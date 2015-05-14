May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Acme Forgings Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 54.5 Assigned * One way interchangeable with export Bill Purchase Acme Forgings Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Purchase BDG Metal and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 665 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 209.5 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Elve Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Purchase EMS and Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Loan Fac Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Forward Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed #Up to Rs.300 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac& CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed &Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities and short-term loan Leo Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed M/s Stanley Roy Construction Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Credit Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Rubber Mills LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Rubber Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned R. J. Tradelinks BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Rajshri Constructions BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Reliance Capital Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Programme (Reduced from Rs.75.0 billion)@ @ The aggregated rated short-term debt for Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance remains unchanged at Rs.85.0 billion Reliance Home Finance Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Programme (Enhanced from Rs.10.0 Billion)@ @ The aggregated rated short-term debt for Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance remains unchanged at Rs.85.0 billion S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Short - TL CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan&* CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed &* Fully interchangeable with Cash credit Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@^ CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed @^ Interchangeable with Import Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, PCFC, Working Capital Demand Loan SKM Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed SKM Industries Export Post - CRISIL A4+ 33.1 Reaffirmed Shipment Credit SKM Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Thadey Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Thadey Leather Company LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Thadey Leather Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 475 Reaffirmed Fac Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd Standby Non - Fund CRISIL A3 40 Reassigned - Based Limit Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Ltd Acme Forgings TL CRISIL BB- 11.4 Assigned Acme Forgings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.6 Assigned Loan Fac Acme Forgings CC CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Annakoot Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 4090 Reaffirmed Credit Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 4550 Reaffirmed Credit Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDG Metal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 608.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- BDG Metal and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 72.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- BDG Metal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 555.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhagyodaya Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Bhagyodaya Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Blackwood Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 563.5 Reaffirmed BSR Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned BSR Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 58 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77.3 Assigned Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 34.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Elve Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Elve Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Elve Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- EMS and Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB EMS and Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 122.5 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Gudi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 27 Assigned Purchase Hannah Joseph Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himatsingka Agencies Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ion Exchange Purified Drinking Water TL CRISIL BBB 76.02 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed loan^ ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 585 Reaffirmed Leo Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Leo Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s Stanley Roy Construction CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed M/s Stanley Roy Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Max International CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Neelkanth Rubber Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Rubber Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ One Auto Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac One Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed Fac One Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.6 Reaffirmed Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned R. J. Tradelinks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Assigned Loan Fac R. J. Tradelinks CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajshri Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rajshri Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.4 Assigned Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 121.6 Assigned S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Satyajeet Liquors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satyajeet Traders CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Satyajeet Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1080 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed & Fully interchangeable with short-term loan Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and Buyers Credit Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC&& CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed && Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, LC, BG Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 173 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 218.8 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Limit&** ** Sub-limit LC (Rs.200 million) and BG (Rs.80 million); non-fund-based limits 100 per cent interchangeable Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan&^ CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed &^Interchangeable with CC, PCFC, BG, LC, Buyers Credit Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Shri Krishna Ginning & Pressing - CC CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned Hinganghat Shri Krishna Ginning & Pressing - TL CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Hinganghat SKM Industries CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed SKM Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit SKM Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKM Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Staunch Natural Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 9000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * Interchangeable with short term facilities Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Issue Tata Motors Finance Solutions Pvt Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Debentures Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B+ V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 354.9 Reaffirmed Valappila Communications PvtLtd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Vidyut Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50.1 Reaffirmed Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 132.5 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vitthal Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed Vitthal Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL D 282 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 