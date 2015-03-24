Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Forward Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 49 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Babbar Agro Industry Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Fac Case New Holland Construction LOC* CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Equipment India Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.150 million Case New Holland Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Equipment India Pvt Ltd Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 94 Reaffirmed Delta Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Delta Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Delta Paper Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Electro Copper and Alloys BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Electro Copper and Alloys Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Electro Copper and Alloys Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Purchase Electro Copper and Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jupiter Knitting Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 290 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Jupiter Knitting Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 190 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Jupiter Knitting Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kyori Oremin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1420 Assigned Kyori Oremin Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned London Star Diamond Company India Pvt Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Forward My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed North Eastern Carrying Corporation LtdBG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Northern Power Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Panoli Intermediates India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Panoli Intermediates India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 353.6 Suspended R. Ramu BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned R. Ramu Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2300 Reaffirmed Rajeev Kumar Contractor (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed S B Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 610 Assigned Super Olefins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Sustainable Spinning and Commodities BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Forward VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 401.2 Reaffirmed Credit Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 28.8 Reaffirmed ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 54.3 Assigned ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Assigned B P Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Babbar Agro Industry CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Babbar Agro Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory TL CRISIL BB- 26.5 Assigned Case New Holland Construction CC CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Equipment India Pvt Ltd Case New Holland Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 580 Reaffirmed Equipment India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Case New Holland Construction WC Demand Loan** CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Equipment India Pvt Ltd **Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.250 million and fully interchangeable with purchase bills/invoice discounting, sales bills/invoice discounting, foreign bills discounting, and export packing credit Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 128.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB County Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 800 Assigned Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.7 Reaffirmed Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delta Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL D Delta Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Electro Copper and Alloys CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Electro Copper and Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Loan Fac Electro Copper and Alloys TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company FSD Building Materials Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned *Includes sub-limit for cash credit of Rs.200 million FSD Building Materials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 197.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 102 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jupiter Knitting Company TL CRISIL BB- 17 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company WC TL CRISIL BB- 172 Reaffirmed Kashi Pandhari Cottex CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Kashi Pandhari Cottex TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Kataria Snack Pellets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Kataria Snack Pellets Pvt Ltd LT Loan@ CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned @ Import letter of credit / Letter of comfort/ Buyers Credit limit is sublimit of term loan to the extent of Rs.89.2 Million Koshiya Enterprise TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Kyori Oremin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned London Star Diamond Company India Pvt Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit London Star Diamond Company India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac M. G. Gold Realators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac M. G. Gold Realators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned Maharashtra Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.4 Reaffirmed Mawana Sugars Ltd BG CRISIL D 289.4 Suspended Mawana Sugars Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 95 Suspended Mawana Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 5213.2 Suspended Mawana Sugars Ltd LOC CRISIL D 359 Suspended Mawana Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 2851.6 Suspended MJR Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 148 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ MJR Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 302 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 209 Reaffirmed Fac My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Narayanadri Hospital & Research LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Assigned Institute Pvt Ltd North Eastern Carrying Corporation LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 670 Reaffirmed North Eastern Carrying Corporation LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac North Eastern Carrying Corporation LtdWC TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Northern Power Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Northern Power Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OM Energy Generation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OM Energy Generation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 383.5 Reaffirmed Opaque Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned P. M. Industries - Jalalabad TL CRISIL B- 15.7 Assigned P. M. Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned P. M. Industries - Jalalabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.3 Assigned Loan Fac Panoli Intermediates India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Suspended Panoli Intermediates India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 95 Suspended Panoli Intermediates India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Panoli Intermediates India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 56.4 Suspended Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 30000 Assigned Bonds Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Tier - II Bonds CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) R. K. Industries - Delhi CC CRISIL B 180 Assigned R. Ramu Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed Rajeev Kumar Contractor (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 464.3 Reaffirmed S B Impex CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed S B Impex TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed S B Impex Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shimla Education and Research Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 63.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shimla Education and Research Society TL CRISIL D 141.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shimla Education and Research Society WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 5.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills PvtCC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills PvtLT Loan CRISIL BB- 265 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 88 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Super Olefins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Super Olefins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sustainable Spinning and Commodities TL CRISIL BB 445 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ Sustainable Spinning and Commodities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sustainable Spinning and Commodities CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 1228.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 985.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 43.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayaka Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 