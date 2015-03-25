Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Amco Saft India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Amco Saft India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Aron Universal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Avik Polychem LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Brandavan Food Products BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Assigned Brandavan Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 770 Assigned Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Dorf - Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 531.7 Reaffirmed Doshion Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Doshion Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL D 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Indian Marine Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Assigned Indian Marine Industries Export Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Purchase - Discounting Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Miku Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Million Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Minop Innovative Technologies Pvt. LtdProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac Minop Innovative Technologies Pvt. LtdBG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned MIOT Hospitals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 185 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Credit Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Purbanchal Veneers LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned S.V. Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sapna Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sapna Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Sapna Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 240 Assigned Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 43.5 Assigned Sri Laxmi Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking PvtLOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd T. S. Jayaprakash BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A3 2 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Unique International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Loan Fac Unique International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Unique International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Discounting Unique International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Unity Fin-Cap Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Minop Innovative Technologies Pvt. LtdFD Programme FB+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 98 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 21.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 107.5 Assigned Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Amco Saft India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million for Bill discounting. Amco Saft India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amco Saft India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Aron Universal Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 54.5 Reaffirmed Avik Polychem CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Brandavan Food Products WC Fac CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Brandavan Food Products TL CRISIL BBB 424 Assigned Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 185.4 Reaffirmed Challani Jewellery Mart CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Concept Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Crescent Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 1850 Reaffirmed Dorf - Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 101.3 Reaffirmed Dorf - Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 94 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dorf - Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 1205 Reaffirmed Doshion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL C Doshion Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 187 Downgraded from CRISIL C Doshion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL C Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 1030 Downgraded from CRISIL C Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdProposed TL CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL C Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL C Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers CC CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers TL CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 139.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Emami Cement Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18900 Reaffirmed Emil Traders Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Credit Emil Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Discounting Ganga Ferroalloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 54.5 Assigned GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Reaffirmed Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.1 Reaffirmed Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 7.7 Reaffirmed Indian Marine Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.9 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Marine Industries Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Credit Jain Sons Finlease Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 660 Assigned Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Maa Anjani Ramsiya Rice Mill (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Maa Anjani Ramsiya Rice Mill (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Maa Anjani Ramsiya Rice Mill (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac Mange Ram Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Miku Traders CC@# CRISIL BB 595 Reaffirmed (@) Letter of Credit sublimit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.55 million # Buyers Credit sublimit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.55 million Miku Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Million Ceramic WC Loan CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Million Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Million Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Minop Innovative Technologies Pvt. LtdCC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1890.9 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 254.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MIOT Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 9.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Musaddilal Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 420 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Odhav Met Trade Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Assigned Odhav Met Trade Pvt. Ltd. CC* CRISIL B 70 Assigned *Sublimit of Packing Credit Limit for Rs.25 million OM Besco Rail Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned OP Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned OP Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Assigned Loan Fac OP Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned OP Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 147 Reaffirmed Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 332 Reaffirmed Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 642 Reaffirmed Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 16 Assigned Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Purbanchal Veneers CC CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. A. Constructions CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned S.L.V. Enterprises TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned S.V. Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 115 Assigned Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 432.8 Assigned Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 217.6 Assigned Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for Inland usance bill discounting Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 267 Assigned Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned Loan Fac Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Sona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL D 86.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Balaji Poultry Farm Open CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Balaji Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sri Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.5 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.5 Reaffirmed Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking PvtCC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking PvtTL CRISIL B+ 34 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B T. S. Jayaprakash Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 13.5 Assigned T. S. Jayaprakash Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 46.5 Assigned The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15.1 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.9 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL BB+ Unity Fin-Cap Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned UTI Mutual Fund's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VI - I UTI Mutual Fund's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VI - II UTI Mutual Fund's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VI - III UTI Mutual Fund's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series V - II UTI Mutual Fund's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV UTI Mutual Fund's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV - II UTI Mutual Fund's UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV - III Vikas Builders TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vrundavan Ginning and Oil Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vrundavan Ginning and Oil Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 