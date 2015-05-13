May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Angel Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ignis International Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed
KLK International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 38 Assigned
Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 4.8 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL A4
Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Mehadia & Sons C & F Division BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Sharat Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sharat Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Spectra Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Spectra Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
STMPL Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5050 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 2000 Assigned
The Automotive Research Association ofBG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
India
The Automotive Research Association ofLOC CRISIL A1+ 290 Reaffirmed
India
Thrimathy Contracting Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Vijay Aqua Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 320 Reaffirmed
Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1010 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Angel Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Atop Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 114.3 Reaffirmed
Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Beekay Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Beekay Distributors Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Beekay Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DDecor Properties LLP TL CRISIL BB 850 Assigned
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 296.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 198.4 Reaffirmed
G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 177.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Reaffirmed
Green Power Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL B 1050 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Greenrock Crushers and Mines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Assigned
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23.5 Reaffirmed
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.7 Reaffirmed
Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB-
Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 780 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB-
Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Ignis International Industries Pvt LtdCC@# CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
(@) Bank Guarantee is sub limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.10.0 million. # Credit
Exposure Limit is sub limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.3.2 million
Ignis International Industries Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 102.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KLK International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
KLK International Foreign Bill CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Discounting
Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B+
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Mehadia & Sons CC CRISIL B- 34 Assigned
Mehadia & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mehadia & Sons C & F Division Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mehadia & Sons C & F Division CC CRISIL B- 31.5 Assigned
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 77 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
NHPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Pink Star Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pink Star Post Shipment CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pink Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 14.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries Cash TL CRISIL D 91.8 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 29.8 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries WC TL CRISIL D 141.8 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 28.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sharat Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sharat Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 99 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sharat Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 361 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills (Karnal) CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills (Karnal) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd
Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac
Shreya Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shreya Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Shreya Print Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 122.5#$ Reaffirmed
# Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.10.0 million $ Letter of
Guarantee is a sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.10.0 million
Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Spectra Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 547.5 Reaffirmed
Spectra Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 337.5 Reaffirmed
Spectra Motors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Lokesh Enterprises CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Sri Lokesh Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanyCC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanySME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanyTL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanyWC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
STMPL Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3250 million.
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Thrimathy Contracting Company CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP TL CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Assigned
Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned
Vijay Aqua Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
