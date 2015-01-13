Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Rugs Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 42 Assigned Credit Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 368 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A3+ 63.4 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesBG CRISIL A4+ 580 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4 Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesInland /Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4 Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesProposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 44.7 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4 Chothy Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Discounting Bill CRISIL A4 Purchase Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Discounting Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned Global Wood India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Assigned Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 245 Assigned Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A3+ 350 Assigned Gruha Navnirman Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Assigned Hariom Concast and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended J.U. Pesticides and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed K. K. R. Mills BG CRISIL A4 23.2 Reassigned Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 410 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable with Rs. 50 million of Bank Guarantee Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 825 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with import letter of credit (LC) and interchangeable with stand by LC to the extent of Rs.550 million Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 13180 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyers credit Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 235 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 490 Reaffirmed Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 110 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Ta. Ra. Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ta. Ra. Innovations BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ta. Ra. Innovations LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Vinod Kumar Jain BG CRISIL A3+ 245 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd FD FAAA+ - Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Rugs Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac Amalorpavam Educational Welfare TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Society Ambal Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 120 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1710 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 9500 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 392.9 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 115.8 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesCC CRISIL BB- 257 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ Belgium Aluminium and Glass IndustriesProposed BG CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ Chothy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Chothy Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ CornileusPharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Global Wood India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned Gruha Navnirman Developers TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Hariom Concast and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended Hariom Concast and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Assigned Loan Fac Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Assigned J.U. Pesticides and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59 Assigned Loan Fac K. K. R. Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B K.K.R. Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.K.R. Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.K.R. Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kanwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Kanwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Karthika Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Karthika Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Rs. 200 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs. 150 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 150 million Buyers Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Rs. 330 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs. 150 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 500 million Buyers Credit, Rs. 500 million Letter of Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed ^ Rs. 200 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 250 million Buyers Credit, Rs. 250 million Letter of Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 1131.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Rs. 240 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/ Export Bill Negotiation, Rs. 150 million Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 400 million Buyers Credit, Rs. 50 million Working Capital Demand Loan Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 143.4 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A 1950 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with import LC and interchangeable with stand by LC to the extent of Rs.1025 million. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 4200 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG@@ CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs.1000 million. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG### CRISIL A 1800 Reaffirmed ### Interchangeable with LC. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A 5500 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs.500 million. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed ## Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and bank guarantee. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC^^^ CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed ^^^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, LC and bank guarantee. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL*** CRISIL A 2600 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with the following limits: a. Working capital loan to the extent of Rs.300 million with a sub limit for cash flow finance for Rs.300 million. b. Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.50 million. c. Fully interchangeable with import documentary credits with a sublimit for import deferred payment credits and buyers credit for Rs.2600 million. d. Bank guarantees to the extent of Rs.1100 million with a sub limit of Rs.650 million for open ended guarantees with stated tenor of 42 months. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with line of credit for short-term loans. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1695 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.4 Reaffirmed Mantri Primus Lifespaces Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned *Interchangeable with Inland/Import Letter of Credit Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 7850 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1331.9 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 4252.1 Reaffirmed Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 480 Assigned Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Pressco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52 Suspended PSA Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Suspended Loan Fac Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- S. N. Rice Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B S. N. Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sarvottam Vegetable Oil Refinery Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 82.1 Suspended Ltd Siddharth Jewellery India CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1000 Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6889.8 Suspended Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ta. Ra. Innovations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Terai Ispat & Trading Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Jain CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vinod Kumar Jain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)