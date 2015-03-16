Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 26.7 Reaffirmed Alliaance Biotech Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ Assigned Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhoruka Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Bhoruka Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Century Plyboards India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 4918.2 Withdrawal Cyient Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Delsea Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Assigned East India Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed East India Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Febin Marine Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from Discounting* CRISIL A4 *Under Letter of Credit Febin Marine Foods Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Graphtech Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 186 Reaffirmed Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 108 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A1 72 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 19 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Partap Industrial Products BG CRISIL A4 5 Reassigned Partap Wire India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Radhe Renewable Energy Development PvtBG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajasthan Leasing Pvt Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments. RKBK Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 49.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ram Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed Somani Fabrics Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A2+ 1580 Reaffirmed Sree Sai Ram Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 630 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd ST Bk Fac@@ CRISIL A1 5980 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with short-term loan, purchase invoicing financing, purchase bill discounting, and non-fund-based facilities Tenkasi Timber and Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 260 Reaffirmed UCO Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned V R Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Alliaance Biotech Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Alliaance Biotech CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 6470 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1030 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- Reaffirmed Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Bhoruka Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB 61.4 Assigned Century Plyboards India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Withdrawal Century Plyboards India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1844.4 Reaffirmed Cholas Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Cholas Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delsea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Febin Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Febin Marine Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Febin Marine Foods TL CRISIL BB- 3.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Global Foods - Nagpur TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Graphtech Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Jay Bhavani Ginning Pressing and Oil CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Industries Kalyan Metro Multispeciality Hospital Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Metro Multispeciality Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 76.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kalyan Metro Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B- 63.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 2112 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 1408 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 940 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A 351 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL A (SO) 40.9 Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA+ (SO)700.6 Withdrawn Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 564.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100.6 Reaffirmed Partap Industrial Products CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Partap Industrial Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Partap Industrial Products TL CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Partap Wire India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Partap Wire India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Prerana Pratisthan CC CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Prerana Pratisthan Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 4.3 Reaffirmed Prerana Pratisthan TL CRISIL D 79.9 Reaffirmed Prerana Pratisthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhe Renewable Energy Development PvtCC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Radhe Renewable Energy Development PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Rajasthan Leasing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 35000 Assigned Loan Fac Rajasthan Leasing Pvt Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned Debentures* *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments. RKBK Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed RKBK Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed RKBK Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160.2 Reaffirmed S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanket Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Shree Conveyor Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Assigned Shree Conveyor Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Assigned Shree Conveyor Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Shree Conveyor Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.8 Assigned Shree Conveyor Systems Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 28.2 Assigned Shri Ram Rice Unit CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Unit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second Loss Fac CRISIL A (SO) 174.4 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Acquirer's CRISIL AAA (SO)2326.7 Reaffirmed principal Singh Natural Resource Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Singh Natural Resource Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed ^One way changeable to Standby Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee up to Rs.100 million Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with working capital loan Sonata Information Technology Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonata Software Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between fund and non-fund based limits Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Sree Sai Ram Enterprises Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Fac Sree Sai Ram Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 560 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Sakthi Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL A+ 23000 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, and non-fund-based facilities TATA Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3600 Reaffirmed Tenkasi Timber and Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 17950 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) UCO Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 6350 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) UCO Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 15000 Assigned Bond Issue UCO Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 27750 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) V R Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B V R Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B V R Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 165.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vaishnavi Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Vaishnavi Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Vaishnavi Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)