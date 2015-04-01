Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Antony Garages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Anupam Home Appliances - Sirmour LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Anupam Home Appliances - Sirmour BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Arya Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Bhavi International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned C&S Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4300 Assigned Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 217.5 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 840 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Data Infosys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned G. C. Threads Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Suspended G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Global Impex Trading Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Global Impex Trading Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 240 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A1 Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 20 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A1 Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Himat Glaze Tiles BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.8 Assigned Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 400 Suspended Credit Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended J. L. Morison India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 166 Withdrawal Jindal Aluminium Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 387 Reaffirmed Jindal Aluminium Ltd. CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Jublee Hill Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended K.P.Manish Global Ingredients Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Kaizen Industries LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kaizen Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Knight Queen Industries Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 2.1 Assigned Knight Queen Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Kohinoor Export and Import Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Kukadi Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Mafatlal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reassigned Mafatlal Industries Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 35 Reassigned Mahadev Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Mode Advertising and Marketing Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Loan Fac Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 525 Suspended Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Murari Lal Singhal BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Nahar Poly Films Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Nihar Cotspin Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 10 Assigned Nihar Cotspin Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Northern Electric Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 46 Assigned Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 25 Suspended Prachi Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Pratibha Electrical Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Pressure Vessels India Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 12 Assigned Pressure Vessels India BG CRISIL A4 44 Assigned Ram Chandra Paul Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 44 Assigned Loan Fac Ram Chandra Paul BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4 40 Suspended **Non-fund based limits are fully interchangeable with each other. Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 70 Suspended **Non-fund based limits are fully interchangeable with each other. Shinhan Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned Shree Ambha Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 43 Reaffirmed Shree Ambha Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Steel and Rolling IndustriesLOC CRISIL A3+ 1550 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1750 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed SMV Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Soham Fashions LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 44.3 Suspended Steelsworth Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Credit Steelsworth Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Sufi Structural Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Supreme Polyweave Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Supreme Polyweave Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 945 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned Vidya Bal Mandli Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Vishesh Overseas LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Vishesh Overseas Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned *Including sub-limit of foreign bill discounting for Rs. 70 Million Vodafone Cellular Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, VEL, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 176780 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd. Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 21050 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed CP) Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Vodafone South Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Limited and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd. Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 19600 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Webcot BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Webcot LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The KCP Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Loan Fac 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Fac A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Assigned Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18.3 Reaffirmed Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 295.3 Assigned Loan Fac Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Loan Fac Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Credit Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB+ 70.3 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Amaravathy Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Amaravathy Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended Amaravathy Spinning Mills Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended Amazon Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Antony Garages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Antony Garages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Antony Garages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anupam Home Appliances - Sirmour CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 94.8 Assigned APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.7 Assigned Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International Key CC CRISIL B+ 7.3 Assigned Arya Construction CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Bafna Hospital and Orthopaedic TL CRISIL D 480 Reaffirmed Research Centre Pvt Ltd Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Bhavi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Bhavi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Loan Fac Bhavi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Blue Mountain Dwelling Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned C&S Electric Ltd TL CRISIL A- 156 Assigned C&S Electric Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2250 Assigned C&S Electric Ltd External CRISIL A- 54 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1060 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3722.4 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cyberabad Expressways Ltd TL CRISIL D 3760 Reaffirmed Data Infosys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Divya Packmaf Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Dunar Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 50 Suspended Dunar Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 2155 Suspended Dunar Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 2065 Suspended Credit Dunar Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 230 Suspended Dunar Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 200 Suspended Credit Dunar Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 364.5 Suspended Dunar Foods Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 1000 Suspended E R Automotives Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended E R Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Suspended Loan Fac E R Automotives Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 7350 # * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/bank guarantee/ letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 1850 # Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 1100 # * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/bank guarantee/ letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 100 # Currency TL Essel Mining and Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL AA 600 # **Interchangeable with packing credit/ post shipment discounting/ bank guarantee/ letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 10000 # Debentures Fortune Spirit Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Fortune Spirit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Future Vision Corporation CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed G. C. Threads Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 100 Suspended #Includes Rs.50 million of Packing Credit and Rs.50 million of Bill Discounting G. C. Threads Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 327.7 Suspended G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 6.6 Assigned G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Global Impex Trading Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Discounting Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 82 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gouranga Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 21.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyal Food Stuff Industries BG CRISIL D 0.9 Suspended Goyal Food Stuff Industries CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Goyal Food Stuff Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL D 7 Suspended Goyal Food Stuff Industries TL CRISIL D 32.1 Suspended Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Guru Nanak Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Haraparvathi Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A(SO) 850 Reaffirmed Hariyana International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 4000 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hariyana Ship Demolition Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Haryana Suraj Maltings Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Haryana Suraj Maltings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 70 Suspended Haryana Suraj Maltings Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Hemkunt Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Hemkunt Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Hemkunt Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Himat Glaze Tiles CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Himat Glaze Tiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himat Glaze Tiles TL CRISIL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 9.7 Assigned Loan Fac Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 50 Assigned Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd CC CRISIL C 51.5 Assigned HLM India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- HLM India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 108.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- HLM India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 391.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 428.6 Reaffirmed Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Indomobil Sales And Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Indomobil Sales And Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Discounting Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Suspended I-Way Net Teck CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended J. L. Morison India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 28 Withdrawal J. L. Morison India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 279.7 Withdrawal Loan Fac Janki Dass Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Jindal Aluminium Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Jindal Aluminium Ltd. CC* CRISIL AA- 2400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyers credit and packing credit in foreign currency up to Rs.750 million and interchangeable with working capital demand loan, buyers credit, and packing credit in foreign currency up to Rs.1.25 billion. Jindal Aluminium Ltd. External CRISIL AA- 2463 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Jublee Hill Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Jublee Hill Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 166 Suspended Jublee Hill Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 94 Suspended Loan Fac K. K. Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed K. K. Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 13.1 Reaffirmed K.G. Industries CC CRISIL B 185 Reaffirmed K.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.G. Industries TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed K.P.Manish Global Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed K.R. Padmanabhan and Sons CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned K.R. Padmanabhan and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Kaizen Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Automotive Pvt Ltd) Fac Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 231.5 Reaffirmed Fac KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 236 Suspended KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 325 Suspended KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended KK Finecot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed KK Finecot Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Knight Queen Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.7 Assigned Knight Queen Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.2 Assigned Kohinoor Export and Import Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB Assigned Rating KOS Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ KOS Oils Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Kukadi Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B 38 Assigned Kukadi Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 479.2 Assigned Loan Fac Kumar Infrastructure Development Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 110 Assigned Ltd Kumar Infrastructure Development Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac M. K. Stone CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D M. K. Stone Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D M. K. Stone TL CRISIL B- 47 Upgraded from CRISIL D M. M. Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 39.5 Assigned M. M. Riceland Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned M. M. Riceland Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 27.9 Assigned M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Credit M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 119 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 30.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s. Balaganapathi Agro Industries PvtProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Assigned Ltd M/s. Balaganapathi Agro Industries PvtCC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ltd M/s. Balaganapathi Agro Industries PvtLT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ltd Mafatlal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Mafatlal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 565 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahadev Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 121.2 Assigned Mahadev Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Maharashtra Education Society CC CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Suspended Maharashtra Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 74.7 Suspended Loan Fac Maharashtra Education Society TL CRISIL BB+ 69.8 Suspended Mallabhum Human Resource Development Rupee TL CRISIL D 78.9 Suspended Trust Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1500 Suspended Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 103.4 Suspended Loan Fac Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 146.6 Suspended Megadimension Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Mode Advertising and Marketing Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended * Interchangeable with bill discounting Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Murari Lal Singhal Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Nahar Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Nahar Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporate Credit CCR BB+ - Assigned Corporation Rating Narbheram Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Nashik Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA- - Withdrawal Rating Nashik Municipal Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Loan Fac Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 310 Suspended Nice Rice Mill BG CRISIL D 0.8 Suspended Nice Rice Mill CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Nice Rice Mill TL CRISIL D 29.2 Suspended Nihar Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 900 Suspended Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Assigned Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 121.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 328.5 Assigned Northern Electric Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Assigned P. Sri Ramulu CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Pallabi Firms and Nurseries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Pallabi Firms and Nurseries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Periyar Cements Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Periyar Cements Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal CorporationBond Issue CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 453.3 Suspended Prachi Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Prachi Leathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Pratibha Electrical Engineers CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Pressure Vessels India TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Pressure Vessels India CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, Export bill purchase, export bill discounting and export bill negotiation Protex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Protex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Protex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Radheya Machining Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Radheya Machining Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 192 Reaffirmed Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 280 Suspended Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 400 Suspended * Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.200.0 Million & Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.200.0 Million Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 242.5 Suspended Ram Chandra Paul TL CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Ram Chandra Paul CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Loan Fac Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59.8 Assigned Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.7 Assigned Loan Fac Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned RLJ Infracement Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Reaffirmed RLJ Infracement Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 98.8 Reaffirmed S. D. Gurav CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 60 Assigned Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 82.9 Assigned Loan Fac Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 182.1 Assigned Satguru Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Satguru Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 69.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Satguru Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.9 Reaffirmed Schon Ultrawares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 78 Assigned Schon Ultrawares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Schon Ultrawares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Assigned Loan Fac Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended #includes a Packing Credit sub-limit of Rs. 20.00 Million Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 0.4 Suspended Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Ambha Associates CC CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill PvtCC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ltd Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill PvtTL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ltd Shree Ram Steel and Rolling IndustriesCC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 225 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Singer Impex CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Sky Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sky Wheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Financing Scheme (e - DFS) SMV Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 220 Suspended SMV Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 82.8 Suspended Loan Fac SMV Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 387.2 Suspended Soham Fashions CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sri Ganesh Agencies CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Ganesh Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sri Raghavendra Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.7 Suspended Steelsworth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Steelsworth Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Steelsworth Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Fac Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sufi Structural Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 105 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Supreme Polyweave Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Svsvs Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Swastik Agro Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 61.3 Reaffirmed Fac The Devicolam Distilleries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 3.7 Assigned The Devicolam Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 48 Assigned The Devicolam Distilleries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.3 Assigned The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1010 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 41.9 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3956.9 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health CC CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed and Charitable Trust Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health LT Loan CRISIL D 189.4 Reaffirmed and Charitable Trust Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed and Charitable Trust Tirupati Balaji Agri Foods CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Tirupati Balaji Agri Foods TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Trezeroil Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned Umananda Rice Mill Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 630 Reaffirmed Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 102 Assigned Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Vidya Bal Mandli LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Credit Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 81.5 Reaffirmed Vodafone Cellular Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 38500 Reaffirmed Vodafone Digilink Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone East Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed loan* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd. Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 59000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 18000 Reaffirmed Vodafone South Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 722 Reaffirmed Webcot CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Webcot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Webcot TL CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 