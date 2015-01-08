Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Ambuja Cements Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Fac Antarctic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Negotiation Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 44 Reaffirmed NRU Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8.5 Assigned NSL Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 933.6 Assigned Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 170 Assigned Pooja Woods India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed Prime Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdImport LOC Limit* CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyers credit. Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 410 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 510 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 141.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Vishwaa Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Vishwaa Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Discounting MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Upgraded from FA+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed ACC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 320 Reaffirmed Ambuja Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Antarctic Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Antarctic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Antarctic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 602.9 Reaffirmed Arya Green Energy CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Arya Green Energy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arya Green Energy TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.2 Assigned Loan Fac Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Credit Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 14.8 Assigned Overdraft Fac DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Diesel Machinery Works CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Diesel Machinery Works TL CRISIL BB- 43.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 113.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 340 Suspended Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 680* Suspended *Fungible with letter of credit Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 1660 Suspended Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 340 Suspended Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 79047 Suspended Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Suspended Loan Fac Lanco Budhil Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3350 Suspended Lanco Devihalli Highways Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2610 Suspended Lanco Hoskote Highway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3568 Suspended Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 24000 Suspended Lanco Thermal Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 431.3 Suspended Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 625 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits# #Interchangeable with Proposed Non Fund Based Limits Living Media India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed LSR Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed LSR Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LSR Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1070 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 255.4 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NJA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NJA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed NRU Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 48.5 Reaffirmed NRU Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 38.8 Reaffirmed NSL Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7514.7 Assigned NSL Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 310.6 Assigned NSL Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3016.9 Assigned NSL Textiles Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB 683.6 Assigned Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 702.3 Reaffirmed Pincon Spirit Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 495 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pincon Spirit Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 505 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 480 Assigned Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 40 Assigned Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 410 Assigned Pooja Woods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prime Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Prime Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3483.3 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Debentures PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Replika Press Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 410 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 82.8 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 465 Assigned Loan Fac Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 930 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.240 million of Bill Discounting Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 374 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58.5 Reaffirmed Suraj Industries - Mantha CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Suryachambal Power Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Suryachambal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 169.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Suryachambal Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Suryachambal Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 21.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB 570 Upgraded from Bills Discounting CRISIL BB- Limit V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Vishwaa Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Loan Fac Vishwaa Apparels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vishwaa Apparels CC CRISIL B+ 6* Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 