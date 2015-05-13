May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angel Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ignis International Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed KLK International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 38 Assigned Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 4.8 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4 Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mehadia & Sons C & F Division BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sharat Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sharat Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed STMPL Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5050 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 2000 Assigned The Automotive Research Association ofBG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed India The Automotive Research Association ofLOC CRISIL A1+ 290 Reaffirmed India Thrimathy Contracting Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 30 Assigned Vijay Aqua Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 320 Reaffirmed Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1010 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Angel Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Atop Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 114.3 Reaffirmed Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekay Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DDecor Properties LLP TL CRISIL BB 850 Assigned DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Eastern Piling and Construction Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 296.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 198.4 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 177.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Reaffirmed Green Power Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL B 1050 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Greenrock Crushers and Mines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Assigned Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23.5 Reaffirmed Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.7 Reaffirmed Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 780 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Ignis International Industries Pvt LtdCC@# CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed (@) Bank Guarantee is sub limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.10.0 million. # Credit Exposure Limit is sub limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.3.2 million Ignis International Industries Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KLK International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac KLK International Foreign Bill CRISIL B 20 Assigned Discounting Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 90 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Mehadia & Sons CC CRISIL B- 34 Assigned Mehadia & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Mehadia & Sons C & F Division Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mehadia & Sons C & F Division CC CRISIL B- 31.5 Assigned MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 77 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ NHPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Pink Star Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Credit Pink Star Post Shipment CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Credit Pink Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 14.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries Cash TL CRISIL D 91.8 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 29.8 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries WC TL CRISIL D 141.8 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 28.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharat Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sharat Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 99 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sharat Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 361 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shiv Shakti Rice Mills (Karnal) CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Rice Mills (Karnal) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Shreya Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shreya Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shreya Print Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 122.5#$ Reaffirmed # Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.10.0 million $ Letter of Guarantee is a sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.10.0 million Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spectra Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 547.5 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 337.5 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Lokesh Enterprises CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Sri Lokesh Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanyCC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanySME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanyTL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CompanyWC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed STMPL Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3250 million. Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Thrimathy Contracting Company CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP TL CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Assigned Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vee Kay Vikram & Co LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned Vijay Aqua Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 