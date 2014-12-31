Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADD Pens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed ADD Pens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed B L A Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 46 Suspended B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtLOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ltd C.R.Garments Foreign CRISIL A3 110 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase* *Includes sub-limit as packing credit to the extent of Rs.80.0 Million C.R.Garments Export Performance CRISIL A3 14.3 Assigned Guarantee Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Hero Fincorp Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5650 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and BG CRISIL A3+ 1470 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed L N Constructions BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned M G Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1890 Reaffirmed M/S. R.K.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Exchange Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ NTL Electronics India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 156.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Paramount Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed R R Parkon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Notice of Withdrawal R R Parkon Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Assigned R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Ramji Agencies BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ramji Agencies Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rani Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed RIO Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Samal Equip BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Sandesh Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sandesh Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sevenhills International BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Shiv Shakti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Shraman Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11.1 Reaffirmed Shree Kripa Agro Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase* *Includes the sublimit for packing credit of Rs.30 Million Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned *Interchangeable with Bill Discounting of Rs.20 Million Siddharth Industries BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Solid Stone Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Credit Star Educational Books Distributor PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Star Educational Books Distributor PvtPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned UCAM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed UCAM Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit UCAM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed UCAM Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 24.4 Reaffirmed Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hero Fincorp Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADD Pens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed ADD Pens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AG8 Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 138.6 Suspended AG8 Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL BB 538.2 Suspended Arihant Packwell TL CRISIL B+ 16.8 Assigned Arihant Packwell CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Arihant Packwell Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 68.2 Assigned Loan Fac Artifacts India TL CRISIL BB 38 Assigned Artifacts India Export Packing CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Credit Artifacts India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Loan Fac ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 650 Reaffirmed Atul Projects India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Atul Projects India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Auto Centre Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Auto Centre Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed B L A Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 209 Suspended Loan Fac B L A Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3975 Suspended B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Reaffirmed B. N. Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL B 84.8 Reaffirmed Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 385.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B 399.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bamboli Agencies CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bamboli Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Bamboli Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtCC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills PvtTL CRISIL B 295.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 127.5 Assigned Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 120 Assigned *Interchangeable with LC Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac C.R.Garments TL CRISIL BBB- 155.7 Assigned C.R.Garments CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39 Reaffirmed Emmanuval Silks CC CRISIL D 107.9 Suspended Emmanuval Silks LT Loan CRISIL D 27.1 Suspended Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 93 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with import/export Letter of credit Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Geetika Fashions CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Credit Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.7 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.3 Assigned Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 205 Assigned Harman Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Harman Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 152.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 570 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2800 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hi - Tec Rock Fibre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Hi - Tec Rock Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Hi - Tec Rock Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Himachal Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Assigned Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25.1 Reaffirmed Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J S Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 900 Reaffirmed Jagriti Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jagriti Steel CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Jagriti Steel LT Loan CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned K .S. Impex Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 320 Assigned Discounting* *Includes the sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.50 million, for Cash credit of Rs. 120 million and for Forwards Exchange Contract Limit OF Rs. 200 million for one year K .S. Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd Credit Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.8 Assigned Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.2 Assigned Loan Fac L N Constructions CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 149 Assigned Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 471 Assigned M G Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed M K Printpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 117.3 Assigned M K Printpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 82.7 Assigned M/S. R.K.Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed M/S. R.K.Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/S. R.K.Construction TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Loan Fac Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 61 Reaffirmed Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Fac Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Mehrab Logistics and Aviation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 525 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 222.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navneet Education Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Neeraja Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL BBB- 46 Downgraded from CRISIL A- #100 per cent interchangeable with letter of credit. NTL Electronics India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 328 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * it contains sub-limit of working capital demand loan (WCDL) of Rs.150 million. NTL Electronics India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 142 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 248.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 404 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NTL Electronics India Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- @ 100 per cent interchange ability with WCDL. Paramount Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Paramount Conductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paramount Conductors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Paramount Conductors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 27.5 Reaffirmed Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pradeep Structural Development Pvt LtdSME Credit CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Punjab Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Pupil Tree Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- R R Parkon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Notice of Withdrawal Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.5 Assigned Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajni Exports & Imports CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ramji Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Rani Motors CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rani Motors Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Funding Rani Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.9 Reaffirmed Redrose Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Redrose Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Ritu Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B S.J.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned S.J.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 16 Assigned S.J.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 245 Assigned S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 117.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.9 Reaffirmed Samal Equip Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Fac Samal Equip CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sandesh Hosiery Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sandesh Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sandesh Hosiery Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sandesh Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sant Deepak Educational and CharitableTL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Trust Sanya Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1650 Reaffirmed Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sevenhills International TL CRISIL BB 14 Assigned Sevenhills International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sevenhills International CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Shanti Mohan Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shanti Mohan Industries TL CRISIL B 2.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shiv Shakti Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 133 Assigned Shiv Shakti Exports Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 44.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Shraman Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48.9 Reaffirmed Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 574.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Ganesh Rice Mills - Sirsa CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shree Ganesh Rice Mills - Sirsa Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Kripa Agro CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shyam Tex Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Reaffirmed Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sood Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sood Steel Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 15000 Reaffirmed Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills Rupee TL CRISIL D 21.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills Proposed TL CRISIL D 8.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL D 35.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills BG CRISIL D 4.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Educational Books Distributor PvtCC CRISIL BB 25 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Star Educational Books Distributor PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 146.5 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Super Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Super Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Thermo Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed Thermo Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 64 Assigned Tirual Bortiman Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Tirual Bortiman Tea Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 240 Assigned Tirumala Comprints Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tirumala Comprints Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tirumala Comprints Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1950 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.1400.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.1400.0 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 835 Reaffirmed $Fully inter-changeable with working capital demand loan and includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.100 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.1000.0 Million, working capital demand loan of Rs.300.0 Million, letter of credit of Rs.60.0 Million, and financial guarantee Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC CRISIL A- 930 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 1900 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.1400 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 113.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TL CRISIL A- 191.7 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.330.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.330.0 Million and stand by letter of credit of Rs.330.0 Million. Ucam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ucam Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 54.2 Reaffirmed Ucam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed V.N.C. Steels CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Vijayalakshmi R and B Rice Trading CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Company Vijayalakshmi R and B Rice Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Company Loan Fac Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.6 Suspended Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Wales Distiller Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Wales Distiller Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended Xplore Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 