Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Airson Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 460 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2 147.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Ashok Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A2 2.3 Reaffirmed Credit Creamline Dairy Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Dev and Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned G T P Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 62 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 99.3 Reaffirmed Credit Himanshu Apparels Foreign CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Homa Engineering Works Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Homa Engineering Works Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jawahar Medical Foundation BG CRISIL A4 121 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1130 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 4260 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 740 Reaffirmed Credit Lovely International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lovely International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed M/s. Potluri Surya Prakasa Rao BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Nutech Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 930 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2 35 Assigned Rameshwar Cold Storage Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Shriram Automotive Products Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Fac Sulabh International Social Service BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Organisation Torrent Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4000 $ Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 18000 @ Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 @ Torrent Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 @ Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 229.2 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 155 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 266 Reaffirmed Vishesh Industries Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 15 Assigned Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 390 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Airson Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL BB- 21.9 Assigned Airson Ceramic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.1 Assigned Loan Fac Airson Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Allied Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70.2 Reaffirmed Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Atmika Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Atmika Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Coremind Software Services Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Coremind Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creamline Dairy Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creamline Dairy Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Debonair Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Debonair Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dev and Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Dev and Associates Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Himalayiya Ayurvedic Yog Evam LT Loan CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Prakartik Chikitsa Sansthan Himanshu Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44 Assigned Loan Fac Himanshu Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 31 Assigned Homa Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Jawahar Medical Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Jumbo Bag Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 56 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB(SO) 238.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 5361.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 437.5 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Lovely Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lovely International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lovely International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB M/s. Potluri Surya Prakasa Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed M/s. Potluri Surya Prakasa Rao Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned MPL Automobiles Agency Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 125 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B MPL Automobiles Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B MPL Automobiles Agency Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 250 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B MPL Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 16 Downgraded from CRISIL B MPL Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B MPL Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Nutech Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Nutech Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nutech Global Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Credit Nutech Global Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Okara Roadlines Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 48.5 Reaffirmed Okara Roadlines TL CRISIL B 51.5 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 40 Reassigned Prem Textiles International Export Packing CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Credit* *Interchangeable with Bill Discounting (BD) limits Prem Textiles International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Punjabi University Patiala Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Punjabi University Patiala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Punjabi University Patiala TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1539.6 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1470 Assigned Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 105 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Housing Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sattva Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivalik Cotex Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Shivalik Cotex Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.4 Assigned Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75.8 Assigned Shriram Properties and Infrastructure BG CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Songwon Specialty Chemicals - India LT Loan CRISIL BB- 542 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Sulabh International Social Service Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed Organisation Sulabh International Social Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 42.1 Reaffirmed Organisation Loan Fac Sulabh International Social Service TL CRISIL A+ 400.4 Reaffirmed Organisation Surya Sales and Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Surya Sales and Marketing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torrent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39430 $ Torrent Power Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA 8500 @ @ Rs.8.50 billion is interchangeable with Non Fund Based facilities Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 966 @ Loan Fac Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 38534 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3500 @ TRIL Infopark Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed TRIL Infopark Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed TRIL Infopark Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed TRIL Infopark Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 15000 Reaffirmed V.N.M.S. Ayyachamy Nadar and Bros CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Vishesh Industries TL CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Vishesh Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 1301 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 93.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Credit Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 55.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)