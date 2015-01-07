Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airco - Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Credit
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Purchase
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 290 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Deepmala Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Highway Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 340 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A2+ 3 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Purchase
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Libra International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Master Business Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Mondelez India Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4340 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Periyar Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 65 Assigned
Ply Com Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ritesh Export Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 12 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4+
Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 111 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable BG CRISIL A4 40.5 Upgraded from
Society CRISIL D
Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.6 Reaffirmed
Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 47.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
The Mathrubhumi Printing and BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Publishing Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Cheque Discounting CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
Publishing Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Publishing Co. Ltd
Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing FD Programme FA 160 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airco - Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Airco - Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 33.3 Assigned
Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned
Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based working capital under Traders Easy Loan
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deepmala Marine Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 39.2 Assigned
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Highway Industries Ltd CC#$ CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with buyers credit to an extent of Rs.39.1 million $ Interchangeable amongst
LC/Buyer's credit/BG facilities to the extent of Rs. 150 Million
Highway Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 177.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Highway Industries Ltd TL^ CRISIL A+ 832.3 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable amongst Capex LC/Buyers credit to the extent on Rs.150 Million
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Assigned
Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 13330* Assigned
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), bank guarantee (BG),
standby letter of credit (SBLC), foreign currency non-resident bank loan (FCNR ' B),
letter of credit (LC) and letter of guarantee (LG)
Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LT Loan CRISIL A- 4 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 99.8 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Lanco Anpara Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 23050 Suspended
Lanco Anpara Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 38768 Suspended
Lanco Anpara Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 3500 Suspended
Libra International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Libra International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Libra International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed
Master Business Enterprises CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed
Mondelez India Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 360 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
*Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee up to Rs.250 million
Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed
Fac
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed
Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Periyar Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Credit
Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
*Fund-Based Working Capital (FBWC) under Traders Easy Loan
Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Ritesh Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 182 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ritesh Export Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 418 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Ritesh Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Ritesh Export TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 282.4 Reaffirmed
Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable LT Loan CRISIL B- 90.8 Upgraded from
Society CRISIL D
Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 164 Upgraded from
Society CRISIL D
Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.3 Upgraded from
Society Loan Fac CRISIL D
Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90.3 Reaffirmed
Sona Chandi Agro Processors CC CRISIL B 550 Reaffirmed
Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 137.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Suvilas Properties Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) CC CRISIL BB+ 102 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) TL CRISIL BB+ 66.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed
Publishing Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Deferred Payment CRISIL A 220.3 Reaffirmed
Publishing Co. Ltd Guarantee
The Mathrubhumi Printing and LT Loan CRISIL A 1276.8 Reaffirmed
Publishing Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 482.9 Reaffirmed
Publishing Co. Ltd Loan Fac
Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
