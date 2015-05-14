May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Acme Forgings Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 54.5 Assigned
* One way interchangeable with export Bill Purchase
Acme Forgings Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Purchase
BDG Metal and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 665 Reaffirmed
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 209.5 Reaffirmed
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Elve Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
EMS and Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
EMS and Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Five Core Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Forward
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.1 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
#Up to Rs.300 million interchangeable with bank guarantee
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac& CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
&Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities and short-term loan
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
M/s Stanley Roy Construction Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Neelkanth Rubber Mills LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Neelkanth Rubber Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
R. J. Tradelinks BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
Rajshri Constructions BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned
Reliance Capital Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
Programme
(Reduced from Rs.75.0 billion)@
@ The aggregated rated short-term debt for Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance remains
unchanged at Rs.85.0 billion
Reliance Home Finance Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Programme
(Enhanced from Rs.10.0 Billion)@
@ The aggregated rated short-term debt for Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance remains
unchanged at Rs.85.0 billion
S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Short - TL CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan&* CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
&* Fully interchangeable with Cash credit
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@^ CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed
@^ Interchangeable with Import Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, PCFC, Working Capital
Demand Loan
SKM Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
SKM Industries Export Post - CRISIL A4+ 33.1 Reaffirmed
Shipment Credit
SKM Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Thadey Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Thadey Leather Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Thadey Leather Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 475 Reaffirmed
Fac
Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd Standby Non - Fund CRISIL A3 40 Reassigned
- Based Limit
Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A4
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Acme Forgings TL CRISIL BB- 11.4 Assigned
Acme Forgings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Acme Forgings CC CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned
Annakoot Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 4090 Reaffirmed
Credit
Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 4550 Reaffirmed
Credit
Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BDG Metal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 608.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
BDG Metal and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 72.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
BDG Metal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 555.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bhagyodaya Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhagyodaya Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed
Blackwood Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 46.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 563.5 Reaffirmed
BSR Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned
BSR Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 58 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77.3 Assigned
Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 34.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Elve Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Elve Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Elve Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
EMS and Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
EMS and Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 122.5 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL BB
Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 27 Assigned
Purchase
Hannah Joseph Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Financing Scheme
(e - DFS)
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Ion Exchange Purified Drinking Water TL CRISIL BBB 76.02 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed
loan^
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 585 Reaffirmed
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M/s Stanley Roy Construction CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed
M/s Stanley Roy Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Max International CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed
Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Neelkanth Rubber Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Neelkanth Rubber Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
One Auto Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
One Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed
Fac
One Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.6 Reaffirmed
Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
R. J. Tradelinks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Assigned
Loan Fac
R. J. Tradelinks CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Rajshri Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rajshri Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.4 Assigned
Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 121.6 Assigned
S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Satyajeet Liquors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Satyajeet Traders CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Satyajeet Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1080 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed
& Fully interchangeable with short-term loan
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and Buyers Credit
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC&& CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
&& Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, LC, BG
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 173 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 218.8 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Limit&**
** Sub-limit LC (Rs.200 million) and BG (Rs.80 million); non-fund-based limits 100 per cent
interchangeable
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan&^ CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
&^Interchangeable with CC, PCFC, BG, LC, Buyers Credit
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed
Shri Krishna Ginning & Pressing - CC CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned
Hinganghat
Shri Krishna Ginning & Pressing - TL CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned
Hinganghat
SKM Industries CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
SKM Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
SKM Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SKM Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 9000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
* Interchangeable with short term facilities
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned
Issue
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed
Debentures
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL B+
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 354.9 Reaffirmed
Valappila Communications PvtLtd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50.1 Reaffirmed
Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 132.5 Reaffirmed
Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vitthal Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed
Vitthal Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL D 282 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)