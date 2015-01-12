Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 605 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagwat Wire Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed
C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 256 Reaffirmed
C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed
Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Geena Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Geena Garments Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed
#Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed
#Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani MfgBG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Co. Pvt Ltd
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 111.7 Reaffirmed
Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Rojer Mathew and Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Sadhav Offshore Engg Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Sadhav Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 66.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 # Reaffirmed
Sterile India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Assigned
Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Win - Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Span Diagnostics Ltd FD FB+ 58 # Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agasthiacodu Rubber Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdInventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed
Batanagar Education and Research TrustTL CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed
Bhagwat Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bhagwat Wire Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries CC CRISIL BBB 1900 Reaffirmed
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 660 Reaffirmed
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 4000 Reaffirmed
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 680 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed
C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 723.3 Reaffirmed
C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 224.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Devices Distributors CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 275.5 Reaffirmed
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 672 Reaffirmed
Credit
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 132.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Geena Garments Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Credit
Geena Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Geena Garments TL CRISIL BBB- 12.6 Reaffirmed
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 61.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 26.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
JJ PV Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned
JJ PV Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1056.9 Reaffirmed
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 304 Reaffirmed
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 509.6 Reaffirmed
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 63.5 Reaffirmed
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 4.9 Reaffirmed
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed
Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed
M/S. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 48 Reaffirmed
M/S. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
M/S. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 52 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Meenakshi India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Panthoibi Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani MfgCC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Co. Pvt Ltd
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani MfgProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 64.4 Reaffirmed
Co. Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed
Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 21.8 Reaffirmed
Rojer Mathew and Company CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
S T P Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
S T P Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
S T P Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Sabari Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sadhav Offshore Engg Co. CC CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed
Sadhav Offshore Engg Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sadhav Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sadhav Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sadhav Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 286.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) CC CRISIL B- 107.3 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) TL CRISIL B- 342.7 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 # Reaffirmed
Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 45.8 # Reaffirmed
Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.8 # Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 58 # Reaffirmed
Sterile India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sterile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Vinoth Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vinoth Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Win - Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Win - Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Win - Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
