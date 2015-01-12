Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 605 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwat Wire Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 256 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Geena Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Geena Garments Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed #Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed #Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani MfgBG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt Ltd Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 111.7 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Rojer Mathew and Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Sadhav Offshore Engg Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sadhav Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 66.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 # Reaffirmed Sterile India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Assigned Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Win - Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Span Diagnostics Ltd FD FB+ 58 # Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasthiacodu Rubber Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdInventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Fac Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Batanagar Education and Research TrustTL CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Bhagwat Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Bhagwat Wire Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries CC CRISIL BBB 1900 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 660 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 4000 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 680 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 723.3 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 224.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devices Distributors CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 275.5 Reaffirmed Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 672 Reaffirmed Credit Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geena Garments Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Credit Geena Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geena Garments TL CRISIL BBB- 12.6 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 61.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 26.1 Reaffirmed Ltd JJ PV Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned JJ PV Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1056.9 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 304 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 509.6 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 63.5 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 4.9 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed M/S. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 48 Reaffirmed M/S. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed M/S. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meenakshi India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Panthoibi Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Assigned Loan Fac Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani MfgCC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt Ltd Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani MfgProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 64.4 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 21.8 Reaffirmed Rojer Mathew and Company CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned S T P Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed S T P Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed S T P Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Sabari Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac Sadhav Offshore Engg Co. CC CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Sadhav Offshore Engg Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhav Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sadhav Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sadhav Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 286.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) CC CRISIL B- 107.3 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) TL CRISIL B- 342.7 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 # Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 45.8 # Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.8 # Reaffirmed Loan Fac Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 58 # Reaffirmed Sterile India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sterile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Vinoth Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vinoth Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Win - Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Win - Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Win - Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 