May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadya Motor Company India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Benlion Coir Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 385 Assigned Cauvery Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Cauvery Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 19 Suspended Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd BG**^ CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed **Fully fungible with non-fund based facility and any other fund based facility to the extent of Rs.30 million ^Fully fungible with Letter of Credit facility to the extent of Rs 10 million Gayatri Industries LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting GE Capital Services India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP) Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Gopal Sponge and Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Lotus Construction Company BG CRISIL A3 230 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahendra Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended MLJ Impex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned MLM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Natural Coir Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Pan Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Purchase Pan Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy BG CRISIL A3+ 46.2 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A3 Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A3 PJ Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pupneja Rice Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sugna Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned Sugna Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27 Assigned Sunjyot Gems Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Foreign Currency Sunjyot Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Sushila International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Sushila International TL CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Tatanet Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Technofab Engineering Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 8060 Reaffirmed ^ Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.1260 million The Creative Texture Export Packing CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Credit The Creative Texture Proposed Export CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Packing Credit Universal Medicap Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Universal Medicap Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded Ltd Credit from CRISIL A4+ Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4th Apple Developers TL CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Aadya Motor Company India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Abhay Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Abhay Solvents Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended *Includes a sub limit for buyers credit that is fully interchangeable with letter of credit and 50 per cent interchangeable with cash credit Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended Loan Fac Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended Bahubali Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Balaji Cotton Trading Company CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Benlion Coir Industries CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 365 Assigned Cauvery Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 46.5 Suspended Cauvery Engineering Works SME Credit CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 345 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC@** CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed (@)Fully fungible with Bill Discounting under Letter of Credit facility to the extent of Rs.10 million **Fully fungible with non-fund based facility and any other fund based facility to the extent of Rs.30 million Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Gayatri Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri Industries CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned GE Capital Services India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GE Capital Services India WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 3100 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Goldstone Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goodluck Educational and Welfare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31 Upgraded from Society Loan Fac CRISIL D Goodluck Educational and Welfare TL CRISIL B 54 Upgraded from Society CRISIL D Gopal Sponge and Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gopal Sponge and Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Hanuman Rice Traders CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hanuman Rice Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Hanuman Rice Traders SME Credit CRISIL B- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hanuman Rice Traders TL CRISIL B- 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D International Mega Food Park Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 185 Reaffirmed International Mega Food Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 564 Reaffirmed Jiwansaagaar Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Kraft Laminate CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Kraft Laminate TL CRISIL B 68 Assigned KSV Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended KSV Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended KSV Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 118.6 Suspended Lakshya Food India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Lakshya Food India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 117.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Lakshya Food India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 78.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Libra Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Libra Leasing Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 85 Assigned Lotus Construction Company CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mahendra Metal Corporation CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Mahendra Metal Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Suspended Meenakshi Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Industries TL CRISIL B 34.2 Reaffirmed MLJ Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned MLM India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Natural Coir Industries CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed NR Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended NR Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Fac NR Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Loan Fac NR Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Pan Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy CC CRISIL BBB 140 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB- Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB- Phil Systems CC CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Phil Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- PJ Margo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 61.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Punjab Fusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49.8 Assigned Loan Fac Punjab Fusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Punjab Fusion Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33.2 Assigned Pupneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pupneja Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pupneja Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 3.4 Reaffirmed Pupneja Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1350 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S G Polyplast Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 55 Assigned S G Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Sahu Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahu Exports TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Fac Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned Shree Saikrupa Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Shree Saikrupa Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Shri Jeet Ram Smarak Institute of Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Engineering and Technology Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Nandha Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Nandha Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Nandha Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 147.7 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Modern and Paraboiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from Mill CRISIL B+ Sri Rama Modern and Paraboiled Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.5 Upgraded from Mill Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sri Rama Modern and Paraboiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Upgraded from Mill CRISIL B+ Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 24.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Reassigned Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 194.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 99.6 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 197.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sudhir Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sudhir Food Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sugna Impex Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sugna Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.8 Assigned Sunjyot Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sushila International CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sushila International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 247 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Technofab Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 940 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs.400 million. Includes Rs.100 million sub-limit of export packing credit and foreign bill purchase The Creative Texture CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned The Creative Texture LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned The Creative Texture Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.5 Assigned Loan Fac Universal Medicap Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Universal Medicap Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Credit Universal Medicap Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60.1 Reaffirmed Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.1 Reaffirmed Yardi Prabhu Consultants and Valuers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.