@ CRISIL A2 297.5 - !!!@ Includes sublimit of Rs.297.5 million letter of credit /Letter of Undertaking Idmc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1410 Reaffirmed Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Intercontinental Service Agencies LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Bureau Ltd Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt LBG# CRISIL A4+ 34 Suspended #50 per cent one way interchangeable from bank guarantee to letter of credit limit Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt LLOC# CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended #50 per cent one way interchangeable from bank guarantee to letter of credit limit Kawarlal and Company Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 12000 Assigned M.D. Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended M.D. Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 240 Suspended Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac^ ^ Packing Credit facility one way interchangeable to bill discounting facility. Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed *Advance against duty drawback. Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed ^ Packing Credit facility one way interchangeable to bill discounting facility. Mamata Extrusion Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 24.5 Suspended Manjushree Technopack Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Manjushree Technopack Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Natroyal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Natroyal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Suspended Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended OM Glass Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended P.C.Chandra and Sons India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Loan Fac P.S. Industries (Regd) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Suspended Raghuvar India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3000 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed Raksha Global Steel Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Rallis India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Rallis India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Suspended Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A4+ 538.9 Suspended ^^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/ Buyers Credit Regency Hospital Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended RV Akash Ganga Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Discounting Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Loan Fac Saraswati Medical and Dental College BG CRISIL A3 57 Suspended Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22 Suspended Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Suspended Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed SMS Smelters Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.2 Assigned Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Credit* *Fully Interchangeable Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Suven Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Suven Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Swashthik Industriees LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Texplast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Texplast Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Suspended The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. anBG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Wvg. Mills Ltd The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. anLOC** CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Wvg. Mills Ltd **includes sublimit of buyers credit of Rs.10 million The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. anLOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Wvg. Mills Ltd The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Suspended Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed; CP) Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6.5 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 290 Reaffirmed Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Webfil Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49 Suspended Webfil Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 54 Suspended William Goodacre and Sons India Pvt LtBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed William Goodacre and Sons India Pvt LtExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit William Goodacre and Sons India Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 133.8 Assigned Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.2 Assigned Loan Fac Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Abhisht Developers and Builders Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended ACB India Ltd BG# CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed # Sublimit of Rs.500 Million for working capital demand loan / cash credit ACB India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1070 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A+ 3137.5 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 2274.2 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1583.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ACB India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 6597.6 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Aegean Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 5.9 Suspended Aegean Offset Printers Bill Discounting CRISIL D 4 Suspended Aegean Offset Printers LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Aegean Offset Printers Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended Aegean Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.3 Suspended Loan Fac Aegean Offset Printers TL CRISIL D 46.3 Suspended Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82 Assigned Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Assigned Loan Fac Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Ambal Vidhya Bhavan Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 79.4 Suspended Loan Fac Ambal Vidhya Bhavan Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB 80.6 Suspended Ambey Construction Co. BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ambey Construction Co. CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Ambey Construction Co. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 90 Suspended Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 49 Suspended Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.3 Suspended Loan Fac Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16.7 Suspended Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 165 Suspended Loan Fac Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Arvind Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1460 Suspended Arvind Remedies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 3367 Suspended Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for letter of credit Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Athena Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Athena Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 64 Upgraded from CRISIL D Atlas Alloy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Atlas Alloy India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Atlas Alloy India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 34.7 Suspended Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 27.5 Suspended BB+/Positive Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 40 Suspended BB+/Positive Bangalore Safety Glass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 83 Suspended Bangalore Safety Glass Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.5 Suspended Bhaidas Cursondas and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac BTS Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 145 Suspended C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Cascy Forge Products CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cascy Forge Products SME Care Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products SME Credit CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Multicomplex Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D CKS Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 53.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.6 Assigned Loan Fac Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 283.6 Assigned Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned D. Y. Patil Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 133.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D. Y. Patil Education Society TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Dayal Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 780 Suspended Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 650 Suspended Dutchply Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Dutchply Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 170 Suspended Dutchply Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.7 Suspended Eimco Elecon India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eylex Films Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 125.6 Suspended Friends Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended G. V. Puntambekar and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 245 Suspended G. V. Puntambekar and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Loan Fac Galaxy Educational Health and LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Suspended Charitable Trust Ganesh Trucks CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Ganesh Trucks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Global Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Global Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Goverdhan Verma Punjab Jewellers Pvt LCC CRISIL B 62 Suspended Green Gold Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 270 - *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Discounted Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange up to Rs.250 Million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB+ 310 - %Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation up to Rs.310 Million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 425 - & Includes Sub limit of Rs.300 Million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR (B) DL & Rs.300 Million as Export packing credit/Post shipment credit Limit, One way Interchangebility from fund based limit to non-fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$$ CRISIL BBB+ 150 - $$ Includes Sub limit of Rs.150 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR Loan/Export Packing/ Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 150 - ^^ Includes Sub limit of Rs.150 Million as Working capital demand loan /Foreign Currency Loan. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$% CRISIL BBB+ 175 - $% Includes Sub limit of Rs.123 Million Working capital demand loan / Export packing credit / Packing credit in foreign currency / Post shipment credit in foreign currency and full Interchangebility from Fund based limit to non-fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 1080 - ** includes Sub-limit of USD 55 Million FCNR Loan Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 1240 - ## Includes Sub-limit of USD 55 Million Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit in foreign currency Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 307.9 - Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 199.2 - Loan Fac Health Secure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Health Secure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended Loan Fac Hyderabad Handloom Centre CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned ICICI Bank Ltd Proposed Sale of CRISIL AAA - Unaffected subsidiary * * Non material wholly owned subsidiary ICICI Bank Eurasia LLC Ideal Strips CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Ideal Strips Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ideal Strips TL CRISIL BB 102.5 Suspended Idmc Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 470 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Idmc Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended Loan Fac Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Integrated Spaces Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 26 Suspended Discounting Loan Integrated Spaces Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 324 Suspended Loan Fac Intercontinental Service Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Bureau Ltd J R Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8 Suspended J R Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 62 Suspended J R Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended J R Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Suspended Loan Fac J R Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 119 Suspended J. K. Logistics CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended J. K. Logistics Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 2.5 Suspended J. K. Logistics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jagannath Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 124 Suspended Jagannath Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Jagdamba Steels CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Janani Tours and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 225 Suspended JMD Mega and Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended JR Seamless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended JR Seamless Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 215 Suspended K and T Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended * includes sublimit of Rs.1.50 Cr for packing credit K and T Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended K. M. Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt LCC CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Kawarlal and Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 65 Suspended Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Credit Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Suspended Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.1 Suspended Loan Fac Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 147.8 Suspended Kuwer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Kuwer Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Kuwer Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kuwer Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Leena Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended Leena Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac M.D. Frozen Food Exports CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended M.D. Frozen Food Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 5 Suspended M.D. Frozen Food Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 150 Suspended M.D. Frozen Food Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 108.6 Suspended Loan Fac M.D. Frozen Food Exports TL CRISIL D 86.4 Suspended M.D. Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended M.D. Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended Loan Fac Maa Sarda Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Macrocosm Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 16.2 Reaffirmed Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India PvCC CRISIL D 135 Suspended Ltd Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India PvTL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Ltd Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL B 70 Suspended * * Includes sub limit of Export Packing Credit to an extent of Rs. 30.0 million Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Maheshwara Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Maheshwara Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Maheshwara Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maheshwara Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Mamata Extrusion Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Manjushree Technopack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1818.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Manjushree Technopack Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 31.2 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL A- Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 50 Suspended BBB-/Negative Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 13.5 Suspended Loan Fac BBB-/Negative Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 36.5 Suspended BBB-/Negative Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Ltd Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ltd Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Ltd Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ltd Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Midday Infomedia Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Mittaso India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Suspended Mocha Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Mocha Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Musaddilals Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Musaddilals Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Narasimha Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Natroyal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Natroyal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Natroyal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Suspended Navya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 71.8 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navya Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 28.2 Reaffirmed NSP Bvsr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac NSP Bvsr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 490 Suspended NSP Variegate Pp Road Projects Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 182 Suspended NSP Variegate Rg Road Projects Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 133 Suspended Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended OM Glass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended OM Glass Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49.7 Suspended Opulence Realty and Consultant Pvt LtdProposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended P.C.Chandra and Sons India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Suspended P.S. Industries (Regd) CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed P.S. Industries (Regd) TL CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed P.S. Industries (Regd) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 700 Suspended Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 450 Suspended Partth Properties TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Patran Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Suspended Patran Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Suspended Patran Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 150 Suspended Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.1 Reaffirmed Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 540 Suspended Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Loan Fac Puduvai Life Line Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.6 Suspended Loan Fac R.G.Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Suspended R.G.Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL C 66.4 Suspended Radha Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Suspended Radha Smelters Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 80 Suspended #Fully interchangeable with cash credit Radha Smelters Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3 Suspended Radha Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL D 145.5 Suspended Raghuvar India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 247.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghuvar India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Raghuvar India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 840 Outlook BBB/Positive revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Raksha Global Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Rallis India Ltd CC* CRISIL 1300 Reaffirmed AA/Positive *interchangeable with other fund-based facilities Rallis India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 500 Reaffirmed AA/Positive Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 24 Suspended Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 16 Suspended Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 156 Suspended * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/ Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting; Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.2 Suspended Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 225 Suspended Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1275 Suspended Loan Fac Regency Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended Regency Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 88 Suspended Loan Fac Regency Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 239.5 Suspended RV Akash Ganga Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Suspended RV Akash Ganga Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.V.G. Granites Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended S.V.G. Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Credit S.V.G. Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Discounting S.V.G. Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 9 Suspended S.V.G. Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended S.V.G. Granites Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 5 Suspended S.V.G. Granites Ltd TL CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended Sabarigiri Exports CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed *50% two way interchangebility with LC Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed ^ interchangebility with CC Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saltee Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Loan Fac Sapat International Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended *Includes sub-limit for working capital demand loan of Rs.100.00 million Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 280 Suspended Credit Saraswati Medical and Dental College Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.9 Suspended Loan Fac Saraswati Medical and Dental College TL CRISIL BBB- 45.1 Suspended Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Suspended Seed Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Seed Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Seed Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Suspended Shivani Flexipack Ltd CC CRISIL D 109 Suspended Shivani Flexipack Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Shivani Flexipack Ltd TL CRISIL D 131 Suspended Shree M.T.K. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shree M.T.K. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 101 Suspended Shree Salasar Industries CC* CRISIL D 50 Suspended * Includes sub limit of Rs.20.00 Million for Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit Shree Salasar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 266.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Salasar Industries TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.5 Suspended SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended SMS Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Suspended SMS Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned; Suspension revoked Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.3 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 69.5 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 699.8 Reaffirmed Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Venkateshwara Technical LT Loan CRISIL D 37.3 Suspended Educational Trust Sree Venkateshwara Technical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 462.7 Suspended Educational Trust Loan Fac Sri Arul Sakthi Traders CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 240 Suspended Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Suspended Credit Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Suspended Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Suspended Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 76.8 Suspended Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.2 Suspended Sri Saraswathi Education Society LT Loan CRISIL 95 Suspended B-/Negative Sri Saraswathi Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 27.2 Suspended Loan Fac B-/Negative Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Srinivasa Gayithri Resource Recovery LLT Loan CRISIL D 527.5 Suspended Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Purchase*# *Fully Interchangeable; # Interchagebility with Foreign Bill discounting Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Credit Subbu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Subbu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Suspended Discounting Subbu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Suspended Subbu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.7 Suspended Loan Fac Suven Life Sciences Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 280 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit & Pre-Shipment Credit Suven Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 103 Suspended Loan Fac Suven Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 744.7 Suspended Swashthik Industriees CC* CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended *Includes small and medium enterprise credit of Rs.2.5 million Swashthik Industriees LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33.1 Suspended Swashthik Industriees Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Suspended Loan Fac Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended *Includes SME credit of Rs.2.50 Million Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Suspended Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Suspended Loan Fac Tara Sales Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tara Uttam Seeds Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Tara Uttam Seeds Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.6 Suspended Texplast Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Texplast Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 18.8 Suspended Texplast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Texplast Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B- 31.6 Suspended Texplast Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Texplast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.6 Suspended The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. CC*^ CRISIL B 365 Suspended nd Wvg. Mills Ltd *includes sublimit of Bill Purchase/Bill Discounting of Rs.2.00 crore and export packing credit/foreign bill discounting of Rs.160 million; ^includes sublimit of export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase of Rs.105 million The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 328.7 Suspended and Wvg. Mills Ltd Loan Fac The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. Standby Line of CRISIL B 32 Suspended and Wvg. Mills Ltd Credit The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. TL CRISIL B 365.2 Suspended nd Wvg. Mills Ltd The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1009.5 Suspended The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 42.5 Suspended Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit - 10# - # 100% interchangeable between Packing Credit & Cash Credit Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL D 1.4 Suspended Guarantee Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 80 Suspended Negotiation Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 26.7 Suspended Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 102 Suspended Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 163.6 Suspended Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10* Suspended * 100% interchangeable between Packing Credit & Open Cash Credit Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 56.3 Suspended Trident Power Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 550 Suspended Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 347.5 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 526 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Vidya International Charitable Trust CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Vidya International Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 340 Reaffirmed Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishwa Green Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 145 Suspended Webfil Ltd CC* CRISIL C 33.8 Suspended *Includes Sub-limit of Packing Credit of Rs3.0 million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)