Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Ltd
Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
DPH Software Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
DPH Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed
Limit*
*Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring
Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1980 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bills discounting
Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 126 Assigned
Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
LB Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 310 Reaffirmed
Luke Export Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Luke Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
M/s. Sanjay Shukla BG CRISIL A4 40.9 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 107.5 Reaffirmed
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 Reaffirmed
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
NRB Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Perfect Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned
PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57 Assigned
PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned
R. C. Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Rana Denim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18.8 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Reassigned
Credit
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Credit
Sankagiri Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed
Sankagiri Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Credit
Shri Gajanan Engineering Services BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 325 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Assigned
Speciality Industrial Polymers and LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
Thejo Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit
Thejo Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed
Triveni Civi Tech Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd. Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakar Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Aakar Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 114.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 41.1 Reaffirmed
Ameya Information Ltd TL CRISIL B 145 Assigned
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B. R. Metal and Alloys (Guj) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150* Suspended
* Fully interchange with letter of credit & buyer credit and with bank guarantee to the extent
of Rs 10.0 million
B. R. Metal and Alloys (Guj) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Bhujbal Constron TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Bigjos Infraestate Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1450 Reaffirmed
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 265 Reaffirmed
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Clover Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 148 Assigned
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from
Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D
Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Ltd
Deepak Cables India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2317.9 Assigned
Deepak Cables India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 973.3 Assigned
Deepak Cables India Ltd BG CRISIL D 6658.8 Assigned
Deepak Cables India Ltd CC CRISIL D 3050 Assigned
Dharam Paul Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Dharam Paul Rice Mills Rupee TL* CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned
*Sublimit of 7.8 Million Foreign Letter of Credit
Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
DPH Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 179.1 Reaffirmed
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36 Assigned
Elite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Elite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned
Loan Fac
Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 92.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Florens Footwear India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
G K Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Assigned
Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 383.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4281.1 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Holy-wood Academy TL CRISIL BB 475 Assigned
Holy-wood Academy CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned
Holy-wood Academy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 112.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hyderabad Expressways Ltd TL CRISIL C 2900 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Jain Abhushan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned
Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill TL CRISIL B+ 13.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 77 Reaffirmed
Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 102 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 166.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Laxmi Industrial Corporation CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
*Includes Rs.70 million for packing credit limits
Laxmi Industrial Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 14 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
LB Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed
Leeford Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Luke Export TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
M/s. Sanjay Shukla Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/s. Sanjay Shukla CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 58.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Mahavir Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1640 Assigned
Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 432.5 Reaffirmed
Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MG Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.4 Assigned
MG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
MG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 90.5 Assigned
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned
M-Tek Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 62 Assigned
M-Tek Engineers TL CRISIL BB- 6.4 Assigned
Musaddilal Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 510 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60545 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2007.5 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 757.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A Assigned
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A Assigned
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt #CRISIL A Reaffirmed
# Earlier rated as Subordinate bond
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A Reaffirmed
Bond
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL BBB+ Assigned
Naini Seed Products CC CRISIL BB- 124 Assigned
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.2 Reaffirmed
NRB Bearings Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed
@interchangeable with Buyers Credit(BC) , Export Packing Credit(EPC) , Bill Discounting(BD) ,
Letter of credit(LC) , Bank guarantee (BG)
NRB Bearings Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 670 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan (WCDL) /LC/standby letter of
credit/Guarantee/EPC.
NRB Bearings Ltd CC& CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed
&Interchangeable with WCDL, Commercial Paper (CP), EPC, LC/BC, and Capex BC.
NRB Bearings Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with cash credit, WCDL/foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR)/EPC/BC.
NRB Bearings Ltd CC@@ CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed
@@Interchangeable with STL/CP, BC/EPC/FCNR, CC/WCDL.
NRB Bearings Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
**Only short-term loan
NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Perfect Engineers & Contractors Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Perfect Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Purna Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Purna Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned
PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 98 Assigned
Loan Fac
PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned
PVS Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
PVS Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
R. C. Enterprise Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 24 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Radheya Machining Ltd CC CRISIL B 492 Reaffirmed
Radheya Machining Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Radheya Machining Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Rana Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Rana Denim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 66.1 Reaffirmed
Rana Denim Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Rana Denim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs.20 million, bank guarantee Rs.5 million, and
export packing credit Rs.10 million.
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1370 Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.7 Reaffirmed
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Packing Credit*
* Includes cash credit of Rs.10 million as a sublimit
Sankagiri Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sankagiri Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Reaffirmed
Satya Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL B- 8.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL B- 99 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shree Rajasvi Polyesters CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Shree Rajasvi Polyesters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Rajasvi Polyesters TL CRISIL B 21.8 Reaffirmed
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 735 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 630.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 119.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shri Gajanan Engineering Services CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sindu Building Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed
Sindu Building Equipments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55.3 Reaffirmed
Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Assigned
Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Speciality Industrial Polymers and CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
Speciality Industrial Polymers and Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
Speciality Industrial Polymers and LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 18.8 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
Speciality Industrial Polymers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 116.2 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Speciality Industrial Polymers and Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd Credit
Subhlabh Tradelink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 85.7 Assigned
Subhlabh Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Subhlabh Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Suma Shilp Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Foreign Currency Loan to the extent of Rs.128.6 Million
Suma Shilp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 828.6 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 285 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Thejo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 361.8 Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 103.2 Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Triveni Civi Tech Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned
Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned
Waa Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 970.7 Reaffirmed
Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 29.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Waves Hotels and Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Waves Hotels and Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)