Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 Suspended Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 405 Suspended Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1210 Suspended Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 500 Suspended Loan Fac Bliss Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Chakravarthy Fabric Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.9 Assigned Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9.5 Reaffirmed Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 34 Reaffirmed Credit Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Discounting Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4 184 Reaffirmed East India Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Eurokon Global Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 38.5 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Junaid Enterprises Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 52 Assigned Loan Fac Junaid Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kandarp Construction India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 135 Assigned Kanhaiyalal Kalyanmal Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Letraco Kid Leather Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Letraco Kid Leather Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Letraco Kid Leather Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s K. R. Solvent BG CRISIL A4+ 4.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MY Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Oriental Metal Works Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Paras Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4 37 Reaffirmed Credit Paras Industries Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 3034.1 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A1 Pragati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Scon Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Sharp Global Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 250 Suspended ^Includes sub limit of letter of credit to an extent of Rs.150.0 Million Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 8900 Suspended Foreign Currency* *100% interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Suspended Foreign Currency# #50% interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Suspended Foreign Currency Sharp Global Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Credit Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 USK Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Vantech Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Suspended Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 175 Suspended Ajay Paperr Mill CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Ajay Paperr Mill LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) CC CRISIL B 165 Reaffirmed Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills PvtCC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills PvtTL CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 273.5 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 470 Suspended Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Suspended Loan Fac Bilpower Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 800 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bliss Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Chakravarthy Fabric Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 106.6 Assigned Challani Jewellery Mart CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.7 Suspended Loan Fac Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.6 Suspended Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL B Deepak Cotton Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Bonds CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed East India Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ East India Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ethix Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Ethix Vandan TL CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Eurokon Global Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Gazebo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 143 Reaffirmed Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Junaid Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Junaid Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 221 Reaffirmed Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61.5 Reaffirmed Kandarp Construction India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kandarp Construction India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Kanhaiyalal Kalyanmal Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Discounting Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10.3 Reaffirmed M/s K. R. Solvent CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s K. R. Solvent Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ M/s K. R. Solvent TL CRISIL BB 65.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MY Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MY Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ MY Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ MY Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 11 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 310 Reaffirmed Credit Oriental Metal Works Export Packing CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Oriental Metal Works Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Oriental Metal Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3.4 Reaffirmed Pragati Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed R F Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed R F Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac R F Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 175.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raman Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 35 Suspended Raman Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 76.7 Suspended Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed * includes sub limit of export bill negotiation of Rs.40.0 Million Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rhythm Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Rising Landscapes - AOP Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed S. I. Patel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed S. I. Patel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Sharp Global Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Suspended Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 98 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ USK Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed USK Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed USK Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vantech Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vantech Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vantech Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Credit WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.