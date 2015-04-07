Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.K.Brothers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Alfa Laval India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2695.5 Reaffirmed Alfa Laval India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed C. J. Shah and Co. LOC* CRISIL A2+ 8500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs.1250 million CCS Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed G. K. International LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Gopi Chand Krishan Kumar Bhatia LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Inox India Ltd LOC & BG#@ CRISIL A1 581 Reaffirmed #@Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit/Bank Guarantee/LC and interchangeable from Fund-based to Non-Fund-based limit amounting to Rs.250 million Inox India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Inox India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 2644.9 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan LOC CRISIL A2+ 315 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 850 @ Reaffirmed &&Includes letter of credit (inland/foreign), buyers credit, bank guarantee @ Includes sublimits of Rs.850 million for buyers credit, Rs.10 million for bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 375^ Reaffirmed &&Includes letter of credit (inland/foreign), buyers credit, bank guarantee ^ Includes sublimits of Rs.375 million for buyers credit/letter of undertaking for buyer's credit, Rs.100 million for bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 150^^ Reaffirmed &&Includes letter of credit (inland/foreign), buyers credit, bank guarantee ^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for buyers credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 200@@ Reaffirmed &&Includes letter of credit (inland/foreign), buyers credit, bank guarantee @@ Includes sublimits of Rs.150 million for usance letter of credit, Rs.100 letter for undertaking for buyer's credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 1085 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Ktech Engineer Builders Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Assigned Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Meridian Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 210 $ National Housing Bank Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neeru Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Purchase* * Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.20.0 Million Neeru Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Neeru Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3400 Withdrawal ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Withdrawal Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1400 Assigned Sona Biscuits Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Sona Biscuits Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1900 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Forward Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank FD Programme FAAA 10000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended A D Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Suspended A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended A.K.Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended A.S.K.Brothers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Aarkay Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aarkay Food Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 28.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alfa Laval India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 277.1 Reaffirmed CCS Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed CCS Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 44.3 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. K. International CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Gopi Chand Krishan Kumar Bhatia CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Hans Raj Agros Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Hap Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Heritage Finlease Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Hyderabad Security and Offset PrintersCC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Hyderabad Security and Offset PrintersTL CRISIL BB 99.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Inox India Ltd CC**@ CRISIL A 181 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ **@ Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing/Discounting, WCDL/STL, Buyers Credit/Import Bill Discounting/LC Inox India Ltd CC*@ CRISIL A 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ *@Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing/Discounting, WCDL/Short-Term Loan Inox India Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/Pre & Post Shipment Export Credit/LC/Buyers Credit; interchangeable with Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs.200 million Inox India Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/Pre & Post Shipment export credit/LC/Buyers Credit/Bank Guarantee & EBRD (Export bills realisation discounting) Inox India Ltd LOC & BG@@ CRISIL A 419 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ @@Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Interchangeability from Non-Fund-based to Fund-based limit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs.233.5 million Inox India Ltd LOC & BG##@ CRISIL A 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ##@Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing/Discounting, Buyer's Credit and Rs.200 million interchangeable with Cash Credit, WCDL/STL, Stand-by LC, and Shipping Guarantee Inox India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 28.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Kanchan Exports CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Kanchan Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 56 Suspended Loan Fac Kanchan Exports WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 4 Suspended Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.2 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan CC CRISIL A- 315 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A- 440* Reaffirmed & Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyers credit, export bill negotiation* Includes sublimits of Rs.440 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.440 million for buyer's credit, Rs.35 million for export bill negotiation, and Rs.440 million for letter of credit (LC) Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A- 250** Reaffirmed & Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyers credit, export bill negotiation ** Includes sublimits of Rs.250 million of working capital demand loan, Rs.100 million for pre-shipment export credit, Rs.100 million for post shipment credit/foreign bills purchased/discounted (foreign bill purchased/ foreign bill discounting). Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed &Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyers credit, export bill negotiation Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 70# Reaffirmed # Includes sublimits of Rs.70 million for buyers credit, Rs.70 million for letter of credit. Ktech Engineer Builders Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2650 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Credit Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20.5 Assigned Longlast Pipes (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned M D Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended M.S.P. Tyres CC* CRISIL B 65 Assigned *Sublimit of Rs.20 Million of Bill Discounting M/s. K. K. Thorat CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Mansa Devi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended Mansa Devi Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.2 Suspended Loan Fac Mansa Devi Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 4.2 Suspended Meridian Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Meridian Corporation Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Meridian Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Metalogic Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Metalogic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Metalogic Systems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 35 Suspended Credit Metalogic Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Suspended Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 325 $ Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 102 $ Commercial Borrowings Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 66 $ Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 50 $ Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 $ Loan Fac Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 351 Suspended Loan Fac Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49 Suspended National Housing Bank Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Debentures National Housing Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Long - Term CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Neeru Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Neeru Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Nif Ispat Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Credit* * Completely interchangeable with foreign bill discounting. Nif Ispat Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Discounting# # Completely interchangeable with Export Packing credit. Nif Ispat Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Discounting# # Completely interchangeable with Export Packing credit. Nif Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Parth Thread Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Parth Thread Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92.8 Suspended Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Rawalwasia Steel Plant Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 102.3 Assigned Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 185 Reaffirmed ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL A- 100 Withdrawal ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 500 Withdrawal Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loans Shivam Autotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 117.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1384.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shree Bala Ji Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Credit Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned Loan Fac Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Assigned Sona Biscuits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Sona Biscuits Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 224.5 Reaffirmed Steel Sun CC CRISIL BB 49.9 Assigned Steel Sun Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.1 Assigned Loan Fac Super Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 4450 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 853 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 4797 Reaffirmed UB Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- UB Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 