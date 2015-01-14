Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 340 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India LOC CRISIL A3+ 460 Assigned Ltd ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Bang Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bang Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Capricorn Food Products India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 45 Assigned Capricorn Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 380 Assigned DDN SFA Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Issue* *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term CRISIL PP - 2000 Reaffirmed Principal - MLD - A1 + r Protected Market - Linked Debentures Gautam International Pratisthan BG CRISIL A3 54 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit for letter of credit/buyers credit to the extent of Rs.100 million Gawar Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3550 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 2900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Fac Jindal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 590 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1010 Reaffirmed Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1550 Reaffirmed Credit Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1050 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed Libra Business Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Meet Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 38 Assigned Meet Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Discounting Meso Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Meso Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Network Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A3 Network Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Pearl Global Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1180 Reaffirmed Credit Pearl Global Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1425 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 175 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 175 Reaffirmed Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Senco Gold Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned Shailja Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A1+ 2200 Assigned ***Interchangable with Letter of Undertaking Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL A1+ 1300 Assigned ***Interchangable with Letter of Undertaking Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 780 Assigned Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 22 Reaffirmed TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Tirupati Steel Traders (Proprietor : BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Mines Pvt Ltd) Vedanta Creations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India CC CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India TL CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Ltd ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 730 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1295 Reaffirmed Bang Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bang Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Bharat Ginning Factory TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 172.4 Reaffirmed Bivab Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bivab Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 664.4 Assigned Loan Fac Capricorn Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 234.6 Assigned Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned Credit Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1036 Assigned Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Credit DDN SFA Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- DDN SFA Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- DDN SFA Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dhanlaxmi Cotex CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Cotex Cash TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Non - Convertible CROISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Debenture Issue Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CROISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Fusion Voice Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned G. M. Kenjale Developers CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Gautam International Pratisthan TL CRISIL BBB- 56.9 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for cash credit of Rs.250 million Gawar Construction Ltd BG# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit for cash credit to the extent of Rs.100 million Gawar Construction Ltd CC CRISIL A- 360 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 950 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Bonds ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 6111000 Reaffirmed Bonds# #The rating pertains to upper Tier-II bonds issued by the erstwhile The Bank of Rajasthan Limited (BoR), which have been transferred to ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICI Bank) following the merger of BoR with ICICI Bank Ltd. ICICI Bank Ltd Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 37000 Reaffirmed Bonds ICICI Bank Ltd Bonds / Debentures*CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed *The rating pertains to the erstwhile ICICI Ltd's debt instruments rated by CRISIL; these instruments were transferred to ICICI Bank following the merger of ICICI Ltd with ICICI Bank. Ideal Heights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 322.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1084.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KBR Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned Bond Issue Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 6200 Reaffirmed Bonds Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds Libra Business Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76 Assigned Loan Fac Libra Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Libra Hyundai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 61 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Libra Hyundai TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Meet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42 Assigned Loan Fac Meet Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Meso Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Network Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 740 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Network Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Credit Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.7 Assigned Loan Fac Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 193 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pearl Global Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Pee Vee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ramkrishy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Ranjit Singh and Co. LOC & BG CRISIL BBB- 625 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ranjit Singh and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 185.7 Reaffirmed S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Select Exim Rupee TL CRISIL B 43 Assigned Select Exim CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Select Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62 Assigned Loan Fac Senco Gold Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1890 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes Rs.1200 million of Standby Line of Credit, Rs.430 million of Working capital demand loan, Rs.90 million of Export Packing Credit and Rs.90 million of Export Packing Credit and Rs.90 million of Foreign Bill Purchase Senco Gold Ltd TL CRISIL A- 91.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Senco Gold Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ Senco Gold Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 858.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Shailja Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shailja Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 54.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shyama Sakti Rice Agro Food Products CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Shyama Sakti Rice Agro Food Products TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 1500 Assigned Foreign Currency# #Interchangable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Foreign Bill Purchase, Post Shipment Credit, Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Foreign Currency@ @Interchangable with Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, and Letter of Undertaking Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned ^ Interchangable with Foreign Bill Discounting & Foreign Bill Purchase Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned *Interchangable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Credit, Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee and Letter of Undertaking. Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A+ 100 Assigned Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned **Interchangable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency & Cash Credit Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd Silkroad Sugar Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- 2700 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd Sri Lakshmi Vasavi Venkata Sathya Sai CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Industry Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.7 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Stellar Information Technology Pvt. LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15.1 Assigned Ltd Stellar Information Technology Pvt. CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Ltd Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 27.2 Assigned Ltd STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Gold Card STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting STONE AGE Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sugam Vanijya Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 4480 Assigned Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69 Upgraded from CRISIL B TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 59.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tirupati Steel Traders (Proprietor : CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Mines Pvt Ltd) Vedanta Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.