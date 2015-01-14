Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned
Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 340 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India LOC CRISIL A3+ 460 Assigned
Ltd
ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Bang Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bang Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 45 Assigned
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 380 Assigned
DDN SFA Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn
Issue*
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term CRISIL PP - 2000 Reaffirmed
Principal - MLD - A1 + r
Protected Market - Linked Debentures
Gautam International Pratisthan BG CRISIL A3 54 Assigned
Gawar Construction Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed
^Includes sub-limit for letter of credit/buyers credit to the extent of Rs.100 million
Gawar Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3550 Reaffirmed
Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 2900 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed
Fac
Jindal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 590 Reaffirmed
Jindal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1010 Reaffirmed
Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1550 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1050 Reaffirmed
KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed
KBR Infratech Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.8 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed
Libra Business Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned
Meet Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 38 Assigned
Meet Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Discounting
Meso Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Meso Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
Network Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
under LOC from CRISIL A3
Network Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Pearl Global Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1180 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pearl Global Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1425 Reaffirmed
Pee Vee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 175 Reaffirmed
Pee Vee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 175 Reaffirmed
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Assigned
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Senco Gold Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned
Shailja Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A1+ 2200 Assigned
***Interchangable with Letter of Undertaking
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL A1+ 1300 Assigned
***Interchangable with Letter of Undertaking
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 780 Assigned
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned
STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 22 Reaffirmed
TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Steel Traders (Proprietor : BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Mines Pvt Ltd)
Vedanta Creations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India CC CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned
Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India TL CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned
Ltd
ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 730 Reaffirmed
ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1295 Reaffirmed
Bang Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bang Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bharat Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Bharat Ginning Factory TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 172.4 Reaffirmed
Bivab Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Bivab Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 664.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 234.6 Assigned
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned
Credit
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1036 Assigned
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Credit
DDN SFA Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
DDN SFA Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
DDN SFA Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Dhanlaxmi Cotex CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Cash TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Non - Convertible CROISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Debenture Issue
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CROISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Issue
Fusion Voice Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned
G. M. Kenjale Developers CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Gautam International Pratisthan TL CRISIL BBB- 56.9 Assigned
Gawar Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit for cash credit of Rs.250 million
Gawar Construction Ltd BG# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
#Includes sub-limit for cash credit to the extent of Rs.100 million
Gawar Construction Ltd CC CRISIL A- 360 Reaffirmed
Gawar Construction Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 950 Reaffirmed
Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 190 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 6111000 Reaffirmed
Bonds#
#The rating pertains to upper Tier-II bonds issued by the erstwhile The Bank of Rajasthan
Limited
(BoR), which have been transferred to ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICI Bank) following the merger of BoR
with ICICI Bank Ltd.
ICICI Bank Ltd Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 37000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
ICICI Bank Ltd Bonds / Debentures*CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed
*The rating pertains to the erstwhile ICICI Ltd's debt instruments rated by CRISIL;
these instruments were transferred to ICICI Bank following the merger of ICICI Ltd with ICICI
Bank.
Ideal Heights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed
Jindal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 322.5 Reaffirmed
Jindal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1084.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed
KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
KBR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KBR Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned
Bond Issue
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
Bond Issue
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 6200 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Libra Business Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76 Assigned
Loan Fac
Libra Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Libra Hyundai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 61 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Libra Hyundai TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed
Meet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42 Assigned
Loan Fac
Meet Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned
Meso Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Network Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 740 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Network Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned
Credit
Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned
Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 193 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pearl Global Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112 Reaffirmed
Pee Vee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Pee Vee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Ranjit Singh and Co. LOC & BG CRISIL BBB- 625 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ranjit Singh and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned
Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 185.7 Reaffirmed
S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Select Exim Rupee TL CRISIL B 43 Assigned
Select Exim CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Select Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62 Assigned
Loan Fac
Senco Gold Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1890 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
*Includes Rs.1200 million of Standby Line of Credit, Rs.430 million of Working capital demand
loan,
Rs.90 million of Export Packing Credit and Rs.90 million of Export Packing Credit and Rs.90
million
of Foreign Bill Purchase
Senco Gold Ltd TL CRISIL A- 91.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Senco Gold Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB+
Senco Gold Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 858.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Shailja Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Shailja Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 54.5 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Shyama Sakti Rice Agro Food Products CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+
Shyama Sakti Rice Agro Food Products TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+
Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 1500 Assigned
Foreign Currency#
#Interchangable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Foreign Bill Purchase, Post Shipment Credit,
Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned
Foreign Currency@
@Interchangable with Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, and
Letter of Undertaking
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned
^ Interchangable with Foreign Bill Discounting & Foreign Bill Purchase
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned
*Interchangable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency,
Post Shipment Credit, Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee and Letter of Undertaking.
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A+ 100 Assigned
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned
**Interchangable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency & Cash Credit
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd
Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- 2700 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Vasavi Venkata Sathya Sai CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Industry
Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.7 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Stellar Information Technology Pvt. LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15.1 Assigned
Ltd
Stellar Information Technology Pvt. CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 27.2 Assigned
Ltd
STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
STONE AGE Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed
Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sugam Vanijya Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 4480 Assigned
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 59.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Tirupati Steel Traders (Proprietor : CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Mines Pvt Ltd)
Vedanta Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)