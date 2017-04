Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Aspen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 570 Reaffirmed B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 90 Suspended *100% interchangeability with buyers credit Chintamani Sharma & Sons LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Chintamani Sharma & Sons BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed @ Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Hazel Mercantile Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 9440 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 110 Assigned Loan Fac INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7500 Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 900 Reaffirmed KVN Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed KVN Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Ostern Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Ostern Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Assigned Premier Engineers LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 620 Assigned Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 760 Assigned Shree Balaji Industries BG CRISIL D 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sunrise Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG**# CRISIL A1 19281.2 Reaffirmed ** Includes USD 25 Million Buyers Credit limit; # Includes USD 25 Million Buyers Credit limit Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 4000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 40300 Reaffirmed # including Buyer's Credit/Supplier's Credit limit of USD 18 million Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Loan Fac Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1000 Suspended Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 170 Suspended Credit V-Guard Industries Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Waa Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Risk Limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 47 Assigned Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Agrasen Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 506 Suspended Ampa Housing Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 401.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ampa Housing Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 480 Assigned Aspen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aspen International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 22.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aspen International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.3 Reaffirmed B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Suspended B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Suspended Loan Fac B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Credit B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Suspended CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt LtCC CRISIL BBB 390 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Chandana Brothers Textiles and Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Chintamani Sharma & Sons CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 28.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 165.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 140.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- ERA Infrastructure India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3000 Suspended F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 53 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24.5 Suspended Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.8 Suspended Loan Fac Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 900 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.150 Million Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1096 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd CC CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd TL CRISIL A 20 Assigned Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed KVN Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Luthfa Foundation TL CRISIL B 9.6 Assigned Luthfa Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 85.4 Assigned Loan Fac Luthfa Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Maharashtra Cricket Association TL CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed Meeti Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 450 Assigned Ostern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Ostern Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 174 Reaffirmed Ostern Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Assigned Loan Fac Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Pinnaccle Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 19.5 Assigned Pinnaccle Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55.5 Assigned Loan Fac Pinnaccle Educational Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Premier Engineers CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Premier Engineers TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Premier Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ramanuj Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 74 Assigned Ramanuj Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Assigned Loan Fac Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Suspended Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.3 Suspended Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 59.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 5.6 Assigned Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Assigned Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32 Assigned Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 13 Assigned Shree Balaji Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Balaji Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 5.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 20 Withdrawn Discounting Fac Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Withdrawn Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Withdrawn Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Withdrawn Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Withdrawn Loan Fac Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Suspended Sunrise Industries CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.6 Suspended Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A 6750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Fund Based & Non-Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 Million Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 9615.5 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 353.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 3900 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 137.5 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 105662.5Reaffirmed Thriive Cars CC CRISIL B+ 22.6 Reaffirmed Thriive Cars Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Thriive Cars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.4 Assigned Loan Fac Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Suspended * Includes a sub-limit for Letter of Credit for Rs.300.0 Mn Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 490 Suspended Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2270 Suspended Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 718.9 Suspended Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 535.9 Reaffirmed Waa Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 124.1 Reaffirmed Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)