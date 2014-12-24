Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Industries India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Agarwal Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 470 Reaffirmed Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed Forfaiting Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2663.8 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 245 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 675 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A2 Highway Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 12700 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 74.4 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A2 8415 Reaffirmed Ltd Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 4085 Reaffirmed Ltd Live City Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.2 Assigned Narain and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 560 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac North India Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed North India Coating Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 575 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 225 Reaffirmed Credit Pearl Global Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1220 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 585 Reaffirmed Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ravji Manji Sorathia and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Regal Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Shabari International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 74.3 Reaffirmed Credit Shabari International Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Credit Siva Stones Inc Export Packing CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Credit Siva Stones Inc LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1600 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 7.8 Reassigned Ltd Super Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Super Construction Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Super Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Super Construction Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd FD Programme FA 325 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD Programme FAAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Adroit Industries India Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed Gold Card Adroit Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.5 Reaffirmed AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Agarwal Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Agarwal Roadlines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amisha Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Arasu Jewels CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 24.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 5.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D B. D. Charitable Educational Society TL CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 84.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 245.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B 399.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bansal Generations Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Assigned Bansal Generations Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Bansal Generations Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Loan Fac Bharat Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 112.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B BKN Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Boss Cotton & Oil Industries TL CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned Boss Cotton & Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Boss Cotton & Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.5 Assigned Loan Fac Danewalia Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Desai Textiles TL CRISIL B- 46.2 Assigned Desai Textiles CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Desai Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.8 Assigned Loan Fac DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Reaffirmed Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 107 Reaffirmed Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2690 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 80.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2421 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 675.9 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 374.1 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 402 Reaffirmed Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL A 210 Reaffirmed ## Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.80 million Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 60.4 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB+ Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 88 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 246 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Highway Industries Ltd CC#$ CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyers credit to an extent of Rs.39.1 million $ Interchangeable amongst LC/Buyers credit/BG facilities to the extent of Rs.150 Million Highway Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 327.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Highway Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 682.3 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 5000 Reaffirmed ^Rs.950 million is sub-limit for letter of credit/buyers credit; Rs.450 million is sub-limit for letter of credit and bank guarantee/buyers credit; Rs.300 million is sub-limit of letter of credit and bank guarantee; Rs.1050 million is sub-limit of letter of credit. Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1550 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.6 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Public School Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Jai Parvati Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 29.5 Reaffirmed Johns Umbrella Mart CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Johns Umbrella Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf and Sons CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi BG CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi CC CRISIL D 43.8 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.3 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd Loan Fac K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC Loan CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC TL CRISIL D 5.9 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd Kalpataru Satpura Transco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2.12 Reaffirmed Kartik Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Assigned Loan Fac Kartik Electronics CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Kartik Electronics Channel Financing CRISIL B 46 Assigned Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Bill Discounting** CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd **Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee, interchangeable with CC to an extent of Rs.100 Million Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt CC# CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Ltd # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt WC Demand Loan# CRISIL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed Ltd # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Lakshmy Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Lala Nemi Chand Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Live City Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Live City Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 37.5 Assigned Live City Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Lotus Farms CC CRISIL BB+ 479 Reaffirmed Lotus Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lotus Farms TL CRISIL BB+ 165.2 Reaffirmed Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 19.5 Reaffirmed Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 133.6 Reaffirmed Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 56.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 103.6 Assigned Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Nakkheeran Publications CC CRISIL B 33.5 Assigned Nakkheeran Publications LT Loan CRISIL B 51.5 Assigned Narain and Company CC CRISIL BB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Reaffirmed North India Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed North India Coating Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 423 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 49.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prithvi Unicon Builders and DevelopersCC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Ravji Manji Sorathia and Co CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Realliance Constructions TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Regal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shabari International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit & Bill Discounting Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Standby Fund - CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Based Limits Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126 Reaffirmed Siva Stones Inc CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Siva Stones Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 1739.8 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1850 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Sri Karvembu Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB- 450 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills TL CRISIL BB- 642.2 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Super Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Rice & General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Vardhman Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Loan Fac Vardhman Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 36.8 Assigned Vardhman Rice & General Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 563.2 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37099.1 Reaffirmed Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)