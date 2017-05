Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 468.5 Assigned Aakash Polyfilms Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Corey Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Ecoman BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Issue Elpro International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Elpro International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Eytan Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 295 Reaffirmed * Inter-changeable with Bank Guarantee HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jayashree Jewellers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Jayashree Jewellers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A3 550 Assigned La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Marudhar Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Discounting Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Assigned Metro Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Oricon Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 # Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 900 # Pep-Cee Pack Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pep-Cee Pack Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pioneer Elabs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Demand Draft CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed S. K. Exports - Kanpur Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned S. K. Exports - Kanpur Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned S. K. Exports - Kanpur LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Safir Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sahara Dredging Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Sanghi Automobiles BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Santech Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Santech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shristi Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.4 Assigned Standard Chartered Investments and Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd Programme STG Heating Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned STG Heating Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned under LOC Supergems India Pvt Ltd Export Post - CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Shipment Credit Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Thermopads Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 100 Assigned * Includes Rs.35.0 Million of Letter of Credit Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 317.3 Assigned Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BB 202.2 Assigned Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 380 Assigned Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB 152 Assigned Aakash Polyfilms Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Reaffirmed Aakash Polyfilms Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 98 Reaffirmed Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.5 Reaffirmed Arunnachala Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Arunnachala Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Aseem Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Aseem Autos Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Fac Aseem Autos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 34.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Blossom Grocery & Foods India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 30* Assigned Purchase *Includes sub-limit of Rs.27.5 million for packing credit Blossom Grocery & Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Loan Fac Corey Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Corey Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 118 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Corey Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dharmraj Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 407.9 Reaffirmed *Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.8 million. Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 157.1 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 188.3 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 1264.4 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed #Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.100 million. ECL Finance Ltd Long - Term Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP - 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity - MLD AA - r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP - 350 Reaffirmed Protected MLD AA - r Commodity - Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Short - Term CRISIL PP - 10000 Reaffirmed Principal - MLD AA + r Protected Market - Linked Ecoman Cash TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Ecoman CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Elpro International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Elpro International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 295 Reaffirmed Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned EPP Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB EPP Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Eytan Labs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eytan Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 249 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 142.5 Reaffirmed HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Reaffirmed International Mega Food Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 564 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jayashree Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lexicon Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 810 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Cotts Strings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Marudhar Fashions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 43.1 Assigned Metro Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Metro Ceramics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Metro Ceramics TL CRISIL BB- 29.7 Reaffirmed N. K. Sharma Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 93.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 66.6 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 266.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 313.9 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 84.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.1 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 179.4 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 444.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 9.2 Reaffirmed Credit Oricon Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 # Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 # Pavan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Fac Pep-Cee Pack Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pep-Cee Pack Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pep-Cee Pack Industries TL CRISIL BB- 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pioneer Elabs Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Pioneer Elabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pioneer Elabs Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 10000 @ Loan Fac Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Bond CRISIL A 1250 @ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL A 10000 @ Richa Space Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB(SO) 1250 Assigned S. K. Exports - Kanpur TL CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned S. K. Exports - Kanpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac S.S. Industries - Hinganghat CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned S.S. Industries - Hinganghat TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Safir Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Safir Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sahara Dredging Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sahara Dredging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahara India Medical Institute Ltd TL CRISIL D 1400 Reaffirmed Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sanghi Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 74.5 Reaffirmed Santech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Sarojini Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shristi Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Shristi Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Sree Skandha Food Processing India PvtCC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Skandha Food Processing India PvtLT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Skandha Food Processing India PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Standard Chartered Investments and Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 5000 Downgraded Loans (India) Ltd Debentures from CRISIL AAA Standard Chartered Investments and Equity - Linked CRISIL PP - 10000 Downgraded Loans (India) Ltd Debentures MLD AA + r from CRISIL PP-MLD AAAr STG Heating Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.8 Assigned Credit STG Heating Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.7 Assigned Loan Fac STG Heating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 95.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Thermopads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Thermopads Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Tirupati Medicare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Tirupati Medicare Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 2 Assigned Tirupati Medicare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 212.4 Assigned Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vintage Distillers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Vintage Distillers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vintage Distillers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 67 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 750 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit of Rs400.0 Million of Gold Loan Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Suspended Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended #Includes sublimit of standby letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee of Rs 150.0 Million Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd PS CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 