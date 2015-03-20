Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Anugrah Stock and Broking Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Bet Medical Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 77.7 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed @Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2904.8 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 13500 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Creamline Dairy Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 220 Reaffirmed Credit Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dainik Savera News and Media Network LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Eytan Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Geethalaya Exports BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit Geethalaya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Geethalaya Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Limits Geethalaya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Credit Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Hitech Plast Ltd BG CRISIL A1 107.5 Assigned Hitech Plast Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hitech Plast Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 210 Assigned *Interchangeable with buyers credit. HRS Process Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability of Letter of Credit with Bank Guarantee upto 25% of LC limit HRS Process Systems Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.15.0 Million of Buyers Credit facility Incap Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48.5 Reaffirmed Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned JNP Products LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned JNP Products BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned M/s. Raj Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Parichitha Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Patil Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Punjab Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed S.S Medical Systems (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Santosh Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned Shangold India Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 41.2 Assigned Discounting Fac Shangold India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Assigned Credit Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Assigned Sree DRG Vinyls Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sripathy Assoceates BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed The Cots Knits Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 2 Assigned The Cots Knits Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned The New Ball Bearing Company BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 265 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 470 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Velocity Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anugrah Stock and Broking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Bajrangbali Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64 Reaffirmed Bet Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Bet Medical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Reaffirmed Chawra Trading CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Chawra Trading Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 26.8 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Chawra Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cochin Frozen Foods Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Assigned Creamline Dairy Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 290 Reaffirmed Dainik Savera News and Media Network CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dainik Savera News and Media Network Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Dainik Savera News and Media Network TL CRISIL D 56 Downgraded from CRISIL B Deo Traders CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Deo Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 249 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geethalaya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB 530 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 87.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB 63.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hitech Plast Ltd CC CRISIL A 330 Reaffirmed Hitech Plast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitech Plast Ltd External CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings HRS Process Systems Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Rs.10.0 Million of Export Packing Credit and Rs.15.0 Million of Export Bill Discounting HRS Process Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HRS Process Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Vehicle Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 38.4 Reaffirmed Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Janardan Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Jani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 245 Reaffirmed Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed JNP Products TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned JNP Products CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned K.C. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Credit M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.8 Assigned M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned Credit M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Loan Fac M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned M/s. Raj Construction Co CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed M/s. Raj Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Raj Construction Co TL CRISIL BB+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Ltd Rating Orient Abrasives Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 46 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orient Abrasives Ltd TL CRISIL A 184 Reaffirmed Pacific Plastic Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Pacific Plastic Industries TL CRISIL BB 9.7 Assigned Parichitha Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Patil Brothers Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Credit Patil Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Pooja Tiles and Sanitary CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pooja Tiles and Sanitary Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Punjab Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Punjab Spintex Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Punjab Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 62 Reaffirmed Punjab Spintex Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Punjab Spintex Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Fac S. B. Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned S. B. Packagings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned S.S Medical Systems (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Santosh Steel Industries TL CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Santosh Steel Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Shangold India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.3 Assigned Loan Fac Shrinivas (Gujarat) Laboratories Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 45.2 Assigned Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 23 Assigned Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sree DRG Vinyls Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sree DRG Vinyls Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 25.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sree DRG Vinyls Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sripathy Assoceates CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan** CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan*** CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed ***Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.510 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan## CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4750 Reaffirmed The Chemical Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Chemical Engineering Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Chemical Engineering Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 49.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Cots Knits CC CRISIL B 21.5 Assigned The Cots Knits Foreign Bill CRISIL B 5 Assigned Discounting The Cots Knits LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 47.4 Assigned The New Ball Bearing Company CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 6 Reaffirmed The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 394.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 230.8 Reaffirmed Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 405 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 33 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 746.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 520.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vardhman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 63.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Vardhman Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Velocity Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Assigned Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 73 Reaffirmed Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)