Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi - Asmi International Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A4+ 39 Reaffirmed Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 170 Assigned Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Auro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Auro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Basant Texfab Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 3 Assigned Bina Commercial Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Cello Pens and Stationery Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Chemmarathil Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 170 Assigned Chemmarathil Cashew Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Eirich India Pvt Ltd Letter Of CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Guarantee* *Includes Rs.5 million sub-limit towards foreign letter of guarantee Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Flowtech Industries LLP LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Flowtech Industries LLP BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Forbes Marshall Codel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Codel Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed H. R. International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed H. R. International Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase H. R. International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed H. R. International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 78.5 Reaffirmed Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Kottackal Agro Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed MOC Dies and Moulds BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Movement Impex Trading Co. Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Discounting Fac Murugappa Holdings Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd BG CRISIL A2 23.5 Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 158.5 Reaffirmed Nobel Impex LOC* CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned *fully interchangeable with buyers credit Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.2 Assigned R.A. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting R.A. Exports Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 2.8 Reaffirmed Raghuvar India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rajeshwari Metpro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ramji Agencies BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Rausheena Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Rausheena Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Rayon Textile India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Rotex Automation Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2+ 80 ?@+ Assigned Finance ? Includes sublimit of Rs.75.0 million for post-shipment finance @ Includes sublimit of Rs.75.0 million for buyer's credit facility + Includes sublimit of Rs.75.0 million for letter of credit facility Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Pvt Pre Shipment CRISIL A2 55? Assigned Ltd Finance ?includes sublimit of Rs.50.00 million for post-shipment finance Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 234 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Suchitra Yarn Traders Overdraft Fac#* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million Pre-shipment Credit *Includes sub-limit of Rs.30 Million Letter of Credit Swapna Printing Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sky Ltd ST Bk Fac@@ CRISIL A1 5980 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with short-term loan, purchase invoicing financing, purchase bill discounting, and non-fund-based facilities UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed Short - CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vinko Auto Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Vinko Auto Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Vinko Auto Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit Facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi - Asmi International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Credit Abhi - Asmi International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Abhi - Asmi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 103.4 Reaffirmed Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt TL CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 188 Downgraded from CRISIL B Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Assigned Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Arafa Gold CC CRISIL BB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Auro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Babanraoji Shinde Sugar & Allied Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 142.7 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Loan Fac Babanraoji Shinde Sugar & Allied TL CRISIL B 1130.5 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Basant Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 98.1 Assigned Basant Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Bentex Control and Switchgear Co BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Bentex Control and Switchgear Co CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Bentex Control and Switchgear Co LOC CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Bhaggyam Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- BN Precast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed BN Precast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BN Precast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83.3 Reaffirmed Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Chemmarathil Cashew Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chemmarathil Cashew Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Chemmarathil Cashew Company CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1160 Reaffirmed DSL Hydrowatt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 460 Assigned Loan Fac Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 290 Assigned Eirich India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Eisha Atharva Construction LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flowtech Industries LLP CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Forbes Marshall Codel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed G.D. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned H. R. International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed H. R. International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. R. International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.4 Reaffirmed Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BB - Reaffirmed Rating Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 550 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 240 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 1173.4 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 27.7 Reaffirmed Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 180 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits; includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million for letter of credit, which is interchangeable with bank guarantee Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 56.1 Withdrawn Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 293.9 Withdrawn Loan Fac Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *50% one-way interchangeability of Rs. 17.5 million to Letter of Credit Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Kalamboli Structurals and Roofings PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 165 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac KEW Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 149.5 Reaffirmed KEW Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed Kottackal Agro Foods Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Kottackal Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.3 Assigned Loan Fac Kottackal Agro Foods Auto loans CRISIL BB- 9.2 Assigned Kottackal Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Kunal Enterprises (Hyderabad) CC CRISIL BB- 57.6 Reaffirmed Kunal Enterprises (Hyderabad) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kunal Enterprises (Hyderabad) WC TL CRISIL BB- 25.7 Reaffirmed Maharaja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Maharaja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Mathura Developer CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MOC Dies and Moulds CC* CRISIL B+ 26.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B *Rs 10 Million interchangeable with LC MOC Dies and Moulds LT Loan CRISIL B+ 135.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B MOC Dies and Moulds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B MOC Dies and Moulds SME Credit CRISIL B+ 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Movement Impex Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac MPCR Broadcasting Service Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1030 Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3144.8 Reaffirmed Nobel Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Nobel Impex Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Nobel Impex CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Pari Agro Exports CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Pari Agro Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 98.8 Reaffirmed Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Credit Prakash Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Assigned Quest Infosys Foundation TL CRISIL C 165 Downgraded from CRISIL B- R.A. Exports CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed R.A. Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit R.A. Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Raghuvar India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 307.5 Reaffirmed Raghuvar India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghuvar India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Rajeshwari Metpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Ramineni Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ramineni Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Ramji Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Rausheena Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL B- 87.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Rausheena Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110.5 Suspended Rayon Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Rayon Textile India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Rayon Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ribbel International Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 58.5 Assigned Ribbel International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Credit Ribbel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 26.5 Assigned Ribbel International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Rotex Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30.8 Assigned Rotex Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 155 ! # Assigned $ ^ & * ! Includes sublimit of Rs.155.0 million for working capital demand loan # Includes sublimit of Rs.150.0 million for pre-shipment finance $ Includes sublimit of Rs.155.0 million for post-shipment finance ^Includes sublimit of Rs.155.0 million for buyer's credit facility &Includes sublimit of Rs.155.0 million for letter of credit facility *Includes sub limit of Rs.30.0 million for bank guarantee facility Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 ! # Assigned Ltd $ ^ & * !Includes sublimit of Rs.210.0 million for working capital demand loan #Includes sublimit of Rs.205.0 million for pre-shipment finance $Includes sublimit of Rs.210.0 million for post-shipment finance ^Includes sublimit of Rs.75.0 million for buyer's credit facility &Includes sublimit of Rs.75.0 million for letter of credit facility *Includes sublimit of Rs.75.0 million for bank guarantee facility. Sahyadri Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL C Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL C Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20.9 Downgraded from CRISIL C Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 900 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Siddharth Fibre CC CRISIL B+ 116 Assigned Siddharth Fibre TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 930 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.240 million of Bill Discounting Skyhigh Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Credit SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Adishankaracharya Cotton and Oil CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Adishankaracharya Cotton and Oil Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 49 Downgraded from CRISIL B Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 51.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 2.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Suchi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Suchi Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Suchitra Yarn Traders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Suchitra Yarn Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Sushil Ansal Foundation TL CRISIL B- 248 Downgraded from CRISIL B Swapna Printing Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Assigned Tata Sky Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL A+ 23000 Upgraded from CRISIL A @Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, and non-fund-based facilities Tata Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3600 Upgraded from CRISIL A The South Indian Film Chamber of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Commerce UBJ Broadcasting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A+ 35000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Debentures UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 35322.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed Long - CRISIL AAA 2815.2 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Veekesy Slippers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Veekesy Slippers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Veekesy Slippers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Vindhyachal Hydro Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Vinko Auto Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed Vinko Auto Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinko Auto Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.1 Reaffirmed Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Y and H Patel Finance Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned YM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 195 Reaffirmed Loan Fac YM Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed YM Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 185 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.