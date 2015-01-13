Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKS Rugs Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 42 Assigned
Credit
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 368 Reaffirmed
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A3+ 63.4 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Auto Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed
Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesBG CRISIL A4+ 580 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4
Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesInland /Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4
Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesProposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 44.7 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4
Chothy Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from
Discounting Bill CRISIL A4
Purchase
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Discounting
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned
Global Wood India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Assigned
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 245 Assigned
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A3+ 350 Assigned
Gruha Navnirman Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Assigned
Hariom Concast and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
J.U. Pesticides and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
K. K. R. Mills BG CRISIL A4 23.2 Reassigned
Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Suspended
Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 410 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
##Interchangeable with Rs. 50 million of Bank Guarantee
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 825 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with import letter of credit (LC) and interchangeable with stand by
LC to the extent of Rs.550 million
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 13180 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyers credit
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 235 Reaffirmed
Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 490 Reaffirmed
Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 110 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A4
Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed
Ta. Ra. Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Ta. Ra. Innovations BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Ta. Ra. Innovations LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Vinod Kumar Jain BG CRISIL A3+ 245 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd FD FAAA+ - Reaffirmed
Bajaj Auto Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKS Rugs Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amalorpavam Educational Welfare TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Society
Ambal Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 120 Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1710 Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 9500 Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 392.9 Reaffirmed
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 115.8 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Auto Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesCC CRISIL BB- 257 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+
Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesProposed BG CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+
Chothy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Chothy Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
CornileusPharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Global Wood India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned
Gruha Navnirman Developers TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned
Hariom Concast and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended
Hariom Concast and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Assigned
J.U. Pesticides and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned
Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59 Assigned
Loan Fac
K. K. R. Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
K.K.R. Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
K.K.R. Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
K.K.R. Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Kanwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Kanwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Karthika Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Karthika Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended
Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Rs. 200 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs. 150 million
Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation,
Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 150 million Buyers Credit
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with Rs. 330 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs. 150 million
Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation,
Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 500 million Buyers Credit, Rs. 500 million Letter of Credit
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
^ Rs. 200 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill
Negotiation,
Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 250 million Buyers Credit, Rs. 250 million Letter of Credit
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 1131.6 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Rs. 240 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/
Export Bill Negotiation, Rs. 150 million Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 400 million Buyers Credit,
Rs. 50 million Working Capital Demand Loan
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 143.4 Reaffirmed
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A 1950 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with import LC and interchangeable with stand by LC to the extent of
Rs.1025 million.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 4200 Reaffirmed
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG@@ CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed
@@ Interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs.1000 million.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG### CRISIL A 1800 Reaffirmed
### Interchangeable with LC.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A 5500 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs.500 million.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
## Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and bank guarantee.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC^^^ CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
^^^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, LC and bank guarantee.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL*** CRISIL A 2600 Reaffirmed
*** Interchangeable with the following limits: a. Working capital loan to the extent of
Rs.300 million with a sub limit for cash flow finance for Rs.300 million.
b. Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.50 million.
c. Fully interchangeable with import documentary credits with a sublimit for import deferred
payment credits and buyers credit for Rs.2600 million. d. Bank guarantees to the extent of
Rs.1100 million with a sub limit of Rs.650 million for open ended guarantees with stated
tenor of 42 months.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with line of credit for short-term loans.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1695 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.4 Reaffirmed
Mantri Primus Lifespaces Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned
*Interchangeable with Inland/Import Letter of Credit
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 7850 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1331.9 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 4252.1 Reaffirmed
Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 480 Assigned
Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Pressco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52 Suspended
PSA Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
S. N. Rice Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
S. N. Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Sarvottam Vegetable Oil Refinery Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 82.1 Suspended
Ltd
Siddharth Jewellery India CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1000 Suspended
Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6889.8 Suspended
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ta. Ra. Innovations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Terai Ispat & Trading Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed
Vinod Kumar Jain CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Vinod Kumar Jain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
