Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Suspended AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 9.7 Suspended Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.3 Reassigned Bramha Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 191.5 Suspended Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Galfar Engineering and Contracting Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Suspended India Pvt Ltd GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 350 Assigned Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd * Bank guarantee are fully interchangeable with letter of credit. Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T - Valdel Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed L&T - Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed Lucas - TVS Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit Lucas - TVS Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 1845 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting and short term loan to the extent of Rs.1010 million Lucas - TVS Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed M/s. Narendra Dev Girraj Ji BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Construction (J.V) Maurya Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed MTC Business Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A2 4710 Assigned MTC Business Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture and CP CRISIL A1+ 190000 Reaffirmed Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture and One - Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Programme Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed QRS Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Timber Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shiv Shakti Timber Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Shoppers Stop Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Superior Food Grains (P) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Non - FBL* CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Rs. 250 Million for fund-based facility Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Non - FBL# CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed #Facility is one- way interchangeable from Fund-Based to Non-Fund Based Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL# CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 1600 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 *Includes Rs.600 million interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) up to Rs.100 million and overdraft limit of up to Rs.50 million Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 **Interchangeable with LC Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5083.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 # Rs.50 million interchangeable with LC and bank guarantee Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd WC Loan^ CRISIL A1+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 ^Fully interchangeable with LC and buyers credit, and Rs.200 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 70 Suspended * LC sublimit of Rs. 20 Million Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended United Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Yash Packaging Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lucas - TVS Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Rural Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 137.5 Suspended AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 160 Suspended *Includes Rs.107.50 million of buyers credit AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bramha Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Suspended Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Crescent Entertainment and Tourism LtdTL CRISIL BB- 119.7 Suspended Das Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 36.8 Assigned Das Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Das Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70.7 Assigned Loan Fac Delhites Syro Malabar Mission Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Suspended Delhites Syro Malabar Mission Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65.2 Suspended Loan Fac Delhites Syro Malabar Mission TL CRISIL B 84.8 Suspended Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Dr. Anjoli Health Care Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Loan Fac ECP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 56 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ECP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- ECP Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 222.5@ Suspended @Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the Extent of Rs.182.5 million Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 32 Suspended Credit Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 123.6 Suspended Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 122.5$ Suspended $ Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the Extent of Rs.87.5 million Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 68& Suspended & Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the Extent of Rs.60.0 million Galfar Engineering and Contracting CC CRISIL BBB- 120* Suspended India Pvt Ltd *fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit Galfar Engineering and Contracting Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Galfar Engineering and Contracting WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 570 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Galfar Engineering and Contracting CC CRISIL BBB- 110# Suspended India Pvt Ltd #includes Rs.100 Million sublimit of Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit Global Coke Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended Global Coke Ltd LOC CRISIL D 770 Suspended Godriwala Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Greenleaf Tobacco Threshers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Credit GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 925 Assigned GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 525 Assigned GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Inesh Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 2500 Reaffirmed L&T - Valdel Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed L&T - Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed L&T - Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Lucas - TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 400 Reaffirmed Lucas - TVS Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Lucas - TVS Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137 Reaffirmed M. Impex CC CRISIL B+ 64 Suspended M. Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Suspended Loan Fac M/s. Narendra Dev Girraj Ji Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Construction (J.V) Loan Fac M/s. Narendra Dev Girraj Ji CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Construction (J.V) Mahesh Hardware and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Mahesh Hardware and Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 380 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MTC Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 575 Assigned MTC Business Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 434 Assigned MTC Business Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 896 Assigned Loan Fac Nabakalebar Charitable Trust Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 8.5 Reaffirmed Nabakalebar Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nabakalebar Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Nabakalebar Charitable Trust WC TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 780000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Ocean Pearl Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.7 Suspended Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 39 Suspended Credit Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.2 Suspended Loan Fac Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 11 Suspended Credit Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.1 Suspended Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 32.2 Suspended Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed QRS Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Suspended R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Rana Oil Industries CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Saini Techno Constructs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.8 Suspended Shiv Shakti Timber Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Timber Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Shiv Shakti Timber Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sri Gnana Ganapathy Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 197.9 Suspended Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sunder Siddhi CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Sunder Siddhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Superior Food Grains (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 550 Assigned Superior Food Grains (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Swagath Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 1095 Reaffirmed $Rs.5 million interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, FCNRB loan, and export credit Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with LC and buyers credit, and Rs.200 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL C Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL C Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 9 Suspended Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61 Suspended Loan Fac United Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac United Polyfab Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned United Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87 Suspended Yash Packaging TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Yash Packaging CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)