Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned A. R. Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended # Fully interchangeable with buyers credit Allied Engineers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 32 Suspended Allied Engineers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended Allied Engineers Standby LOC CRISIL A4 9.5 Suspended Allkoshys Allspices Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Allkoshys Allspices Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 497.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atlas Castalloy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 $ Atlas Castalloy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 $ Balaji Electrosteels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Balaji Electrosteels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Suspended Brandavan Food Products BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Reaffirmed C&S Electric Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed Carson Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Devi Sea Foods Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 500 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Devi Sea Foods Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Devi Sea Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 408.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2 Devi Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 72.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 DLF Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.6 @ Reaffirmed DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 8.1 @ Reaffirmed DLF Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 18.45 @ Reaffirmed DLF Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2+ 30000 @ Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed FE India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Suspended FE India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 570 Suspended Hero Exports BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with letter of credit. Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Interchangeable with Bill discounting and Letter of Credit Hero Exports LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed J. Kirit and Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Keechery Engineering Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned P. D. Agarwal BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed R.K.Industries (Unit II) LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2300 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.200 million of standby letter of credit (FB/NFB) and letter of credit of Rs.2100 million Radha Krishna Flour Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.1 Suspended Ltd Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 470 Assigned *Includes the sublimit upto Rs.70 Million Inland/Import Letter of Credit Taneja Developers And Infrastructure Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 387.6 Suspended Limited The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Vaishnav Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Vardhman Electrical Appliances LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Woolways India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Woolways India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Loan Fac A. R. Sciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Suspended *Inculdes a sub limit of letter of credit of Rs 30.0 million A. R. Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Allied Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Suspended Allied Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21 Suspended Loan Fac Allkoshys Allspices CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Anant Ram Bhatia Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Anant Ram Bhatia Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Loan Fac Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 380 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.4 Reaffirmed Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 160.6 Reaffirmed Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Line of Credit, FCNR (B) Loan, EPC/PCFC, Inland Bills Purchased/ Discounted, Foreign Bills Purchased/Discounted/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency of Rs.70 Million, Buyer's Credit of Rs.300 Million Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 570 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 $ Atlas Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 127.6 $ Loan Fac Atlas Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 157.5 $ B.G.M.Consortium Ltd BG CRISIL D 680 Suspended B.G.M.Consortium Ltd CC CRISIL D 390 Suspended B.G.M.Consortium Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Suspended Credit Bajaj Hotels TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Balaji Electrosteels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Suspended Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 42.5 Suspended Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 24.6 Suspended Loan Fac Balaji Electrosteels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64.6 Suspended Balaji Electrosteels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 58.3 Suspended Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Suspended Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35.4 Suspended Loan Fac Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 214.6 Suspended Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Suspended Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL BBB 600 Suspended Based Bk Limits Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 480 Suspended Brandavan Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 770 Reaffirmed Brandavan Food Products TL CRISIL BBB 424 Reaffirmed Brandavan Food Products WC Fac CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed C&S Electric Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2250 Reaffirmed C&S Electric Ltd External CRISIL A- 53 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings C&S Electric Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit facility C&S Electric Ltd TL CRISIL A- 157 Reaffirmed Carson Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Carson Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Cyper Pharma CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Cyper Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Damodar Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 685 Suspended Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2700 Assigned Loan Fac Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed *Proposed the NCDs are being transferred from Dish TV India Ltd (DTIL) as part of the demerger process DLF Info City Developers (Chandigarh) Rupee TL CRISIL A(SO) 2350 @ Reaffirmed Ltd DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata) LtdRupee TL CRISIL A(SO) 5000 @ Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 4.15 @ Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2.19 @ Reaffirmed Loan Fac DLF Ltd TL CRISIL A 115.81 @ Reaffirmed DLF Ltd NCD CRISIL A 50000 @ Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed FE India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Suspended H. R. Timber House CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended H. R. Timber House LOC CRISIL D 218 Suspended H. R. Timber House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Suspended Loan Fac H. R. Timber House WC TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended HCL Technologies Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Assigned Rating HCL Technologies Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA - Withdrawn Debentures Programme Hero Ecotech Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.70.0 Million Hero Exports LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.70.0 Million Hero Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HIA Exports CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J. B. Daruka Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- J. B. Daruka Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 129.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jai Sai Construction BG CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Jai Sai Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 59 Reaffirmed Jai Sai Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JSL Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 98 Suspended K. K. Tex Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed K. K. Tex Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. K. Tex Enterprises TL CRISIL B 9.3 Reaffirmed Keechery Engineering Co. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Keechery Engineering Co. CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Lav Laxmi Land Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D P. D. Agarwal CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed P.D. Agro Processors CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned P.D. Agro Processors TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned P.D. Agro Processors TL* CRISIL B 5.5 Assigned *Sublimit of import letter of credit of Rs.1.2 Million Powercon Projects and Associates Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended Powercon Projects and Associates Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Powercon Projects and Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Pytex Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Pytex Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 154.9 Suspended Loan Fac R.K. Steels CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB R.K.Industries (Unit II) CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Radha Krishna Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Radha Krishna Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned S. G. Motors CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB 115 Suspended Ltd Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB 4.2 Suspended Ltd Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Shree Umiyaji Cold Storage CC CRISIL B+ 31.9 Assigned Shree Umiyaji Cold Storage TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Assigned Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sitaram Developers TL CRISIL B 97.5 Assigned Skyworld Exim CC CRISIL B+ 210 Suspended Skyworld Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Loan Fac SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac SN Enviro - Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Sri Krishna Jewellers Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sri Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sri Krishna Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Swagat Abharan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Talwar Auto Garages Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Taneja Developers And Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 122.1 Suspended Limited Loan Fac Taneja Developers And Infrastructure TL CRISIL B- 740.3 Suspended Limited The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 82 Assigned Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 160 Suspended Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Suspended Loan Fac Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 262 Suspended U.K. Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Vaishnav Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Vaishnav Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vardhman Electrical Appliances TL CRISIL B+ 46.8 Assigned Vardhman Electrical Appliances Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.2 Assigned Loan Fac Vardhman Electrical Appliances CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned VD Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 538.5 Reaffirmed Credit VD Global Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1503.5 Reaffirmed Credit VD Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 258 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Woolways India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended Woolways India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 23.5 Suspended Woolways India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.3 Suspended Loan Fac Woolways India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Yatri Vihar Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 