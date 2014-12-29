Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 26 & 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Agrasen Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Annapoorani Yarns LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 349.5 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 20.3 Reaffirmed Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Cotmac Electronics (Surat) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd El - Te Marine Products Foreign Usance CRISIL A4 59.5 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting El - Te Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Electro Circuit Systems BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Elnova Pharma BG CRISIL A3 25.3 Assigned Eskay Dyestuffs and Organic Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs and Organic Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 0.9 Assigned Global Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Gryphon Appliances Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Gryphon Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG$ CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed $ One way interchangeability to Letter of Credit upto Rs.20 million Howrah Mills Co. Ltd LOC% CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed % One way interchangeability to Cash Credit upto Rs.35 million Inox Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 114.1 Reaffirmed Inox Leisure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed J.K. Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned J.K. Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned J.K. Associates Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Kairav Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52 Suspended Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended KJ Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Short - Term Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Kudu Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Suspended Kudu Industries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.4 Suspended Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Menaka Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal P. Das Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL D Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ramdev Chemical Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 210 Assigned Ramdev Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Ramdev Chemical Industries LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Ramsons Tyres LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended S. Kumar Engineering Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Sai Export Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4 240 Assigned Credit Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed @Short term limit & PCFC limit are interchangeable. Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed #Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Senoritaa International Llp Export Packing CRISIL A4 16 Suspended Credit Senoritaa International Llp Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 24 Suspended Purchase Servo Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Servo Packaging Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with foreign letter of credit. Also includes Rs.100 mn of sub-limit for cash credit Shivalik Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 25.6 Suspended Shraddha Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Shyam Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Suspended Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2200 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 468.4 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2550 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150000 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed *Full Interchangeability with Letter of Credit Transcon Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Suspended Transcon Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Trend Setters Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Trend Setters Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Uday Kumar Pramar BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Umangs Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Uni Ads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Vfpl Grpl Ds Jv Company BG CRISIL A4+ 31.2 Suspended Vinayaka Cashew Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wheels Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Yash Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 81 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditi Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Aditi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditi Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Agrasen Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 30 Suspended *Interchangeable with letter of credit Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended *Interchangeable with post shipment credit and foreign bill purchase and foreign bill discounting Annapoorani Yarns CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Annapoorani Yarns LT Loan CRISIL B- 46.6 Suspended Annapoorani Yarns Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.4 Suspended Loan Fac Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 23.2 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Bansal Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Bansal Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bharat Motors Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.6 Assigned Bharat Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Bharat Motors Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 38.9 Assigned BKR Hotels CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed BKR Hotels LT Loan CRISIL D 143 Reaffirmed BKR Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BKR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 9.3 Reaffirmed BKR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BKR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 144.1 Reaffirmed Bombay Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Carona Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.4 Suspended Carona Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 62.5 Suspended Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended *Rs.12.5 million interchangeable with cash credit Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 189.1 Suspended Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Suspended Cotmac Electronics (Surat) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned D C Metals CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned Dhana - Shree Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 190 Suspended Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 200 Suspended * Includes Letter of Credit sublimit of Rs.155.00 Million Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 556.8 Suspended DP Chocolates CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned DP Chocolates TL CRISIL BBB- 115 Assigned DP Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned DP Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research LT Loan CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.8 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Dynamic (C G) Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Dynamic (C G) Equipments Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 480 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) El - Te Marine Products LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Electro Circuit Systems CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Electro Circuit Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Electro Circuit Systems TL CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.4 Assigned Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16 Assigned Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Credit Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31 Assigned Loan Fac Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 19 Assigned Elnova Pharma TL CRISIL BBB- 51.3 Assigned Elnova Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.4 Assigned Loan Fac Elnova Pharma CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Erawat Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.9 Assigned Erawat Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Erawat Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.1 Assigned Loan Fac Eskay Dyestuffs and Organic Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs and Organic Chemicals LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs and Organic Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 32.6 Assigned Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Gryphon Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Gryphon Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Gyan Ganga Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 96 Suspended Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 524 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.42.5 million of FCDL, Rs.70 million of Packing Credit and Rs.42 million of FDBP Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL# CRISIL B+ 185.8 Reaffirmed # includes Rs.150 million of Rent Securitisation Loan HSR Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Inox Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 948.7 Reaffirmed J.K. Associates CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL C Kairali Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 160 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Kairav Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended Kairav Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.9 Suspended Loan Fac Kairav Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.6 Suspended Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.6 Suspended KHDT Finance Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Loan Fac KJ Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended KJ Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended KJ Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 78 Suspended Loan Fac Kokila Cotton Export Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended *Cash Credit is fully interchangeably with Export Packing Credit Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 57560 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Debenture Issue Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 197730 Reaffirmed Debentures Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty - Linked CRISIL PP - 7090 Reaffirmed Debentures MLD AAAr Krishna Cotton - Jamnagar TL CRISIL B+ 13.6 Assigned Krishna Cotton - Jamnagar CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Krishna Cotton - Jamnagar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kudu Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Kudu Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.6 Suspended Kular Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Kular Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kular Construction Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Lucid Colloids Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 1250 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit Lucid Colloids Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Suspended Lucid Colloids Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Lucid Colloids Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1100 Suspended Loan Fac M.G. Charitable Trust CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Mahalaxmi Yarns CC CRISIL C 50 Suspended Mahalaxmi Yarns LT Loan CRISIL C 47 Suspended Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Man Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Man Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Masuta Producers Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.5 Suspended Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 214 Reaffirmed Ltd Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 214.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Menaka Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 17.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Menaka Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Menaka Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- N. B. Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended N. B. Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended N. B. Foils Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended N. B. Foils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25.3 Suspended N. B. Foils Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2.2 Suspended Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 27 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Neo Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed P. Das Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Raj Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 57.8 Suspended Loan Fac Raj Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 2.2 Suspended Ramdev Chemical Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 26.3 Assigned Ramsons Tyres CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 450 Assigned Loan Fac S S D Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended S S D Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.8 Suspended S. Kumar Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended S. Kumar Engineering Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac S. Kumar Engineering Industries TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended *Sublimit of Rs. 30 Millions of Buyer credit and letter of credit Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 78.6 Suspended Loan Fac Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.4 Suspended Samrat Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Samrat Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Fac Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1258 Reaffirmed * Cash credit fully interchangeable with Short term loan Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Senoritaa International Llp CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Senoritaa International Llp TL CRISIL B 23 Suspended Servo Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Servo Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Servo Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.3 Reaffirmed Servo Packaging Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 10.6 Reaffirmed Sesha Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Sesha Tools Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 345 Suspended Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 155 Suspended Shivalik Power and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Shivalik Power and Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 51.5 Suspended Shivalik Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 179.6 Suspended Loan Fac Shivam Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Shraddha Gems Export Packing CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Bharat Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Shree Bharat Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Shree Radha Ballabh Horticulture Pvt CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Ltd Shree Radha Ballabh Horticulture Pvt TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended Ltd Shree Shyam Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.8 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Sindhvai Ginning Factory CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Shri Sindhvai Ginning Factory TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 643.9 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 787.5 Reaffirmed *INR Equivalent of USD 17.50 Million Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL# CRISIL A- 421.9 Reaffirmed #INR Equivalent of USD 9.38 Million Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 208.3 Reaffirmed ^INR Equivalent of USD 4.17 Million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 693.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 534.3 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 980 Reaffirmed *INR Equivalent of USD 20 Million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL# CRISIL A- 735 Reaffirmed #INR Equivalent of USD 15 Million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 707.4 Reaffirmed ^INR Equivalent of USD 14.44 Million SJP Infracon Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Assigned SPL Forge CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended SPL Forge TL CRISIL BB 14 Suspended SPL Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended SPL Plast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended Sri Sai Creations CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Sri Sai Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 57 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limits of Rs.10 million for packing credit and Rs.4.5 million for foreign bill discounting SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Steril - Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Steril - Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 110 Suspended Steril - Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended Sterile Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Suspended Sterile Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.9 Suspended Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Svarrnim Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Transcon Industries CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Trend Setters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Loan Fac Uday Kumar Pramar CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Umangs Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Suspended Uni Ads Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Fac Uni Ads Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Uthan Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Uthan Educational Trust Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 177.7 Suspended Uthan Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 47.8 Suspended V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Suspended Loan Fac V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 840 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 660 Reaffirmed VFPL GRPL DS JV Company CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL C West Bengal Mfg. Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Wheels Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended Wheels Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.2 Suspended Loan Fac Wheels Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.8 Suspended WM Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended Yash Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.