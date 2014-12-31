Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ADD Pens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
ADD Pens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
B L A Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 46 Suspended
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtLOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
C.R.Garments Foreign CRISIL A3 110 Assigned
Documentary Bills
Purchase*
*Includes sub-limit as packing credit to the extent of Rs.80.0 Million
C.R.Garments Export Performance CRISIL A3 14.3 Assigned
Guarantee
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed
Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Assigned
Hero Fincorp Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 980 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5650 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and BG CRISIL A3+ 1470 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd
Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed
L N Constructions BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1890 Reaffirmed
M/S. R.K.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 195 Reaffirmed
Exchange
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Navneet Education Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned
NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
NTL Electronics India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 156.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Paramount Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
R R Parkon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Notice of
Withdrawal
R R Parkon Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of
Withdrawal
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Assigned
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Ramji Agencies BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ramji Agencies Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rani Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
RIO Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Assigned
Samal Equip BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Sandesh Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Sandesh Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Sevenhills International BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Shraman Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11.1 Reaffirmed
Shree Kripa Agro Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Documentary Bills
Purchase*
*Includes the sublimit for packing credit of Rs.30 Million
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
*Interchangeable with Bill Discounting of Rs.20 Million
Siddharth Industries BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Solid Stone Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Star Educational Books Distributor PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Star Educational Books Distributor PvtPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned
UCAM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
UCAM Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
UCAM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
UCAM Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 24.4 Reaffirmed
Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hero Fincorp Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ADD Pens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
ADD Pens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AG8 Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 138.6 Suspended
AG8 Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL BB 538.2 Suspended
Arihant Packwell TL CRISIL B+ 16.8 Assigned
Arihant Packwell CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Arihant Packwell Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 68.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Artifacts India TL CRISIL BB 38 Assigned
Artifacts India Export Packing CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Credit
Artifacts India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 650 Reaffirmed
Atul Projects India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Atul Projects India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Auto Centre Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Auto Centre Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
B L A Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 209 Suspended
Loan Fac
B L A Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3975 Suspended
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Reaffirmed
B. N. Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 650 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL B 84.8 Reaffirmed
Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 385.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B 399.5 Reaffirmed
Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bamboli Agencies CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bamboli Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Bamboli Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtCC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtTL CRISIL B 295.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 127.5 Assigned
Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 120 Assigned
*Interchangeable with LC
Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
C.R.Garments TL CRISIL BBB- 155.7 Assigned
C.R.Garments CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39 Reaffirmed
Emmanuval Silks CC CRISIL D 107.9 Suspended
Emmanuval Silks LT Loan CRISIL D 27.1 Suspended
Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed
Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 93 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable with import/export Letter of credit
Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Geetika Fashions CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Credit
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.3 Assigned
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 205 Assigned
Harman Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Harman Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 152.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hero Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 570 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2800 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Hi - Tec Rock Fibre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Hi - Tec Rock Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned
Hi - Tec Rock Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Himachal Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Assigned
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25.1 Reaffirmed
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J S Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 900 Reaffirmed
Jagriti Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagriti Steel CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Jagriti Steel LT Loan CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned
K .S. Impex Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 320 Assigned
Discounting*
*Includes the sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.50 million, for Cash credit of
Rs. 120 million and for Forwards Exchange Contract Limit OF Rs. 200 million for one year
K .S. Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd Credit
Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.8 Assigned
Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
L N Constructions CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 149 Assigned
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 471 Assigned
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
M K Printpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 117.3 Assigned
M K Printpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 82.7 Assigned
M/S. R.K.Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
M/S. R.K.Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M/S. R.K.Construction TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned
Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned
Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed
Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 61 Reaffirmed
Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Fac
Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed
Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 525 Reaffirmed
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 222.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Navneet Education Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Neeraja Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL BBB- 46 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
#100 per cent interchangeable with letter of credit.
NTL Electronics India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 328 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
* it contains sub-limit of working capital demand loan (WCDL) of Rs.150 million.
NTL Electronics India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 142 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 248.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 404 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
NTL Electronics India Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
@ 100 per cent interchange ability with WCDL.
Paramount Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Paramount Conductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paramount Conductors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Paramount Conductors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 27.5 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdSME Credit CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Punjab Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Pupil Tree Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
R R Parkon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Notice of
Withdrawal
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.5 Assigned
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajni Exports & Imports CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Ramji Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Rani Motors CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Rani Motors Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Funding
Rani Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Fac
Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.9 Reaffirmed
Redrose Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned
Redrose Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned
Ritu Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
S.J.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned
S.J.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 16 Assigned
S.J.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 245 Assigned
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 117.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.9 Reaffirmed
Samal Equip Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Fac
Samal Equip CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Sandesh Hosiery Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sandesh Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Sandesh Hosiery Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sandesh Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Sant Deepak Educational and CharitableTL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sanya Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1650 Reaffirmed
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Sevenhills International TL CRISIL BB 14 Assigned
Sevenhills International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sevenhills International CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Shanti Mohan Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shanti Mohan Industries TL CRISIL B 2.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shiv Shakti Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 133 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Exports Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 44.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed
Shraman Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48.9 Reaffirmed
Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 574.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shree Ganesh Rice Mills - Sirsa CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Shree Ganesh Rice Mills - Sirsa Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Kripa Agro CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Siddharth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed
Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Reaffirmed
Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sood Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sood Steel Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 15000 Reaffirmed
Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills Rupee TL CRISIL D 21.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills Proposed TL CRISIL D 8.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL D 35.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills BG CRISIL D 4.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 110 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Star Educational Books Distributor PvtCC CRISIL BB 25 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Star Educational Books Distributor PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 146.5 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Super Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Super Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Thermo Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed
Thermo Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed
Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 64 Assigned
Tirual Bortiman Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Tirual Bortiman Tea Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 240 Assigned
Tirumala Comprints Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Tirumala Comprints Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Tirumala Comprints Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1950 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.1400.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.1400.0
Million.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 835 Reaffirmed
$Fully inter-changeable with working capital demand loan and includes sublimit of bank guarantee
of Rs.100 Million.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed
@Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.1000.0 Million, working capital demand loan
of Rs.300.0 Million, letter of credit of Rs.60.0 Million, and financial guarantee
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC CRISIL A- 930 Reaffirmed
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 1900 Reaffirmed
#Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.1400 Million.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 113.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TL CRISIL A- 191.7 Reaffirmed
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed
^Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.330.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.330.0 Million
and stand by letter of credit of Rs.330.0 Million.
Ucam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Ucam Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 54.2 Reaffirmed
Ucam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed
V.N.C. Steels CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Vijayalakshmi R and B Rice Trading CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Company
Vijayalakshmi R and B Rice Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Company Loan Fac
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.6 Suspended
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Wales Distiller Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Wales Distiller Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended
Xplore Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
