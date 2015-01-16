Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India LOC CRISIL A3+ 460 Reaffirmed Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 420 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Dewan and Sons BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Dewan and Sons Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Dewan and Sons LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Dewan and Sons Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Glimpse India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 209 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 61 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mallikarjun Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Shailja Papers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shailja Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 440 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shikhar Printers & Publisher LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Shikhar Printers & Publisher BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10690 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Both way interchangeability of Rs.5.00 million between EPC and FDB (non-LC) Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Non-LC. Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 21.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting# #LC. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Industries CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India CC* CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Ltd *Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India TL CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Apical Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Withdrawal Apical Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Withdrawn Loan Fac Biloree Cast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Biloree Cast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biloree Cast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 2011.9 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dewan and Sons Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 100 Reassigned Credit Dewan and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reassigned Loan Fac Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 68.3 Reaffirmed Glimpse India TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Glimpse India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BB J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 500 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 127.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 1262.9 Withdrawn Services Ltd Mallikarjun Construction Co. CC CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A- * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit for upto Rs 180 Million; Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting for upto Rs 150 Million. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Positive Packaging Industries Ltd External CRISIL A+ 491 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A- Borrowings Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A- **Fully Interchangeable with fund-based limits. Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 604 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Pranshu Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Pranshu Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Shailja Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shailja Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shera Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 290 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 94.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Shikhar Printers & Publisher CC CRISIL B+ 38 Assigned Sneh Quality Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sneh Quality Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sreema Mahila Samity CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Sreema Mahila Samity LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Swarnsarita Gems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Swarnsarita Gems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 370 Assigned Loan Fac Tara Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 1999.7 Withdrawn Tejraj Promoters and Builders Proposed Fund - CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from Based Bk Limits CRISIL B Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C *Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) for Rs.10.0 million. Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1880 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable with packing credit. Walchandnagar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 45 Withdrawal Walchandnagar Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 280 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- West Pioneer Properties India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.