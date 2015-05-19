May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 *Includes sublimit for buyers credit of Rs 50.00 million Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Forward Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Arun Shanti Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Dabur India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 325 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit. Dabur India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Drish Shoes Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 685 Assigned Credit ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 4412.5 Reaffirmed ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 974 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Ushin Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 321.5 Assigned Discounting Jay Ushin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed KLSR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1225 Assigned Lado Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Forward Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Lasons India Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Lasons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Lasons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 78 Reaffirmed Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.50 million sub limit of Letter of Credit. PTC Energy Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rachit Creation BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 14.6 Assigned S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Sant Rubbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sant Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shanti Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 225 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35.4 Reaffirmed Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Swellco Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Times Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 31.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 123 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Tomar Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed V. K. Offshore Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Withdrawal Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Vishnushiva Infrastructures Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B A One Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B A One Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B A. Automovers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 187 Reaffirmed Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 162.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.3 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Credit Alina Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.9 Reaffirmed Arun Shanti Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 63.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arun Shanti Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 166.6 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Income Plus Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Savings Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Short - Term Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Treasury Optimizer CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Plan Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 84 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL B BRC Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Dabur India Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit, cash credit (book debt), drawee bill, packing credit, bill discounting, and post-shipment credit facilities. Dabur India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Drish Shoes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 107.5 Assigned Drish Shoes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned Edathadan Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Edathadan Granites TL CRISIL BB- 60.5 Reaffirmed Ekta Trust TL CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 950 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69.5 Reaffirmed G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganpati Enterprises - Muzaffarnagar CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ganpati Enterprises - Muzaffarnagar CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Gayatri Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 133 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Gayatri Cotgin Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 21 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hare Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Haryana Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed HDFC Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed HDFC High Interest Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- ICICI Prudential Liquid Plan CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Ultra ST Plan CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Money Market Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Jay Ushin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Jay Ushin Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 8.5 Assigned against term deposits Jay Ushin Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Jayabheri Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit JPMorgan India Treasury Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed JPMorgan India Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed JPMorgan India Active Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed KLSR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned KLSR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned Loan Fac KSA Educational and Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned KSA Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 71 Assigned Lado Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Lado Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lasons India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 76 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lasons India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.8 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 97.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 310 Reaffirmed Discounting Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 205 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Mirrikh Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned MKJ Tradex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Momai Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned Momai Apparels Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Navkar Wheels CC CRISIL B+ 41 Assigned Navkar Wheels TL CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned New Stone Quarry CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed New Stone Quarry TL CRISIL BB- 50.9 Reaffirmed Perfect Retreads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL C PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Pramerica Mutual Fund Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Rachit Creation CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rachit Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rachit Creation Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60.3 Reaffirmed Raghvendra Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Factory Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 115 Assigned Loan Fac Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 425 Assigned Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 81.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 116.4 Reaffirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 185 Reaffirmed Rudresh Education Society TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sant Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sant Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 37 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sant Rubbers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shanti Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 158.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanti Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 766.9 Reaffirmed Shiv Ganga Hybrid Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 82.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 132.4 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Residency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ram Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 59 Reaffirmed Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Shubham Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Sunhill Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1750 Assigned Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 306.6 Reaffirmed Superhouse Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swellco Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swellco Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Times Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL D 23.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 125 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Times Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Times Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL D 36.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 108 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BBB- 4.3 Upgraded from Loan CRISIL BB Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 199.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Tomar Construction Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Tomar Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V. K. Offshore Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Withdrawal Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Vishnushiva Infrastructures TL CRISIL BB 3.4 Assigned Vishnushiva Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.1 Assigned Loan Fac Vishnushiva Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 39.6 Reaffirmed Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.