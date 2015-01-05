Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarmin Coalwashery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1250 Assigned Amul Boards Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Credit Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Assigned Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Desai Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Assigned Durga Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 SPM India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60.7 Reaffirmed SPM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10.4 Suspension Revoked Tata Projects Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.00 Billion LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amul Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38 Assigned Loan Fac Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 27.35 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit. Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 18.65 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit. Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Bills Discounting Limit Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 340 Assigned Credit* *sublimit of cash credit up to Rs.190 Million Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 950 Assigned Durga Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Enpower Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Golden India Expotrade Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.200 Million Golden India Expotrade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Loan Fac Haldyn Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 8500 Downgraded from CRISIL A Kasturi Multi Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 98.6 Assigned Kasturi Multi Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Kasturi Multi Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.7 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Mandi CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Gobindgarh Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200.8 Assigned Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 69.2 Assigned Loan Fac Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Obeetee Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 101.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Notice of Withdrawal Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Notice of Withdrawal Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 380 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 18000 Notice of Withdrawal Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Notice of Withdrawal Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended SPM India Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed SPM India Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 229.2 Reaffirmed Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspension Revoked Thriive Cars CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Thriive Cars Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Thriive Cars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.