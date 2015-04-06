Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coral Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Coral Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Corporation Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed G B Tools and Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended G B Tools and Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended G B Tools and Forgings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 155 Suspended Global Associates Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Credit Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Grospinz Fabz Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Grospinz Fabz Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Infrasoft Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed JMD Chain Stores Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Kajaria Yarns and Twines Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Kajaria Yarns and Twines Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Credit Kajaria Yarns and Twines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Longowalia Yarns Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed M. K. Gupta and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 48 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 19 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed National Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Nelito Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 140 Assigned Omsun Power Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pacharia Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Discounting Pacharia Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Rajeev Metal Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Rajeev Metal Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Rama Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 385 Suspended Rungta Irrigation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Sah Petroleums Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 195 Assigned Loan Fac Sah Petroleums Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Assigned Sah Petroleums Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1550 Assigned Sahibzada Timber and Ply Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 39.2 Assigned Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 32075.7 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11829.5 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Programme Spectrum Power Generation Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed ^ With sublimit of Rs.200 million for bank guarantee and Rs.150 million for buyers credit Tirupati Inks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 685 Suspended Valia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 577.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apna Punjab Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL D 410 Suspended Automotive Coaches and Components Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Reaffirmed Automotive Coaches and Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Coral Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned Coral Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 281 Assigned Loan Fac Coral Telecom Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 4375 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Corporation Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed (under Basel III) Corporation Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (under Basel III) Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) DLF Emporio Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA (SO) 5250 Reaffirmed Debentures Issue DLF Promenade Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA (SO) 3750 Reaffirmed Debentures Issue G B Tools and Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended G B Tools and Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B- 13 Suspended Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters TL CRISIL B+ 103 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Suspended Loan Fac Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 0.4 Suspended Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Credit Grospinz Fabz Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Grospinz Fabz Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Grospinz Fabz Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B+ Grospinz Fabz Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 89.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Grospinz Fabz Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Grospinz Fabz Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ilpea Paramount Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Infrasoft Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed JMD Chain Stores Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended JMD Chain Stores Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Credit JMD Chain Stores Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended KRIBHCO Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 3000* Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.200 million of working capital demand loan Krrish Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Krrish Polypack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Longowalia Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 580 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Longowalia Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 28 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Longowalia Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1332 Upgraded from CRISIL BB M. K. Gupta and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M. K. Gupta and Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M. K. Gupta and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 84 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Maa Samaleswari Iron and Steel CompanyCC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Maa Samaleswari Iron and Steel CompanyExport Packing CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Credit Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.2 Suspended Loan Fac Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.7 Suspended Maxwell Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maxwell Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Megacity Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 340 Suspended National Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended National Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Loan Fac Nelito Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Nelito Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Omsun Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Omsun Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pashupati Metallics CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Pollutech Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Pollutech Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Pollutech Engineering Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Credit Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Rama Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.1 Suspended Loan Fac Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 103.3 Suspended Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2400 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 24 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 3236 Reaffirmed * Rs 620 million corresponds to a USD10 million term loan. Rohits Heritage Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended Rohits Heritage Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Rungta Irrigation Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Suspended Sahibzada Timber and Ply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Sarvesh Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sarvesh Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL D 390 Suspended Sarvesh Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Sarvesh Refractories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Sarvesh Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 80 Suspended Loan Fac Sarvesh Refractories Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 196 Assigned Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Seashore Agricultural Promotion CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Seashore Agricultural Promotion Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shine Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shine Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shreyans Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 303 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 64545 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 153982.7Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 29567.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 132800 Reaffirmed Debentures Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Somalata Ayurveda (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Spectrum Power Generation Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed * Convertible with letter of credit of Rs.100 million Spectrum Power Generation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 560 Reaffirmed Surendra Salt Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended The Jewelry Co. Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit The Jewelry Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Inks Ltd CC *&^%$ CRISIL BB 750 Suspended (*)Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs. 30.0 million & Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.25 million ^Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.15 million %Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs. 50 million $Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs. 30.0 million. Tirupati Inks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95 Suspended Loan Fac UTI Money Market Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)