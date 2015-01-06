Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Bayer Cropscience Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed BSR Infratech India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1200 Reaffirmed BSR Infratech India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 265 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ganesh Grains Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Ganesh Grains Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Ingersoll Rand India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 770 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 # KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 # Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Met - Rolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Met - Rolla Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 445 Reaffirmed Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 170 Assigned Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Assigned Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Page Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Page Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 27.5 Assigned Salzer Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 28.4 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdST Debt CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Terai Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Unit - II Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned United Warehousing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed United Warehousing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Cellular Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among VIL and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd ,Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd. Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 89280 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1+ 23000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Vodafone South Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone South Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among VIL and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd. Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 9200 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among VIL and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PKF Finance Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Ltd CC CRISIL B 34.6 Reaffirmed Agni Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agni Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed AL Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 398.5 $ AL Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac Reassigned 10 $ Bayer Cropscience Ltd Fund - Based Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1125.5 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with Cash Credit, Overdraft, Short Term Loans, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Bayer Cropscience Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 154.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BSR Infratech India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 435 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with cash credit/Working Capital Demand Loan/Export finance/Buyers Credit /Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee facilities to the extent of Rs. 50 million. Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crown Worldwide Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned Loan Fac Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ekta Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Ekta Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd TL CRISIL D 3682 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ganesh Grains Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 470 Reaffirmed Ganesh Grains Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 120.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganesh Grains Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Ganpati Ispat CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ingersoll Rand India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed KHFM Hospitality & Facility ManagementProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 280 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Loan Fac KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 # KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 171.8 # KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 # Maruti Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Maruti Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Met - Rolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Met - Rolla Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Met - Rolla Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A 30 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Miracle Developers TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 420 Assigned Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1580 Assigned Loan Fac Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Page Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1700 Reaffirmed PKF Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 25 Assigned Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Sai Maritime and Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Salzer Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 712.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 120.1 Reaffirmed Sanjay Commercial Company Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned *Interchangeable with letter of credit facility Sanjay Commercial Company CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 55000 Reaffirmed *Cash credit/working capital demand loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdLower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdLower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdLower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Sunrise Maritime Pte Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Terai Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Terai Tea Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.6 Reaffirmed TRIL Infopark Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 9250 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Unit - II Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned United Polyfab Unit - II Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 17 Assigned Vodafone Cellular Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 34500 Reaffirmed Vodafone Digilink Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone East Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed loan* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA 21500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 57000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 18000 Reaffirmed Vodafone South Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)