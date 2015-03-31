Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Ltd Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned DPH Software Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned DPH Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Limit* *Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1980 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bills discounting Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 126 Assigned Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LB Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 310 Reaffirmed Luke Export Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Luke Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed M/s. Sanjay Shukla BG CRISIL A4 40.9 Assigned Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 107.5 Reaffirmed Milano Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Guarantee Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed NRB Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Perfect Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57 Assigned PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned R. C. Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rana Denim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18.8 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Reassigned Credit Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Credit Sankagiri Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Credit Shri Gajanan Engineering Services BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 325 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Assigned Speciality Industrial Polymers and LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Thejo Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Thejo Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Triveni Civi Tech Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd. Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 200 Assigned Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Aakar Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 114.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 41.1 Reaffirmed Ameya Information Ltd TL CRISIL B 145 Assigned Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. R. Metal and Alloys (Guj) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150* Suspended * Fully interchange with letter of credit & buyer credit and with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 10.0 million B. R. Metal and Alloys (Guj) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Bhujbal Constron TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bigjos Infraestate Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1450 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 265 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Clover Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 148 Assigned Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D Cristopia Energy Systems (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Ltd Deepak Cables India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2317.9 Assigned Deepak Cables India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 973.3 Assigned Deepak Cables India Ltd BG CRISIL D 6658.8 Assigned Deepak Cables India Ltd CC CRISIL D 3050 Assigned Dharam Paul Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Dharam Paul Rice Mills Rupee TL* CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned *Sublimit of 7.8 Million Foreign Letter of Credit Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned Loan Fac Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned DPH Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 179.1 Reaffirmed Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36 Assigned Elite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Elite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned Loan Fac Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Florens Footwear India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned G K Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Assigned Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 383.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4281.1 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Holy-wood Academy TL CRISIL BB 475 Assigned Holy-wood Academy CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Holy-wood Academy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 112.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hyderabad Expressways Ltd TL CRISIL C 2900 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jain Abhushan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill TL CRISIL B+ 13.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jhanwar Rice and Dall Mill Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 77 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 102 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 166.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Laxmi Industrial Corporation CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Includes Rs.70 million for packing credit limits Laxmi Industrial Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 14 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ LB Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Leeford Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Luke Export TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B M/s. Sanjay Shukla Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.1 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. Sanjay Shukla CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 58.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahavir Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Manappuram Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1640 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 432.5 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MG Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.4 Assigned MG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned MG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.6 Assigned Loan Fac Milano Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 90.5 Assigned Milano Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned M-Tek Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 62 Assigned M-Tek Engineers TL CRISIL BB- 6.4 Assigned Musaddilal Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 510 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60545 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2007.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 757.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt #CRISIL A Reaffirmed # Earlier rated as Subordinate bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A Reaffirmed Bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL BBB+ Assigned Naini Seed Products CC CRISIL BB- 124 Assigned Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.2 Reaffirmed NRB Bearings Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with Buyers Credit(BC) , Export Packing Credit(EPC) , Bill Discounting(BD) , Letter of credit(LC) , Bank guarantee (BG) NRB Bearings Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 670 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan (WCDL) /LC/standby letter of credit/Guarantee/EPC. NRB Bearings Ltd CC& CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed &Interchangeable with WCDL, Commercial Paper (CP), EPC, LC/BC, and Capex BC. NRB Bearings Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with cash credit, WCDL/foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR)/EPC/BC. NRB Bearings Ltd CC@@ CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with STL/CP, BC/EPC/FCNR, CC/WCDL. NRB Bearings Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed **Only short-term loan NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Perfect Engineers & Contractors Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Perfect Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Purna Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Purna Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 98 Assigned Loan Fac PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned PVS Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned PVS Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned R. C. Enterprise Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 24 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Radheya Machining Ltd CC CRISIL B 492 Reaffirmed Radheya Machining Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Radheya Machining Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 66.1 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs.20 million, bank guarantee Rs.5 million, and export packing credit Rs.10 million. Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1370 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.7 Reaffirmed Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Packing Credit* * Includes cash credit of Rs.10 million as a sublimit Sankagiri Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Reaffirmed Satya Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL B- 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL B- 99 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Rajasvi Polyesters CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Shree Rajasvi Polyesters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Rajasvi Polyesters TL CRISIL B 21.8 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 735 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 630.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 119.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Gajanan Engineering Services CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sindu Building Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed Sindu Building Equipments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55.3 Reaffirmed Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Assigned Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.3 Assigned Loan Fac Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Speciality Industrial Polymers and CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 116.2 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Speciality Industrial Polymers and Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Credit Subhlabh Tradelink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 85.7 Assigned Subhlabh Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Subhlabh Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.3 Assigned Loan Fac Suma Shilp Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Foreign Currency Loan to the extent of Rs.128.6 Million Suma Shilp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 828.6 Reaffirmed Sunrise Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sunrise Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 285 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Trivandrum Specialists Hospital CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Thejo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 361.8 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 103.2 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Triveni Civi Tech Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned Waa Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 970.7 Reaffirmed Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 29.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Waves Hotels and Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Waves Hotels and Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.