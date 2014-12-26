Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 155 Reaffirmed Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Credit Chothy Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Costa International LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Creative Polypack Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Diamond Industries Capex LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Diamond Industries LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed Elite Homes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 200 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A2 G3S Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Forward Genins India Tpa Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed GHV India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2220 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 GHV India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 380 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdBG CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdExport Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdPre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed Credit# #Interchangeable with post-shipment export packing credit facility; includes sub-limit of Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee. Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdCP CRISIL A1+ 3250 Reaffirmed Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Negotiation JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Non - FBL CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kaved Steel Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Late. Smt. Vidyavanti Labhu Ram BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Assigned Foundation For Science Research and Social Welfare Late. Smt. Vidyavanti Labhu Ram Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Foundation For Science Research and Social Welfare Luxor International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 375 Assigned Foreign Currency M. T. Patil Builders and Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd M/S. R.Z. Malpani BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Maruti Strips and Ferro Alloys Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 650 Assigned Neel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.10 million Neel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ **Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.10 million Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Assigned under LOC Ovobel Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Ovobel Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Pacific Jute Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 590 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Raunaq International Ltd BG CRISIL A3 427.5 Reaffirmed Raunaq International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Sam Cables and Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Shastha Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Shastha Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2200 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 468.4 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2550 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Torrent Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4000 $ Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 18000 @ Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 @ Torrent Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 @ Tulip Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.4 Assigned Veer Bundel Khand Press LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdFD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 3150 Reaffirmed loan^ ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Amman Sago Factory Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Amman Sago Factory CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Amman Sago Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Ankur Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Apollo Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 46.5 Reaffirmed Artee Roadways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Artee Roadways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 770 Suspended Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1900 Reaffirmed Balajee Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Balajee Structurals (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill TL CRISIL B 6.9 Assigned Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Assigned Loan Fac Chothy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Chothy Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chothy Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Costa International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Costa International CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Creative Polypack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Creative Polypack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creative Polypack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed D A Jhaveri CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reassigned D A Jhaveri Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reassigned D A Jhaveri Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 30 Reassigned Credit D A Jhaveri Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reassigned Loan Fac Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 107.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.7 Assigned Loan Fac Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 56.3 Assigned Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Genins India Tpa Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed GHV India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- GHV India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- GHV India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdCC* CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan; includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.950 million. Jain Housing TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL BBB- 2400 Reaffirmed Debentures Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Debentures Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 64 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41.5 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.550 Million, buyers credit up to Rs.550 Million, short-term loan up to Rs.550 million, bank guarantee up to Rs.100 million, and overdraft facility up to Rs.150 million. JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1236.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 895 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3550 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 3350.9 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 99.1 Reaffirmed Kaved Steel Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e - DFS) Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Late. Smt. Vidyavanti Labhu Ram Proposed TL CRISIL BB 327.5 Assigned Foundation For Science Research and Social Welfare Late. Smt. Vidyavanti Labhu Ram TL CRISIL BB 38.5 Assigned Foundation For Science Research and Social Welfare Luxor International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 280 Assigned Luxor International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Assigned Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned M. T. Patil Builders and Contractors TL CRISIL BB- 4.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd M. T. Patil Builders and Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd M/S. R.Z. Malpani CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed M/S. R.Z. Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/S. R.Z. Malpani Rupee TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Maruti Strips and Ferro Alloys Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 150 Assigned Loan Fac Maruti Strips and Ferro Alloys Pvt LtdCC CRISIL C 100 Assigned MNT Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1140 Suspended Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 750 Reaffirmed Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ^^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; changeable one-way with letter of credit and bank guarantee (BG) Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Neel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Loan Fac Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pacific Jute Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Pacific Jute Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Phorum Jewels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Phorum Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 155 Reaffirmed Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 33.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 61.2 Reaffirmed Rameshwari Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Rameshwari Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rameshwari Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59.9 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Debt CRISIL AA- 20000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA/Negative Raunaq International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Raunaq International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.S Impex Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Suspended Credit S.S Impex TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sam Cables and Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Assigned Shanti Niketan Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Niketan Trust TL CRISIL D 65.3 Reaffirmed Shastha Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shree Hanuman Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2061.6 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 693.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2956.7 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 343.6 Reaffirmed Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sri Thirnavukkarasu Dhanalakshmi LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Educational and Charitable Trust Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 68.5 Assigned Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39430 $ Torrent Power Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA 8500 @ @ Rs.8.50 billion is interchangeable with Non Fund Based facilities Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 966 @ Loan Fac Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 38534 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3500 @ Tulip Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 61.5 Assigned Tulip Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.1 Assigned Credit Tulip Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned Veer Bundel Khand Press CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Veer Bundel Khand Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Vishwaj Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Assigned Vishwaj Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Vishwaj Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 347.5 Assigned Loan Fac Worth Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Worth Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Yesskay Renewable Venture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Yesskay Renewable Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 98.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.