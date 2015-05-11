May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Soapstone Distributing Co BG CRISIL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Balaji Leather Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 23 Assigned Christy Friedgram Industry BG CRISIL A3 457.4 Reaffirmed Citibank N. A. India operations CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Creative International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Creative International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Creative International Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd JCBL Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LBG CRISIL A2 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LProposed BG CRISIL A2 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mittal Brothers Engineers and BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Contractors Natural Food Products BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Natural Food Products Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 900 Reaffirmed Natural Food Products Proposed BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods BG CRISIL A3 340 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 1300 Reaffirmed Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 *100 per cent interchangeability between CC/EPC Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Credit# CRISIL A4 # 100 per cent interchangeability between CC/FBD Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sky Diamonds LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sky Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sky Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 38.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Sky Diamonds Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 SledgeHammar Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A2 1 Assigned Packing Credit SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 28 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 175 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3+ 175 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A3 Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 172.3 Reaffirmed Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 124 Reaffirmed Super Fine Knitters Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Super Fine Knitters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 15600 Reaffirmed * Rs.15.6 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.11.35 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.4.25 billion Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Vaishnav Engineering Works Foreign CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Vaishnav Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Polymers Inc. LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alloytech CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Associated Soapstone Distributing Co CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co TL CRISIL A- 227.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Balaji Leather Creation TL CRISIL B 2 Assigned Balaji Leather Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL B 28 Assigned Discounting Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 342.6 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Citibank N. A. India operations Subordinated Bonds CRISIL AAA 3200 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 578.5 Reaffirmed Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Eurasian Minerals and Enterprises Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Ltd Eurasian Minerals and Enterprises Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ltd Golden Shelters Pvt Ltdc TL CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Hard Rock Inn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 185 Reaffirmed Hindustan Engineering Training Centre CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Engineering Training Centre TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Hindustan Institute of Technology and CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Science Hindustan Institute of Technology and LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Science Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Jatinder Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd CC CRISIL B- 340 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 128.7 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 153.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JCBL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 247.8 Reaffirmed K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 330 Downgraded from CRISIL B K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 295.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 48.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Kaliedo Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Loan Fac Karimala Granites & Aggregates (Pvt) LCC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Karimala Granites & Aggregates (Pvt) LLT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LCC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt LProposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Kendre Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Kongunadu Educational Charitable TrustRupee TL CRISIL BB+ 360 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Kundlas Loh Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Laxmi Cotton Industries (Paratwada) CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed LGW Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 480 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mahaveer Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Mahaveer Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Master India Brewing Co. CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Master India Brewing Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mittal Brothers Engineers and CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Contractors Mohan Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Natural Food Products CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 430 Reaffirmed Natural Food Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 720 Reaffirmed Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Pink Star Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Pink Star Post Shipment CRISIL D 160 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Pink Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Pooja Solvex TL CRISIL B+ 2.6 Assigned Pooja Solvex CC CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned Pooja Solvex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.4 Assigned Loan Fac Priniti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Priniti Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 410 Reaffirmed Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 72 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivamrut Dudh Utpadak Sahakari Sangh CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from Maryadit CRISIL B+ Shyam Leela Fashion House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed SledgeHammar Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 149 Assigned Credit Sonika Engineering and Construction LtCC CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Sonika Engineering and Construction LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 116 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonika Engineering and Construction LtLT Loan CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 90.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 81.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms PvtCC CRISIL B- 235.3 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms PvtLT Loan CRISIL B- 175 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sumit Cotton Industry CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sumit Cotton Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sumit Cotton Industry TL CRISIL D 5.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdProposed Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 76 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdSecured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 230 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 3.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Super Fine Knitters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Super Fine Knitters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Fine Knitters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.4 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Tapan Multiventures (Automobile CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from Division) CRISIL B+ Tapan Multiventures (Automobile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.2 Upgraded from Division) Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Tapan Multiventures (Automobile TL CRISIL BB- 18.3 Upgraded from Division) CRISIL B+ Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds* CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 46230 Reaffirmed loan# # Rs.46.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.38.88 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.7.35 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 90100 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 54670 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 85000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Programme* *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 9000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * Interchangeable with short term facilities Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tips Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Tips Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 343.7 Reaffirmed U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 126 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 62 Reaffirmed Umiya Nagar LT Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned UrbanEdge Hotels and Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 500 Assigned Vaishnav Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vinayak Polymers Inc. CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Viola Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 26.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viola Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 123 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)