Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 28 & 29 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Global Industries and Services LtdLOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable facility Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 15.4 Reaffirmed Forward Aron Universal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Avyaan Ornament Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Chopra Lam Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 750 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500* Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 69.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 5.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India LOC & BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Durovalves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22.5 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with buyers credit; Interchangeable with Bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.22.5 million. Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 59 Assigned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation BG* CRISIL A1+ 42150 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Proposed BG* CRISIL A1+ 7850 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Ltd H. Jeelani Leathers Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Credit H. Jeelani Leathers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Discounting* * Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit. H. Jeelani Leathers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Negotiation H. Jeelani Leathers LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Hermes I Tickets Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Hightech Healthcare BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Hightech Healthcare LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Himenviro Environmental Technologies BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Himenviro Environmental Technologies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 # Ltd * Bank guarantee is fully interchangeable with letter of credit Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 # Ltd (Including CP) Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 235 Reaffirmed Discounting Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Forward Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 400 Assigned J. K. Fenner India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 223 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other. J. K. Fenner India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 464 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other. J. K. Fenner India Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable between pre-shipment and post-shipment credit. J. K. Fenner India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed Jayprabhu Industries LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 8.9 Reaffirmed JMW India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Suspended JMW India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Suspended JMW India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 105 Suspended Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed KGK Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit@$ @$Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 300.0 million KGK Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3+ 360 Reaffirmed Credit^^ ^^Fully interchangeable from pre- shipment credit to post shipment credit for limit of Rs. 360.0 Million. Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended under LOC Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 470 Suspended Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Maithon Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned MLM Infra Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 195 Assigned Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed MSC Impex LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs.100.00 million. Nevedha Knitts Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Nevedha Knitts Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 440.1 Reaffirmed Forward PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7555.5 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Poly Products LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Rajendra Singh Kiledar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ralson India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Ralson India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned S.S. Construction Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Shekhwati Poly-Yarn Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Shekhwati Poly-Yarn Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Sheriff and Co BG CRISIL A4 43.9 Suspended Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 37 Assigned Credit Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 59.5 Assigned Purchase Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee SRC Company Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed The Cardamom Planters Marketing BG CRISIL A2+ 40 Assigned Co-Operative Society Ltd Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Upper India Tannery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended Upper India Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14.5 Suspended Upper India Tannery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 125 Suspended ^ Interchangeable of Rs.45 Million with packing credit and Post shipment packing credit Upper India Tannery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Credit^ ^ Interchangeable of Rs.45 Million with packing credit and Post shipment packing credit Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1630 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1400 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs.800 million and with buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.600 million. Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed Discounting Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit or bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.5 million Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Vel Steel Tubes and Engineering Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ltd Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- J. K. Fenner India Ltd FD Programme FA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Global Industries and Services LtdCC* CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 187 Reaffirmed Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.3 Reaffirmed Aditya Consumer Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Suspended Aditya Consumer Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.7 Suspended Loan Fac Airports Authority of India Long - Term CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Ali Agency CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Amit Motor-Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Amit Motor-Cycles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Fac Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 86.9 Reaffirmed Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Credit Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Upper Tier - II CRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier - I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds Anil Corner CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Arjun Bulk Carriers CC CRISIL B 17 Suspended Arjun Bulk Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33 Suspended Loan Fac Arjun Pulp and Paper India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 226 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aron Universal Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Aron Universal Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 71.4 Reaffirmed AVR Enterprises Proposed BG CRISIL D 55 Suspended AVR Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 60 Suspended AVR Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended AVR Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 54.4 Reaffirmed Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Ltd *Sublimit of Rs.5.00 Million of bank guarantee. Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Ltd Buildmore Infrastructures India Pvt TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended Ltd Chetan Motors (Division of Ghatge CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Patil Transports Ltd) Chopra Lam Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 710 Reaffirmed Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Confederation For Ayurvedic CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Renaissance-Keralam Ltd from CRISIL B+ Confederation For Ayurvedic TL CRISIL D 71.4 Downgraded Renaissance-Keralam Ltd from CRISIL B+ Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 1225.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 52.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Deluxe Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended Deluxe Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Suspended Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dipu Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Dipu Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Dipu Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India CC* CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs 300 million Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India External CRISIL A 513.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Commercial Borrowings Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 63.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC$% CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed ($) Interchangeable with export finance to the extent of Rs.42.5 million and export bill discounting to the extent of Rs.15 million. % Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/working capital demand loan/letter of credit/buyer's credit/bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.120 million Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Europe One CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Europe One TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC - Stock CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Fac Ghosh Brothers Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Ghosh Brothers Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Ghosh Brothers Automobiles India Pvt CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Ltd Ghosh Brothers Automobiles India Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL D 25 Suspended Ltd Fac Ghosh Brothers Automobiles India Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ltd Ghosh Brothers Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Suspended Ghosh Brothers Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.3 Suspended Loan Fac Ghosh Brothers Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35.2 Suspended Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 35 Suspended Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated Non - CRISIL A+ 10000 Downgraded Ltd Convertible from CRISIL Debentures* AA- *Subordinated non-convertible debentures have been issued for a tenor of 60 years with call option at the end of 10/12 years. These NCDs have an interest deferral option and a dividend stopper clause. Furthermore, these NCDs have a replacement capital covenant which means that the instrument could be redeemed by issuance of a similar or higher equity content instrument. Because of the equity-like features of these instruments, CRISIL has given a 50 per cent equity treatment to them in its analysis, and these have been assigned ratings one notch below the rating of GSPC's pure debt instruments. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated Non - CRISIL A+ 10000 Downgraded Ltd Convertible from CRISIL Debentures* AA- *Subordinated non-convertible debentures have been issued for a tenor of 60 years with call option at the end of 10/12 years. These NCDs have an interest deferral option and a dividend stopper clause. Furthermore, these NCDs have a replacement capital covenant which means that the instrument could be redeemed by issuance of a similar or higher equity content instrument. Because of the equity-like features of these instruments, CRISIL has given a 50 per cent equity treatment to them in its analysis, and these have been assigned ratings one notch below the rating of GSPC's pure debt instruments. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Line of Credit CRISIL AA- 20000 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL AA Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Proposed Line of CRISIL AA- 15000 Downgraded Ltd Credit from CRISIL AA Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 5566.4 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation TL CRISIL AA- 57433.6 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL AA Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 40000 Downgraded Ltd Debenture Issue from CRISIL AA Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Compulsory CRISIL AA - r 10000 Downgraded Ltd Convertible from CRISIL Debentures AAr H. Jeelani Leathers CC CRISIL BB- 12 Suspended H. Jeelani Leathers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended H. Jeelani Leathers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.3 Suspended Hermes I Tickets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended Hermes I Tickets Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Hightech Healthcare Bill Purchase - CRISIL B 45 Suspended Discounting Fac Hightech Healthcare Packing Credit CRISIL B 5 Suspended Hightech Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India CC CRISIL AA- 1000 # Ltd IASYS Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reassigned Loan Fac J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 3025 Reaffirmed J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 425 Reaffirmed Credit J. K. Fenner India Ltd CC* CRISIL A 624 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.150 million and post-shipment credit to the extent of Rs.100 million. J. K. Fenner India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 88.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. K. Fenner India Ltd TL CRISIL A 1932.7 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 76 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd NCD CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayprabhu Industries LLP CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jayprabhu Industries LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayprabhu Industries LLP TL CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed JMW India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Suspended JMW India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Kamarajar Port Ltd TFB *^ CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed (*) Non-convertible tax-free infrastructure bonds ^Rs.946.5 million outstanding Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B KGK Creations India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed **Includes a sub-limit of WCDL of Rs.150.0 Million or equivalent USD. KGK Creations India Pvt Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Loan# #Includes a sub-limit of Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) of Rs.50.0 Million and Overdraft facility of Rs.150.0 Million. KGK Creations India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub-limit of Pre & Post shipment financing of Rs.30.0 Million each, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) of Rs.150.0 Million, Bank Guarantee (BG) of 100.00 Million KGK Creations India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KGK Creations Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Credit## ##Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency of INR 350.0 Million KGK Creations Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Credit** ** Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency of INR 120.0 Million & Bank Guarantee of INR 50.0 Million. KGK Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 3300 Reaffirmed Credit*@ *@ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1910.00 million & sublimit of Rs. 3300.00 million as Packing Credit against Third Party Unfinanced and non-overdue DDA bills & export bills. KGK Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Credit## ##Fully interchangeable from post shipment credit to pre-shipment credit for limit of Rs. 350.0 Million. KGK Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Credit@@ @@ Interchangeability permitted of Rs.135.0 million of post-shipment credit to pre-shipment credit; includes fully interchangeable sub-limit of Packing Credit against DDA bills under collection. KGK Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 1900 Reaffirmed Credit$$ $$ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1266.7 Million, sublimit of Rs.422.2 Million in the form of sales invoice financing against third party invoice Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Suspended Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2650 Upgraded from CRISIL A Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned M. K. Mathivathanan LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Suspended Mack Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Mack Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Mahavir Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 99 Assigned Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL B+ 1.6 Downgraded Line of Credit from CRISIL BB- Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 8.4 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Maithon Power Ltd Fund - Based Fac* CRISIL A+ 6250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs.3250 Million Maithon Power Ltd Non - FBL CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3324 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 36276 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 315 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 149.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 161.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14.5 Assigned Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned MLM Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed MSC Impex CC* CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- * Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs.100.00 million. National Capsules Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 11 Reaffirmed National Capsules Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 72 Reaffirmed National Capsules Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nevedha Knitts LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Orchid Cure and Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 28.8 Reaffirmed P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 33.4 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CC* CRISIL A 21066.3 Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-limit of Rs.500 million as letter of credit. PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 6438.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poly Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Poly Products CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Rajendra Singh Kiledar Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ralson India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 405 Reaffirmed Ralson India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned S.S. Construction CC CRISIL B- 48 Suspended Saibhakti Impex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 65 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.4.5 Million Saibhakti Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 109 Suspended Loan Fac Saraya Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Saraya Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 236.9 Assigned Saraya Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 373.1 Assigned Senior Box Factory Ramji Press CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Senior Box Factory Ramji Press LT Loan CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended Shashwati Plastics CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Shashwati Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Shekhwati Poly-Yarn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Suspended Shekhwati Poly-Yarn Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 644.6 Suspended Sheriff and Co CC CRISIL B- 75 Suspended Sheriff and Co LT Loan CRISIL B- 2.1 Suspended Sheriff and Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Shree Mahavir Alloys TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Shree Mahavir Alloys BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Shree Mahavir Alloys CC CRISIL D 85 Assigned Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned Ltd Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Ltd Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed School Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 275 Assigned Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency SRC Company Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Sree Jayamurugan Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sree Jayamurugan Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 7 Suspended Sree Jayamurugan Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43 Suspended Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 377.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit The Cardamom Planters Marketing CC CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Co-Operative Society Ltd Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 240 Suspended Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1743.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1500 million, with buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1450 million, bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1150 million, with packing credit to the extent of Rs.1500 million, with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.350 million, and vendor discounting to the extent of Rs.300 million. Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 798.6 Reaffirmed Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.40 million. Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 410 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee and Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.50 million; Interchangeable between discounting limit to the extent of Rs.25 million. Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 72.8 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 196.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vel Steel Tubes and Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Ltd Vel Steel Tubes and Engineering Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Ltd Vel Steel Tubes and Engineering Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 162.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vmco Alloys CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Vmco Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 82.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)