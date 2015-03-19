Mar 19 - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL)
for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Asian Fab Tec Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
ASTA India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed
Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Bhagirath Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd BG# CRISIL A2+ 420 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable between LC and BG to the extent of Rs.60.00 million.
Centum Electronics Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable between LC and BG to the extent of Rs.60.00 million.
Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Corporation Bank CDs (Enhanced From CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed
Rs.200 billion)
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Enexco Teknologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1190 Reaffirmed
Enexco Teknologies India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Globus Industries and Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed
Geeta Glass Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 4420 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL D 600 Downgraded
Discounting@ from CRISIL
A4
@ Rs.350 Million and Rs.150 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based
limits of DBS Bank Ltd and ING Vysya Bank Ltd, respectively
Inderdeep Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Keshardeo Combines Standby Line of CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Contract
Keshardeo Combines Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Credit
Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Krishna Pulses and Cereals Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 102 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krishna Pulses and Cereals Warehouse Receipts CRISIL A4 49 Reaffirmed
Mahle Behr India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Mahle Behr India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 56 Reaffirmed
Mahle Behr India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit$ CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed
$ interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Mahle Behr India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 54 Reaffirmed
Mahle Behr India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 330 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Mahle Behr India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed
Mahle Behr India Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Ornet Intermediates Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 64.2 Assigned
Plaza Computers Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ramco International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Ramco International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
S. S. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 460 Reaffirmed
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 458.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1183.5 Reaffirmed
Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
Shirt Company India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Shirt Company India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Shirt Company India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 108.8 Reaffirmed
Shirt Company India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 6.4 Reaffirmed
Contract
Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
The Design House Post Shipment CRISIL 60 Withdrawal
Credit A4+(Notice of
Withdrawal)
Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.8 Assigned
Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50* Reaffirmed
*includes sub-limit of overdraft facility of Rs.15 million
Venus Industrial Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Winpower Infra Pvt Ltd Inland /Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Winpower Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amity Iron Trading CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Andhra Bank Upper Tier - II CRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier - I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Andhra Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asian Fab Tec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
ASTA India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
ASTA India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
ASTA India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 145 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 91.8 Reaffirmed
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit up to Rs.50.00 million;
and with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit,
bank guarantee, and export credit up to Rs.90.00 million
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 42 Reaffirmed
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 426.2 Reaffirmed
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 89.1 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 6380.9 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1030 Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.9 Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 66.4 Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 214.7 Reaffirmed
Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 53.6 Reaffirmed
Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ship Breakers LOC# CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
#Includes Rs. 50 million of cash credit limit
Bansal Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed
Bhagirath Associates CC CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed
Bhagirath Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bitcorp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Centum Electronics Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
^Sub-limits: Working Capital Demand Loan Rs.100 million, EPC Rs.100 million,
Letter of Credit Rs.100 million.
Centum Electronics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Credit**
**FBD sub-limit of Rs.250 million; 100% interchangeable with Cash Credit.
Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
$CC sub-limit of Rs.200 million.
Centum Electronics Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeable with Export Packing Credit.
Corporation Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
Corporation Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 4375 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
Corporation Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
Corporation Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Corporation Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Corporation Bank FD FAAA Reaffirmed
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.8 Reaffirmed
Encee Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Encee Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 93 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Enexco Teknologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Enexco Teknologies India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 428 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 246.7 Reaffirmed
Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 312.5 Reaffirmed
Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 227.2 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned;
Suspension
revoked)
Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
revoked)
Geeta Glass Works CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Geeta Glass Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Geeta Glass Works TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Globus Industries and Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Globus Industries and Services Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Globus Industries and Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 383 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 7000 Assigned
Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed
Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Issue
Gruh Finance Ltd Debt Programme CRISIL AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Advance Against CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
Retention Money from CRISIL
B+
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd CC# CRISIL D 470 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
# Rs.90 Million and Rs.100 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based
limits of Corporation Bank and Indusind Bank Ltd, respectively.
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
* Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits
Inderdeep Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Inderdeep Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jain Industrial Products CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Jain Industrial Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jain Industrial Products TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Jayaho Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kamdhenu Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL C 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL C 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Keshardeo Combines Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned
Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.4 Assigned
Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Krishna Pulses and Cereals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 49 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Maa Vaishno Edibles Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Maa Vaishno Edibles Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 17.8 Assigned
Mahle Behr India Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Pre shipment credit/ Supply bill discounting
Mahle Behr India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Mahle Behr India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mahle Behr India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/ Buyers credit
Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 81.9 Reaffirmed
Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 68.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 91.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills TL CRISIL D 144.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 590 Assigned
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed
Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed
Ornet Intermediates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned
Pearl Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed
Pearl Distillery Ltd TL CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed
Pearl Distillery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pearl Distillery Ltd FD Programme FB+ 150 Assigned
Powercon Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Powercon Cement Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable TL CRISIL B 204.2 Upgraded from
Trust CRISIL D
Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned
Bonds
Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Punjab National Bank Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
Punjab National Bank Tier - II Bonds CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Punjab National Bank Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
Punjab National Bank Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under
Basel II)
Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
S. S. Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 46.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
SCM Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 109 Reaffirmed
Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 42.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Shirt Company India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 456.2 Reaffirmed
Shiv Flour Mill TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Shiv Flour Mill CC CRISIL B 29.6 Reaffirmed
Shiv Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 164 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.3 Reaffirmed
Shivam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 147.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed
Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sokhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.8 Assigned
Sokhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Sokhi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Surya Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Surya Laxmi Industries TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
The Design House Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 30 Withdrawal
Credit (Notice of
Withdrawal)
The Design House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Withdrawal
Loan Fac (Notice of
Withdrawal)
TM Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed
TM Tyres Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 29.1 Reaffirmed
TM Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
TM Tyres Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
TM Tyres Ltd TL CRISIL D 88.2 Reaffirmed
TM Tyres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 72.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned
Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 556.2 Assigned
Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 88 Assigned
Ukay Luggage India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Ukay Luggage India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Vacmet India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 290 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Vacmet India Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from
Gold Card CRISIL BBB-
Vacmet India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 1500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Vacmet India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Vacmet India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 410 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Venus Industrial Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 128 Reaffirmed
Winpower Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
