May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Loan Fac ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8 Assigned Anant Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 12.5 Reassigned Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 45 Assigned Forward Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Credit Banco Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Combitic Global Caplet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Combitic Global Caplet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Godrej Efacec Automation and Robotics Non - FBL CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Ltd GSC Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.4 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Malwi Ship Breaking Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 530 Reaffirmed Malwi Ship Breaking Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 11.3 Reaffirmed OmDayal Educational & Research SocietyBG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Semi Exports LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 189.6 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Purchase Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving LOC CRISIL A4+ 165.9 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed VHB Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed VHB Life Sciences Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D VHB Medisciences Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Whirlpool of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Window Magic India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd FD FA- 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.4 Reaffirmed Abhitex International Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 798.6 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BB * Sub limit of Rs.220 Million to foreign bill purchase, Fully convertible to PCFC Abhitex International Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 159.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Abhitex International TL CRISIL BB+ 121.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Anant Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 280 Assigned Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 1695 Assigned Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 960 Assigned Loan Fac Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Credit Banco Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58 Assigned Banco Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Loan Fac Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Reaffirmed Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bodycare Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 185 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bodycare Creations Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Bodycare Creations Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Britex Cotton International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Butta Convention Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed * Includes the following sub limits: a) Bill of Exchange under Letter of Credit, Rs.30 Millions b) Foreign currency demand loan, Rs.30 Millions c) Packing credit limit cum Foreign Bill purchase/negotiation/discounting, Rs.30 Millions Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 18.1 Reaffirmed Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dewan Fourwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Withdrawal Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 28.5 Reaffirmed G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Giriraj Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 640 Assigned Giriraj Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.8 Assigned Giriraj Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Godrej Efacec Automation and Robotics Fund - Based Fac CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Ltd GSC Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.1 Reaffirmed Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Tax - Free Bond* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed * Non-convertible tax-free bond JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Credit Kisco Castings India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kisco Castings India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 114 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- L N Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- L N Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Logistic Linkage India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned M/S. Sadik Enterprise Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed M2K Entertainment Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 149 Reaffirmed Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Manaltheeram Ayurvedic Hospital & CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 6.6 Assigned Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. Manaltheeram Ayurvedic Hospital & LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. Mascot Engitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Nainani Medico CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Nainani Medico Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 365 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.5 Reaffirmed OmDayal Educational & Research SocietyRupee TL CRISIL BB 146 Assigned Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Priyadarshini Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 380 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Priyadarshini Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rajani Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- RC Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B RC Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Religare Invesco Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed S. S. Industries CC CRISIL BB 335 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- S. S. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 258 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- S. S. Industries TL CRISIL BB 7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- S. S. Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Saluja Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Fac Sancheti Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Semi Exports CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120.4 Reaffirmed Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving CC CRISIL BB 129 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving TL CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 151 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Weave Land CC CRISIL BB+ 31 Upgraded from CRISIL BB The Weave Land Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BB * fully convertible to Foreign Bill Purchase Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed United Overseas Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed United Overseas Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedika Credit Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 71 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB 34 Reaffirmed VHB Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Upgraded from CRISIL B- VHB Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 525 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- VHB Medisciences Ltd CC CRISIL B 138.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D VHB Medisciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D VHB Medisciences Ltd TL CRISIL B 475.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D VHB Medisciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 161.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D VHB Medisciences Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 370 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijayatej Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vijayatej Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 93.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Wainganga Sugar & Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Assigned Wainganga Sugar & Power Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 65 Assigned Wainganga Sugar & Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Wainganga Sugar & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Assigned Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 99 Reaffirmed Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 81 Reaffirmed Whirlpool of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Window Magic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 59 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Window Magic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Window Magic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)