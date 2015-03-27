Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Artefact Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Artefact Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Delta Electronics Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned Forward Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 14 Reaffirmed Discounting Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Gopal Cylinders BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Gopal Cylinders Unit - III BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned HPL Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 76 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Lall Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Assigned Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 150 Assigned under LOC Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 185 Assigned Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 133.4 Assigned Foreign Currency Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1500 # Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Rhine Solar Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sai Sree Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Includes a sub limit of Rs.18 million for stand by LC Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Saria Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shital Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 390 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sunag Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 32000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Inland / Import CRISIL A3+ 260 Reaffirmed Ltd LOC# #Interchangeable with TCBG (Trade Credit Bank Guarantee) Upkar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Vega Conveyors and Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Assigned Western Precicast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Artefact Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Artefact Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Artefact Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Artefact Projects Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Asmitha Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 9887.3 Reaffirmed Asmitha Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 112.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asmitha Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL D 750 Reaffirmed Atelier Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atelier Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed B. Nishant Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Delta Electronics CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity - Linked CRISIL PP - 5000 @ Debentures MLD AA + r Programme Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL A- 2000 Assigned *proposed; the NCDs are being transferred from Dish TV India Ltd. as part of the demerger process. Dish TV India Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL A- 1700 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank Loan, Buyers Credit, Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking Dish TV India Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Letter of Undertaking Dish TV India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Debentures Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Export Packing CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection Standby Line of CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Elegant Collection Post Shipment CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 226 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Gopal Cylinders CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Gopal Cylinders Unit - III Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Gopal Cylinders Unit - III CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned HPL Additives Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 737.5 Reaffirmed * Out of the total, Rs 337.5 million is from Citi Bank which is fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, Post shipment finance and Pre shipment Finance and interchangeable with Buyer's Credit upto Rs 200 million and Rs 100 million is from Canara Bank which is fully interchangeable with overdraft against book debts, Packing credit and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Rs 300 million is from Yes Bank which is fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan. Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 12 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 325 Assigned Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 285 Assigned Krishna Die Casting CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Krishna Die Casting Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Lall Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Minex India CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Orissa State Seeds Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed P L Multiplex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 114 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75.3 Assigned Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 23.8 Assigned Paras Tarp Industries CC CRISIL B 18 Assigned Paras Tarp Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Paras Tarp Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1800 # Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Premier Clearing Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Premier Clearing Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac R.K. Motors CC CRISIL BB 33.5 Assigned R.K. Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB 31.5 Assigned R.K. Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1550 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1539.6 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limits of Rs.629.2 million for working capital term loan, Rs.250 million for purchase bill discounting, Rs.300 million for foreign bill discounting and Rs.150 million for letter of credit-backed bill discounting. Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 127.7 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Credit Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 203.3 Reaffirmed Rhine Solar Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Assigned Rhine Solar Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned S and P Foundation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Sai Sree Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sai Sree Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sai Sree Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 494.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Saria Industries CC CRISIL B 149 Reaffirmed Saria Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shital Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shital Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Umiya Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sleev Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Sleev Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Steelways Enterprises CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Steelways Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+(SO) 10000 Assigned Debentures Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Debentures Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Debentures Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+(SO) 15000 Reaffirmed Debentures Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 41500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10050 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA+ 48500 Reaffirmed Debentures Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. CC* CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with RPC (Rupee Packing Credit) / PSC (Pre-Shipment Credit) / PSCFC (Pre-Shipment Credit Foreign Currency)/ FBD (Foreign Bill Discounting) / FBP (Foreign Bill Purchase) / FBN (Foreign Bill Negotiation) Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 56.7 Reaffirmed Vega Conveyors and Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Vega Conveyors and Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Voora Property Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 365 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Western Precicast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 252 Assigned Western Precicast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 98 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.