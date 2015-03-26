Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Anupam Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 800 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/packing credit/post shipment credit/buyers credit. Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Dauji and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit Dauji and Co. Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Dauji and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Diamant Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90.9 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.7 Reaffirmed Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 47.3 Reaffirmed Credit Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Forward Global Footwear Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Foreign Currency Godrej Seeds and Genetics Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Happy Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Infinity Infratech BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Kabra Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Kabra Plastics Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed M/s. N. N. Pugalia BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Roop Caterers BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.7 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Sonia Fisheries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Discounting Sonia Fisheries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Assigned SSF Plastics Convertors BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ SSF Plastics Convertors LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Swastik Pipe Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 550 Assigned Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned V. Jayantilal and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ XL Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ad - Manum Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Anupam Construction Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL D 26.4 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL D 21 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Apt Packaging Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Credit Apt Packaging Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 82.1 Reaffirmed ASIP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 930 Reaffirmed ASIP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 610.1 Reaffirmed ASIP Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 194.7 Reaffirmed ASIP Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 286.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASIP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 134 Reaffirmed ASIP Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 394.6 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 19.6 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Infra Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bharat Infra Cement Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Diamant Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DIC India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac G. Purushotham Naidu Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned Global Footwear Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Global Footwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.3 Assigned Loan Fac Global Footwear TL CRISIL BB- 37.7 Assigned Happy Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BB 651.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Happy Forgings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 343.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Happy Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 172.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Happy Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1119.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Happy Forgings Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 202.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Infinity Infratech CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Infinity Infratech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.5 Assigned Loan Fac Infinity Infratech TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Jet Airways India Ltd Series 8 PTCs CRISIL AAA 1729.1 Withdrawn (SO) Jet Airways India Ltd Series 10 PTCs CRISIL AAA 1765.5 Withdrawn (SO) Kabra Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kabra Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL B 489.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ KJs Educational Institute Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KJs Educational Institute TL CRISIL D 245 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 462 Reaffirmed M.G.B. Mobiles CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M.G.B. Mobiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s. N. N. Pugalia Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit M/s. N. N. Pugalia WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Moat Project Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 27 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Purandar Promoters and Developers Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Ltd Rishi Traders CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RK Hair Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Roop Caterers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Roop Caterers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 41.4 Assigned Loan Fac Roop Caterers TL CRISIL BBB 174 Assigned Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.2 Assigned Loan Fac Senthil Murugan Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sharayu Motors(Sap Holdings and CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Leasingg Pvt Ltd) Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Bajaj Charitable Trust Samiti Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed Bajaj Charitable Trust Samiti Siyaram Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Siyaram Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.1 Assigned Loan Fac Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 86.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SM Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned SM Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Sonia Fisheries CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sonia Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.3 Assigned Loan Fac Sonia Fisheries TL CRISIL B 15.2 Assigned SSF Plastics Convertors CC CRISIL BBB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ SSF Plastics Convertors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 97.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ SSF Plastics Convertors TL CRISIL BBB 55.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 182.5 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 435 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 205 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swastik Pipe Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1030 Assigned Swastik Pipe Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Swastik Pipe Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 215 Assigned Temple City Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Unecha Associates LT Loan CRISIL D 87.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Unecha Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 62.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 