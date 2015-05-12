May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhyudaya Housing and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
ASL Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
Economic Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 89.9 Reaffirmed
Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 171.7 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Forward
Indica Conveyors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Indica Conveyors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed
Kraftwares India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kraftwares India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed
Kraftwares India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Kraftwares India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krisam Automation LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Krisam Automation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
KVR Constructions- Davangere BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 142 Reaffirmed
My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
North Star Apartments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 118.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Puneet Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned
S.L. Electtricals BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shah Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2740 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Sree Durga Cashew Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Super Seals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 400 Assigned
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1486.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1658 Reaffirmed
Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 825 Reaffirmed
Varun Beverages Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed
Zevraat BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Abhyudaya Housing and Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Carnival Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
All India Society For Electronics and TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Computer Technology
Anant Venkatesh Construction LLP TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.5 Reaffirmed
Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
ASL Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
ASL Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 29.8 Assigned
Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 121.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB+ 0.4 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Deccan Sales and Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Dev Agro Food Products CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Dev Agro Food Products TL CRISIL B 8.8 Assigned
DGEN Transmission Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Economic Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Economic Explosives Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1038.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Finecrete Eco-Blocks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 360 Assigned
Golden Star Facilities and Services CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB
Golden Star Facilities and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Golden Star Facilities and Services WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB
Gujarat Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.2 Assigned
Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Indica Conveyors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Indica Conveyors Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed
Jai Hanuman Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 94 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 134 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 174.9 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 26.8 Reaffirmed
Jumbo Fireworks India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 132.2 Assigned
Kraftwares India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Krisam Automation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Krisam Automation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KVR Constructions- Davangere Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Megha Gum and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 136.5 Reaffirmed
Megha Gum and Chemicals TL CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Cash Management CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Munish Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210.2 Reaffirmed
My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.8 Reaffirmed
Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
National Buildings Construction BG CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
National Buildings Construction Proposed BG CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Orbit Bearings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments TL CRISIL BB- 20.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Puneet Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Rajaram and Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Rakhi Agencies Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 240 Assigned
Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Real Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Real Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 185 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL D
S.L. Electtricals CC CRISIL B- 9.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
S.L. Electtricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Sachi Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Sachi Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Satyawati Subodh Foundation TL CRISIL C 125 Assigned
Shah Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shah Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shah Sponge and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1220 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1040 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Sonam Clock P. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sonam Clock P. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
Sonam Clock P. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42.6 Assigned
Sree Durga Cashew Factory CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sri Dharam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 145 Assigned
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Super Seals India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Super Seals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Super Seals India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs.30 million as letter of credit facility
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tapan Motors CC CRISIL BB- 52.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Tapan Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B
Tapan Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Tapan Motors TL CRISIL BB- 66.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
U P Bone Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.8 Assigned
Univa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Univa Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 75 Assigned
Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Value Pharma Retail (Hyd) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Value Pharma Retail (Hyd) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vardhaman Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 3035 Reaffirmed
Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 80.9 Reaffirmed
Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 10559.9 Reaffirmed
Vinplex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 537.6 Reaffirmed
Vinplex India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 102.4 Reaffirmed
Zevraat CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
