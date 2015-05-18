May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Cochin Steel Industrial Complex BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed (Construction) Cochin Steel Industrial Complex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed (Construction) Cotton World BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Cotton World Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit Cotton World Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Cotton World LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Cotton World Standby Line of CRISIL A3 34 Reaffirmed Credit Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Garg Tube Ltd Export Post - CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shipment Credit Garg Tube Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Garg Tube Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Fac Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Assigned Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 313.5 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed Jaichand Lal Singhi BG CRISIL A3 105 Reaffirmed Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Discounting Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Assigned K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 217.5 Reaffirmed Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Forward LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 87000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Mayur Seeds and Agritech BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 82.5 Assigned Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 33.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 62.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Omfurn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed State Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ 240000 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Suraj Pulses BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed T.Abdul Wahid and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed Credit T.Abdul Wahid and Co Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed T.Abdul Wahid and Co Standby LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Forward Varun Motors (Parbhani) BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Varun Motors (Parbhani) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed State Bank of India FD Programme# FAAA - Reaffirmed #The rating pertains only to State Bank of Indores (SBoIs) fixed deposit programme, rated by CRISIL, which has been transferred to State Bank of India (SBI) following the merger of SBoI with SBI. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adesh Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Withdrawal Adesh Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 49.6 Reaffirmed Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 71.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 14.2 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL C Armstrong Knitting Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 26.5 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL C Armstrong Knitting Mills LT Loan CRISIL B- 17.9 Upgraded from CRISIL C Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 128.5 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aswin Cold Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned Loan Fac Aswin Cold Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Aswin Cold Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26 Assigned Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 96 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84 Reaffirmed Chemtrols Samil India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 122 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 217.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Cochin Steel Industrial Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded (Construction) Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Cotton World Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Cotton World LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.9 Reaffirmed Cotton World Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darashaw and Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1500 Withdrawal Darashaw and Co. Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 4800 Withdrawal Darashaw and Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 700 Withdrawal Loan Fac Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 128 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dayal Energy and Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Garg Tube Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Gokul Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Govaan Steels Pvt Limtied Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 71.4 Reaffirmed Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Grape Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 480 Assigned Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Harniks Regency LT Loan CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INOX Leisure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 170 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 63.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 640 Reaffirmed Jaichand Lal Singhi CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Jayanthi Textile Products TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Kavyarc Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Kavyarc Tradex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Khushi Enterprises - Vapi Packing Credit CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Khushi Enterprises - Vapi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.3 Assigned Loan Fac Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 145.3 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 338000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 200000 Assigned Debentures Issue LIC Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 889890 Reaffirmed Debentures Issue LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier - II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Mangla Apparels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Master Marine Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 145 Assigned Mayur Seeds and Agritech CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 49.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 88 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Credit Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Nagarwala Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Nagarwala Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omfurn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Partap Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Partap Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 481.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Peepul Tree Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Peepul Tree Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 101.6 Upgraded from CRISIL C Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Renaissance Buildhome Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Samrakshana Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 258.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Gajanan Food Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shri Gajanan Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.7 Reaffirmed Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Sobhana Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sree Sobhana Jewellers Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Sobhana Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Sree Sobhana Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Sri Manjunatha Traders CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Sri Manjunatha Traders LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatrama Agro Tech CC CRISIL B 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Venkatrama Agro Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ State Bank of India Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) State Bank of India Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 212500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of India Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 205000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of India Tier - I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 31650 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 487.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suraj Pulses CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Suraj Pulses Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.Abdul Wahid and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 206.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.Abdul Wahid and Co TL CRISIL B+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Purchase Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Cotton CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 