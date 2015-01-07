Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airco - Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Credit Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Purchase Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 290 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Deepmala Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Highway Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 340 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A2+ 3 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Purchase Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Libra International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Master Business Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mondelez India Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4340 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Periyar Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Ply Com Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 12 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 111 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable BG CRISIL A4 40.5 Upgraded from Society CRISIL D Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.6 Reaffirmed Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 The Mathrubhumi Printing and BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and Cheque Discounting CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing FD Programme FA 160 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airco - Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Airco - Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.7 Assigned Loan Fac Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 33.3 Assigned Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed *Fund-based working capital under Traders Easy Loan Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepmala Marine Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 39.2 Assigned Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Highway Industries Ltd CC#$ CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyers credit to an extent of Rs.39.1 million $ Interchangeable amongst LC/Buyer's credit/BG facilities to the extent of Rs. 150 Million Highway Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 177.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Highway Industries Ltd TL^ CRISIL A+ 832.3 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable amongst Capex LC/Buyers credit to the extent on Rs.150 Million Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Assigned Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 13330* Assigned * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), bank guarantee (BG), standby letter of credit (SBLC), foreign currency non-resident bank loan (FCNR ' B), letter of credit (LC) and letter of guarantee (LG) Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LT Loan CRISIL A- 4 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 99.8 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Lanco Anpara Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 23050 Suspended Lanco Anpara Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 38768 Suspended Lanco Anpara Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 3500 Suspended Libra International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Libra International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Libra International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Master Business Enterprises CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Mondelez India Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 360 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee up to Rs.250 million Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Fac Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Periyar Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed *Fund-Based Working Capital (FBWC) under Traders Easy Loan Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 182 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ritesh Export Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 418 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Ritesh Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Ritesh Export TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 282.4 Reaffirmed Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable LT Loan CRISIL B- 90.8 Upgraded from Society CRISIL D Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 164 Upgraded from Society CRISIL D Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.3 Upgraded from Society Loan Fac CRISIL D Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90.3 Reaffirmed Sona Chandi Agro Processors CC CRISIL B 550 Reaffirmed Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 137.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Suvilas Properties Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) CC CRISIL BB+ 102 Reaffirmed Ltd The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) TL CRISIL BB+ 66.7 Reaffirmed Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and Deferred Payment CRISIL A 220.3 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd Guarantee The Mathrubhumi Printing and LT Loan CRISIL A 1276.8 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 482.9 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd Loan Fac Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)