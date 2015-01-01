Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 130 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A4+ AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Allied Engineers - Karnal BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 282 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 128 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Forward Amba Shakti Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL A4 Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Service Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 40.6 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 112 Reaffirmed Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Arion Healthcare BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Artex Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Credit Limit Artex Textile Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned # Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Ascent Meditech Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ashwin Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Ashwin Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Credit Atmastco Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Baazar Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Banbury Exports ( A Div. of Banbury Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Impex Pvt Ltd) Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed Bucon Engineers and Infrastructure PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 35 Placed on Ltd Notice of Withdrawal Corporation Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 29.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Devraj Tropical Fruits BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Devraj Tropical Fruits LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Elecon Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Elecon Conductors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Enzal Chemicals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned Enzal Chemicals India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Flowtech Industries LLP BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Flowtech Industries LLP LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A2 G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Gee Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Gee Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 320 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 600 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from Loans CRISIL A4+ Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Placed on Credit Notice of Withdrawal Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 415 Assigned K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Loan Fac Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Notice of Withdrawal Neccon Power and Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3220.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Neccon Power and Infra Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 249.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 9000# Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs. 900 million out of which Rs. 100 million. is unallocated. Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed OTS Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Withdrawal P. Chandra Reddy and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Rama Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rattan Steel Supply Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rotomac Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Withdrawal Rotomac Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shiv Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shobha Ram Sharma Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sleek International Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23.2 Reaffirmed Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Technical Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed Technical Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Ltd Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Ltd Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned Ltd Trans Chem Corporation Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Ultra Tech Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 46 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 97.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Vinod Denim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.6 Assigned West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4 Genius Minds CC CRISIL B- 125 Assigned A Little World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ace Commercial Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Ace Commercial Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Aditya Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 7.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Allied Engineers - Karnal CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.2 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 469 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 113 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 245 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 68.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 186.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Arion Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Arion Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arion Healthcare TL CRISIL BBB- 37.7 Reaffirmed Artex Textile Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB 100 Assigned * Interchangeable with Cash Credit Ascent Meditech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ascent Meditech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 158 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Atmastco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Atmastco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Atmastco Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Atria Power Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Atria Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baazar Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300.5 Reaffirmed Batra Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Bell - O - Seal Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bhuvan Marketing Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Credit Bhuvan Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Bhuvan Marketing Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Biyani Shikshan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 125.2 Reaffirmed Biyani Shikshan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 374.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bliss Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Bliss Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 394 Assigned BLR Logistiks India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 615 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.40 million BLR Logistiks India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 47.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BLR Logistiks India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.2 Reaffirmed Brahmanand Himghar Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Brahmaputra Infra Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 255 Reaffirmed Bucon Engineers and Infrastructure PvtCC CRISIL BB+ 14 Placed on Ltd Notice of Withdrawal Bucon Engineers and Infrastructure PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150.9 Placed on Ltd Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 372.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 4375 Downgraded Bonds (under Basel from CRISIL II) AA+ Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 14000 Downgraded Bonds (under Basel from CRISIL II) AA+ Corporation Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned (under Basel III) Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 15000 Downgraded Bonds (under Basel from CRISIL II) AAA Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 205 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Crown Alba Writing Instruments India CC CRISIL D 5 Placed on Pvt Ltd Notice of Withdrawal Crown Alba Writing Instruments India Export Packing CRISIL D 35 Placed on Pvt Ltd Credit Notice of Withdrawal Crown Alba Writing Instruments India LOC CRISIL D 4000 Placed on Pvt Ltd Notice of Withdrawal D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 85 Assigned D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85 Assigned D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Loan Fac D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 330 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 58 Upgraded from CRISIL B Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30.9 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 28 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Devraj Tropical Fruits CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Devraj Tropical Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devraj Tropical Fruits TL CRISIL BB+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Assigned Loan Fac Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.7 Assigned Elecon Conductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Elecon Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Enzal Chemicals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Enzal Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 71 Assigned Loan Fac Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Flowtech Industries LLP CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ganapathi Spinning Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Gee Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Gee Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gee Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 159.6 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Genesys International Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 605 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 2975.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Glastronix Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Withdrawal Glastronix TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Withdrawal Glastronix CC CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Glastronix Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Credit Happy Home Corporation TL CRISIL BBB- 2440.6 Assigned Happy Home Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 230.8 Assigned Happy Home Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1328.6 Assigned Loan Fac Harman Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 116 Reaffirmed Harman Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harman Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 29.9 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Hitkari Multifilters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hitkari Multifilters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Hitkari Multifilters Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier- II CRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier- I Perpetual CRISIL AA 27088 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier- I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier- CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed II Bonds (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier- II CRISIL AA+ 904.168 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 *One way interchangeability PC limit to FDBP/FUDBP limit to the extent of Rs.80.00 Million. Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Jay Jinendra Realators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 165 Assigned Ltd Kalp Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Kalp Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Credit Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned Discounting* * Sublimit of Packing Credit to Rs.100 Million Kalsi Alloys CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kalsi Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kalsi Alloys TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B- 3.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt TL CRISIL B- 107.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General ManufacturinBG CRISIL D 8.3 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General ManufacturinCC CRISIL D 753.5 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General ManufacturinImport LOC Limit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General ManufacturinTL CRISIL D 142.2 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kenz Inn Commercial Complex Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1500 Assigned Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 306.1 Reaffirmed Credit Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kombasseril Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 750000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- AAAr Linked Debentures Kothari Foods and Fragrances LOC CRISIL D 1000 Notice of Withdrawal Laxmi Construction Company CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Laxmi Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Laxmi Construction Company TL CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ LSC Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB LSC Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 318.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB LSC Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB LSC Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 131.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111 Reaffirmed Mahakali Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1400 Reaffirmed Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 240.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Marine Container Services (India) Pvt Proposed Foreign CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Ltd Currency TL Mayfair Properties CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Mor Poultries CC CRISIL B- 149 Assigned Mor Poultries LT Loan CRISIL B- 46 Assigned Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Notice of Withdrawal Neccon Power and Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Neccon Power and Infra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Neccon Power and Infra Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ NKG Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2300 Reaffirmed NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 680^ Reaffirmed ^ Rupee equivalent of EUR 9.9 million of External Commercial Borrowing. NKG Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 2620 Reaffirmed NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed OM Printing and Flexible Packaging PvtCC CRISIL C 30 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D OM Printing and Flexible Packaging PvtTL CRISIL C 110 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 710 Reaffirmed Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 367 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 849 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 24 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Oriilon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL B OTS Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Withdrawal P. Chandra Reddy and Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Pacifica (Chennai Project) CC CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from Infrastructure Co. Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB- Pacifica (Chennai Project) TL CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from Infrastructure Co. Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB- Pacifica (Chennai Project) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from Infrastructure Co. Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Assigned Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Ltd PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 849.2 Reaffirmed '*Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan, Overdraft Facility, Letter of Credit, Pre-Shipment Credit, Bank Guarantee, Export Bills Purchased, Buyer's Credit, Cheque Purchase, Bill Discounting, and Buyer's Finance. Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 49.6 Reaffirmed Rama Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned *includes sublimit of Gold (Metal) Loan of Rs.200 million Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Loan Fac Rattan Steel Supply Co. CC CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL C 33.5 Reaffirmed Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 250.4 Reaffirmed Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 166.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Notice of Withdrawal Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Notice of Withdrawal Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 100 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2250 Notice of Withdrawal Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Shiv Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned Shiv Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shobha Ram Sharma Contractor CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sleek International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit, bill discounting, invoice bill discounting, bank guarantee, buyers credit and letter of undertaking. Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67 Upgraded from CRISIL B Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 125 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Lakshmi Balaji Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB+ 25.7 Assigned Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries CC* CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Rs.15 million for Packing credit. Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Sri Gurudeva Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Gurudeva Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Sri Gurudeva Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 24 Assigned Sri Krishna Jewellery Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Exports Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 440 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Vinaayaka Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 38 Assigned Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32 Reaffirmed Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 4.8 Reaffirmed Credit Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Super Tex Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 54.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 54.5 Reaffirmed Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Credit Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39.8 Reaffirmed Technical Associates Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Technical Associates Ltd TL CRISIL A- 33.8 Reaffirmed The Kerala Cardamom Processing and CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 37.3 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd Loan Fac The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B- 915 Downgraded from CRISIL B The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 735.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Thoppil Contractors India Pvt ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 290 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned Ltd Trans Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Trans Chem Corporation CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Tricot Impex Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 175 Assigned Overdraft Fac Ultra Tech Transmissions CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Assigned Loan Fac Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 56.7 Reaffirmed Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vinod Denim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Assigned Loan Fac Vinod Denim Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 177.6 Assigned Vinod Denim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 82.3 Assigned Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Yeskay Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Zero Microfinance and Savings Support Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Foundation Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 