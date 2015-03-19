Mar 19 - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ASTA India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd BG# CRISIL A2+ 420 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable between LC and BG to the extent of Rs.60.00 million. Centum Electronics Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable between LC and BG to the extent of Rs.60.00 million. Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank CDs (Enhanced From CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Rs.200 billion) Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Enexco Teknologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1190 Reaffirmed Enexco Teknologies India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Globus Industries and Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Geeta Glass Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Hythro Power Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 4420 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL D 600 Downgraded Discounting@ from CRISIL A4 @ Rs.350 Million and Rs.150 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of DBS Bank Ltd and ING Vysya Bank Ltd, respectively Inderdeep Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Keshardeo Combines Standby Line of CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Contract Keshardeo Combines Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Pulses and Cereals Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 102 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Pulses and Cereals Warehouse Receipts CRISIL A4 49 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 56 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit$ CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed $ interchangeable with Letter of Credit Mahle Behr India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 54 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 330 Reaffirmed Discounting Mahle Behr India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ornet Intermediates Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 64.2 Assigned Plaza Computers Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ramco International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Ramco International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed S. S. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 460 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 458.5 Reaffirmed Purchase SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1183.5 Reaffirmed Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Shirt Company India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shirt Company India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shirt Company India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 108.8 Reaffirmed Shirt Company India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 6.4 Reaffirmed Contract Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed The Design House Post Shipment CRISIL 60 Withdrawal Credit A4+(Notice of Withdrawal) Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.8 Assigned Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50* Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of overdraft facility of Rs.15 million Venus Industrial Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Winpower Infra Pvt Ltd Inland /Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Winpower Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amity Iron Trading CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B Andhra Bank Upper Tier - II CRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier - I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asian Fab Tec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- ASTA India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ASTA India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ASTA India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 145 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 91.8 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit up to Rs.50.00 million; and with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and export credit up to Rs.90.00 million Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 42 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 426.2 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 89.1 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 6380.9 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1030 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.9 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 66.4 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 214.7 Reaffirmed Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 53.6 Reaffirmed Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers LOC# CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed #Includes Rs. 50 million of cash credit limit Bansal Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Associates CC CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bitcorp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centum Electronics Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed ^Sub-limits: Working Capital Demand Loan Rs.100 million, EPC Rs.100 million, Letter of Credit Rs.100 million. Centum Electronics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Credit** **FBD sub-limit of Rs.250 million; 100% interchangeable with Cash Credit. Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed $CC sub-limit of Rs.200 million. Centum Electronics Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable with Export Packing Credit. Corporation Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Corporation Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 4375 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Corporation Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Corporation Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Corporation Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Corporation Bank FD FAAA Reaffirmed Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.8 Reaffirmed Encee Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Encee Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 93 Reaffirmed Purchase Enexco Teknologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Enexco Teknologies India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 428 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 246.7 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 312.5 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 227.2 Reaffirmed Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned; Suspension revoked) Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked) Geeta Glass Works CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Geeta Glass Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geeta Glass Works TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Globus Industries and Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL C Globus Industries and Services Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.3 Downgraded from CRISIL C Globus Industries and Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 383 Downgraded from CRISIL C Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 7000 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Gruh Finance Ltd Debt Programme CRISIL AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Advance Against CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Retention Money from CRISIL B+ Hythro Power Corporation Ltd CC# CRISIL D 470 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ # Rs.90 Million and Rs.100 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of Corporation Bank and Indusind Bank Ltd, respectively. Hythro Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hythro Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Inderdeep Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jain Industrial Products CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Jain Industrial Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jain Industrial Products TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Jayaho Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamdhenu Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL C 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL C 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshardeo Combines Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.4 Assigned Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.6 Assigned Loan Fac Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Krishna Pulses and Cereals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 49 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Maa Vaishno Edibles Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 17.8 Assigned Mahle Behr India Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Pre shipment credit/ Supply bill discounting Mahle Behr India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/ Buyers credit Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 81.9 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 68.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 91.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills TL CRISIL D 144.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 590 Assigned North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed Ornet Intermediates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.8 Assigned Loan Fac Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned Pearl Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Pearl Distillery Ltd TL CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed Pearl Distillery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pearl Distillery Ltd FD Programme FB+ 150 Assigned Powercon Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Powercon Cement Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable TL CRISIL B 204.2 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL D Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Bonds Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Tier - II Bonds CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed RA Powergen Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S. S. Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 46.5 Reaffirmed Purchase SCM Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 109 Reaffirmed Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 42.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shirt Company India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 456.2 Reaffirmed Shiv Flour Mill TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Shiv Flour Mill CC CRISIL B 29.6 Reaffirmed Shiv Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 164 Reaffirmed Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.3 Reaffirmed Shivam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 147.5 Reaffirmed Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sokhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.8 Assigned Sokhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sokhi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Surya Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Surya Laxmi Industries TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed The Design House Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 30 Withdrawal Credit (Notice of Withdrawal) The Design House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Notice of Withdrawal) TM Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed TM Tyres Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 29.1 Reaffirmed TM Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed TM Tyres Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed TM Tyres Ltd TL CRISIL D 88.2 Reaffirmed TM Tyres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 72.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 556.2 Assigned Trans Asian Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 88 Assigned Ukay Luggage India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Ukay Luggage India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vacmet India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 290 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vacmet India Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BBB- Vacmet India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vacmet India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Vacmet India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 410 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Venus Industrial Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 128 Reaffirmed Winpower Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)