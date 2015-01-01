Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 130 Upgraded from
Discounting Fac CRISIL A4+
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4+
Allied Engineers - Karnal BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 282 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit
Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 128 Reaffirmed
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Forward
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from
Gold Card CRISIL A4
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A4
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Service
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 40.6 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 112 Reaffirmed
Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Arion Healthcare BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Artex Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Credit Limit
Artex Textile Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
# Interchangeable with Buyers Credit
Ascent Meditech Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ashwin Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Ashwin Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed
Credit
Atmastco Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Baazar Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Banbury Exports ( A Div. of Banbury Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Impex Pvt Ltd)
Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
BLR Logistiks India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed
Bucon Engineers and Infrastructure PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 35 Placed on
Ltd Notice of
Withdrawal
Corporation Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed
Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 29.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned
D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Devraj Tropical Fruits BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed
Devraj Tropical Fruits LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
Elecon Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Elecon Conductors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned
Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned
Enzal Chemicals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned
Enzal Chemicals India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14 Assigned
Flowtech Industries LLP BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Flowtech Industries LLP LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from
Discounting Fac CRISIL A2
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Gee Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Gee Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Genesys International Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 320 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 600 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from
Loans CRISIL A4+
Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Placed on
Credit Notice of
Withdrawal
Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
IDBI Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed
Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 415 Assigned
K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Notice of
Withdrawal
Neccon Power and Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3220.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Neccon Power and Infra Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 249.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 9000# Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs. 900 million out of which Rs. 100 million. is
unallocated.
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed
OTS Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Withdrawal
P. Chandra Reddy and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
P. Chandra Reddy and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned
Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4+
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Rattan Steel Supply Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Rotomac Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Withdrawal
Rotomac Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Shiv Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Shobha Ram Sharma Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sleek International Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23.2 Reaffirmed
Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed
Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Technical Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed
Technical Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned
Ltd
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned
Ltd
Trans Chem Corporation Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned
Ultra Tech Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 46 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 97.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Vinod Denim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.6 Assigned
West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4 Genius Minds CC CRISIL B- 125 Assigned
A Little World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Ace Commercial Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Ace Commercial Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aditya Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed
Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 7.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Allied Engineers - Karnal CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.2 Reaffirmed
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Amba Shakti Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 469 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 113 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 245 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 68.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 186.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Arion Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
Arion Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arion Healthcare TL CRISIL BBB- 37.7 Reaffirmed
Artex Textile Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Cash Credit
Ascent Meditech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ascent Meditech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 158 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Atmastco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Atmastco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed
Atmastco Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Credit
Atria Power Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed
Atria Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Baazar Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300.5 Reaffirmed
Batra Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Bhuvan Marketing Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Credit
Bhuvan Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Bhuvan Marketing Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Biyani Shikshan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 125.2 Reaffirmed
Biyani Shikshan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 374.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bliss Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
Bliss Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 394 Assigned
BLR Logistiks India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 615 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.40 million
BLR Logistiks India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 47.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BLR Logistiks India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.2 Reaffirmed
Brahmanand Himghar Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Brahmaputra Infra Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 255 Reaffirmed
Bucon Engineers and Infrastructure PvtCC CRISIL BB+ 14 Placed on
Ltd Notice of
Withdrawal
Bucon Engineers and Infrastructure PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150.9 Placed on
Ltd Loan Fac Notice of
Withdrawal
Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 372.7 Reaffirmed
Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 4375 Downgraded
Bonds (under Basel from CRISIL
II) AA+
Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 14000 Downgraded
Bonds (under Basel from CRISIL
II) AA+
Corporation Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned
(under Basel III)
Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 15000 Downgraded
Bonds (under Basel from CRISIL
II) AAA
Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 205 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Crown Alba Writing Instruments India CC CRISIL D 5 Placed on
Pvt Ltd Notice of
Withdrawal
Crown Alba Writing Instruments India Export Packing CRISIL D 35 Placed on
Pvt Ltd Credit Notice of
Withdrawal
Crown Alba Writing Instruments India LOC CRISIL D 4000 Placed on
Pvt Ltd Notice of
Withdrawal
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 85 Assigned
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85 Assigned
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 330 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 58 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30.9 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Placed on
Loan Fac Notice of
Withdrawal
Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 28 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Devraj Tropical Fruits CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Devraj Tropical Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Devraj Tropical Fruits TL CRISIL BB+ 23.6 Reaffirmed
Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.7 Assigned
Elecon Conductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Elecon Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Enzal Chemicals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Enzal Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 71 Assigned
Loan Fac
Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Flowtech Industries LLP CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Ganapathi Spinning Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Gee Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Gee Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gee Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 159.6 Reaffirmed
Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Genesys International Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Reaffirmed
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 605 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 2975.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
Glastronix Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Withdrawal
Glastronix TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Withdrawal
Glastronix CC CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed
Glastronix Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed
Credit
Happy Home Corporation TL CRISIL BBB- 2440.6 Assigned
Happy Home Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 230.8 Assigned
Happy Home Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1328.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Harman Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 116 Reaffirmed
Harman Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Harman Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 29.9 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Hitkari Multifilters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Hitkari Multifilters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Hitkari Multifilters Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed
IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier- II CRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
IDBI Bank Ltd Tier- I Perpetual CRISIL AA 27088 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
IDBI Bank Ltd Tier- I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Bond Issue
IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bond Issue
IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier- CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed
II Bonds (Under
Basel II)
IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier- II CRISIL AA+ 904.168 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed
IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed
Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
*One way interchangeability PC limit to FDBP/FUDBP limit to the extent of Rs.80.00 Million.
Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Jay Jinendra Realators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 165 Assigned
Ltd
Kalp Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kalp Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned
Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned
Discounting*
* Sublimit of Packing Credit to Rs.100 Million
Kalsi Alloys CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kalsi Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Kalsi Alloys TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B- 3.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt TL CRISIL B- 107.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kanoria Sugar and General ManufacturinBG CRISIL D 8.3 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Kanoria Sugar and General ManufacturinCC CRISIL D 753.5 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Kanoria Sugar and General ManufacturinImport LOC Limit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Kanoria Sugar and General ManufacturinTL CRISIL D 142.2 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kenz Inn Commercial Complex Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1500 Assigned
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 306.1 Reaffirmed
Credit
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kombasseril Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 750000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market- AAAr
Linked Debentures
Kothari Foods and Fragrances LOC CRISIL D 1000 Notice of
Withdrawal
Laxmi Construction Company CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Laxmi Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Laxmi Construction Company TL CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
LSC Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
LSC Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 318.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
LSC Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB
LSC Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 131.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111 Reaffirmed
Mahakali Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1400 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 240.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
Marine Container Services (India) Pvt Proposed Foreign CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned
Ltd Currency TL
Mayfair Properties CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Mor Poultries CC CRISIL B- 149 Assigned
Mor Poultries LT Loan CRISIL B- 46 Assigned
Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Notice of
Withdrawal
Neccon Power and Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 325 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Neccon Power and Infra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Neccon Power and Infra Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
NKG Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2300 Reaffirmed
NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 680^ Reaffirmed
^ Rupee equivalent of EUR 9.9 million of External Commercial Borrowing.
NKG Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 2620 Reaffirmed
NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
OM Printing and Flexible Packaging PvtCC CRISIL C 30 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
OM Printing and Flexible Packaging PvtTL CRISIL C 110 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 710 Reaffirmed
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 367 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 849 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 24 Reaffirmed
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
OTS Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Withdrawal
P. Chandra Reddy and Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned
Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned
Pacifica (Chennai Project) CC CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from
Infrastructure Co. Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB-
Pacifica (Chennai Project) TL CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from
Infrastructure Co. Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB-
Pacifica (Chennai Project) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from
Infrastructure Co. Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Assigned
Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Ltd
PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 849.2 Reaffirmed
'*Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan, Overdraft Facility, Letter of Credit, Pre-Shipment
Credit, Bank Guarantee, Export Bills Purchased, Buyer's Credit, Cheque Purchase, Bill
Discounting, and Buyer's Finance.
Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 49.6 Reaffirmed
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned
Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned
*includes sublimit of Gold (Metal) Loan of Rs.200 million
Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rattan Steel Supply Co. CC CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed
Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL C 33.5 Reaffirmed
Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 250.4 Reaffirmed
Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 166.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Notice of
Withdrawal
Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Notice of
Withdrawal
Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 100 Notice of
Credit Withdrawal
Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2250 Notice of
Withdrawal
Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Shiv Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned
Shiv Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shobha Ram Sharma Contractor CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed
Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sleek International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit, bill discounting, invoice bill discounting, bank
guarantee, buyers credit and letter of undertaking.
Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 125 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sree Lakshmi Balaji Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned
Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB+ 25.7 Assigned
Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries CC* CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sublimit of Rs.15 million for Packing credit.
Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Sri Gurudeva Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Gurudeva Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Sri Gurudeva Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 24 Assigned
Sri Krishna Jewellery Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Exports Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 440 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Vinaayaka Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 38 Assigned
Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32 Reaffirmed
Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 4.8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 54.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 54.5 Reaffirmed
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39.8 Reaffirmed
Technical Associates Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Technical Associates Ltd TL CRISIL A- 33.8 Reaffirmed
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 37.3 Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd Loan Fac
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B- 915 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 735.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Thoppil Contractors India Pvt ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 290 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned
Ltd
Trans Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Trans Chem Corporation CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Tricot Impex Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 175 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Ultra Tech Transmissions CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 56.7 Reaffirmed
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vinod Denim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vinod Denim Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 177.6 Assigned
Vinod Denim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned
Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 82.3 Assigned
Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned
Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Yeskay Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Zero Microfinance and Savings Support Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Foundation Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)