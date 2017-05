Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Desai and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 39 Assigned Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Hyprecision Hydraulik BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hyprecision Hydraulik LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+# 3540 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+# 340 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+# 200 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+# 470 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+# 50 Reaffirmed Credit Pokarna Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pokarna Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D Psychotropics India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit R. Suresh and Co. Export Packing CRISIL A4 71 Reaffirmed Credit R. Suresh and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 114 Reaffirmed Credit Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Sattva Builders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 51850 Reaffirmed United Bank of India CD CRISIL A1 20000 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 540 Assigned Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Fruits Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D ABC Fruits CC CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D ABC Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D ABC Fruits Rupee TL CRISIL B 46 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arun Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Arun Polymers TL CRISIL B+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Baldev Krishan Memorial Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Society Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Baldev Krishan Memorial Charitable TL CRISIL D 95 Downgraded Society from CRISIL BB Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Coremind Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Assigned Loan Fac Debonair Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Assigned Loan Fac Desai and Company CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Desai and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Desai and Company TL CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawal 149.975 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac Withdrawal 1500 Reaffirmed General Rubbers CC CRISIL A 100 Assigned Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Assigned Loan Fac Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Assigned Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 670 Reaffirmed Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grihith Trade Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)750 Assigned Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Helios and Matheson Information CC CRISIL C 1560 Downgraded Technology Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Helios and Matheson Information LT Loan CRISIL C 440 Downgraded Technology Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Hyprecision Hydraulik CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Hyprecision Hydraulik Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+# 870 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+# 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kochhar Glass India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kochhar Glass India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 63 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kochhar Glass India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kochhar Glass India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Upgraded from CRISIL B Malabar Diamond Gallery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Mindcomp Tech Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Neelanchal Realtors LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 750 Assigned Loan Fac Okara Roadlines Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Okara Roadlines TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 38.4 Reaffirmed PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Assigned Pluto Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Assigned Loan Fac Pokarna Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pokarna Ltd External CRISIL C 405 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL D Borrowings Pokarna Ltd Foreign CRISIL C 170 Upgraded from Documentary Bills CRISIL D Purchase Pokarna Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 285.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Pokarna Ltd TL CRISIL C 79.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Poppy Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 75 Assigned Overdraft Fac Poppy Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 125 Assigned Loan Fac Psychotropics India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Psychotropics India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 174.3 Reaffirmed Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 425 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 475 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- (SO)1000 Assigned Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- (SO)1140 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Rajmata Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Rajmata Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Housing Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Assigned Overdraft Fac Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 660 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 470 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 670 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Real Estates Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 50 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sanjivini Pipes and Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sanjivini Pipes and Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sanjivini Pipes and Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sattva Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 105 Reaffirmed Sattva Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Sattva Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Assigned Loan Fac Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Satyavathi Bio-Life Sciences Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 55 Assigned Satyavathi Bio-Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Assigned Savitrimata Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Fac Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 203.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shyam Fibers CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Shyam Fibers LT Loan CRISIL B 26 Assigned Softzone Tech Park Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Softzone Tech Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8450 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 225 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5275 Reaffirmed Sundaram Mf Sundaram Money FundCRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Sundaram Mf Sundaram Flexible CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan United Bank of India Tier I Perpetual CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) United Bank of India Lower Tier II CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105.7 Assigned Wellcome Fisheries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)