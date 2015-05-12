May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhyudaya Housing and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed ASL Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 89.9 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 171.7 Reaffirmed Gujarat Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Forward Indica Conveyors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Kraftwares India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Credit Kraftwares India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed Kraftwares India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Kraftwares India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krisam Automation LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Krisam Automation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed KVR Constructions- Davangere BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Munish Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 142 Reaffirmed My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 North Star Apartments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 118.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Puneet Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned S.L. Electtricals BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shah Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2740 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Sree Durga Cashew Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Super Seals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 400 Assigned TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1486.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1658 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 825 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed Zevraat BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Abhyudaya Housing and Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Carnival Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Loan Fac All India Society For Electronics and TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Computer Technology Anant Venkatesh Construction LLP TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.5 Reaffirmed Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed ASL Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.2 Assigned Loan Fac ASL Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 29.8 Assigned Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 121.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Deccan Sales and Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Dev Agro Food Products CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Dev Agro Food Products TL CRISIL B 8.8 Assigned DGEN Transmission Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3200 Assigned Loan Fac Economic Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA 200 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Economic Explosives Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1038.4 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Finecrete Eco-Blocks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 360 Assigned Golden Star Facilities and Services CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Golden Star Facilities and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Golden Star Facilities and Services WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Gujarat Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Gujarat Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.2 Assigned Home Zone Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Indica Conveyors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 94 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 134 Reaffirmed Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 174.9 Reaffirmed Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 26.8 Reaffirmed Jumbo Fireworks India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 132.2 Assigned Kraftwares India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Krisam Automation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Krisam Automation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KVR Constructions- Davangere Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Megha Gum and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 136.5 Reaffirmed Megha Gum and Chemicals TL CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Cash Management CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Munish Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Munish Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210.2 Reaffirmed My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B National Buildings Construction BG CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd National Buildings Construction Proposed BG CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Orbit Bearings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments TL CRISIL BB- 20.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Puneet Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Rajaram and Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Rakhi Agencies Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 240 Assigned Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Real Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Real Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 185 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D S.L. Electtricals CC CRISIL B- 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B S.L. Electtricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sachi Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sachi Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Satyawati Subodh Foundation TL CRISIL C 125 Assigned Shah Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shah Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Sponge and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1220 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1040 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Sonam Clock P. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sonam Clock P. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Sonam Clock P. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42.6 Assigned Sree Durga Cashew Factory CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sri Dharam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 145 Assigned Starline Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Super Seals India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Super Seals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Seals India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.30 million as letter of credit facility Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tapan Motors CC CRISIL BB- 52.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tapan Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B Tapan Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Tapan Motors TL CRISIL BB- 66.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- U P Bone Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.8 Assigned Univa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Univa Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Value Pharma Retail (Hyd) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Value Pharma Retail (Hyd) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Vardhaman Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 3035 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 80.9 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 10559.9 Reaffirmed Vinplex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 537.6 Reaffirmed Vinplex India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 102.4 Reaffirmed Zevraat CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.