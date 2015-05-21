May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Dhaval Agri Exports Foreign CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from Documentary Bills CRISIL A4+ Purchase Dhaval Agri Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Durga Charitable Society BG CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Negotiation Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bill discounting Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac% CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable between PCFC, Bill discounting, Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 2145 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.375 million between PCFC Bill discounting, BG and LC Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 2.8 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 470 Reaffirmed Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Credit JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 470 Reaffirmed JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Assigned JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned KJ Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Mangalath Cashews ill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Mangalath Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4 93 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Raghava Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed Raghava Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Regenix Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Selfridges Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shakun Polymers Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from Pur-Discounting Fac CRISIL A3+ Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Star Rays Export Packing CRISIL A2 2125 Reaffirmed Credit Star Rays Post Shipment CRISIL A2 1125 Reaffirmed Credit Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A4 Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.5 Assigned Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 485 Reaffirmed Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 187.2 Assigned Dhaval Agri Exports CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dhaval Agri Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Dhaval Agri Exports TL CRISIL BB- 59.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 147 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- DM Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 DM Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- DM Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 7.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- DM Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 492.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- DM Corporation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 360 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 98.7 Assigned Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 101.3 Assigned Durga Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durga Charitable Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Durga Charitable Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 485 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 0.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 8 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Evita Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1500 Assigned Loan Fac Evita Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 8500 Assigned Ganesh Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned Gauri International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Gauri International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 389.8 Reaffirmed Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 42.2 Reaffirmed Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46 Assigned Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22 Assigned Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Assigned Loan Fac Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 102.5 Assigned Loan Fac JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Kamal Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Karthikeyan Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12 Assigned Karthikeyan Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Karthikeyan Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 18 Assigned KJ Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned KJ Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.9 Assigned Loan Fac KJ Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.9 Assigned Lecole Chempaka Society for Educare CC CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lecole Chempaka Society for Educare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Lecole Chempaka Society for Educare TL CRISIL BB- 44 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 1840 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Trust Loan Fac Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaTL CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Trust Mangalath Cashews CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Mirones Builders and Developers Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Mohan Fibre Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagpur Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Nagpur Distillers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Nirma University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Persipina Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1500 Assigned Loan Fac Persipina Developers Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BBB 8500 Assigned ^Sub limits of Rs.4,500 Million short term loan facilities, Rs.1,350 Million overdraft facility, Rs.1,350 Million bond and guarantee facility, and Rs.1,350 Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Assigned Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 7.1 Assigned Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 19.3 Assigned Raghava Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Raghava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Regenix Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Regenix Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Sai Ram Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 32 Assigned Sai Ram Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Sai Ram Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Selfridges Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Selfridges Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Selfridges Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Selfridges Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Selfridges Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Shakun Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shakun Polymers Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB+ 14 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BBB Shakun Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 146.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Shakun Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shree Packers (MP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Packers (MP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 460.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3099.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 420.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Space Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Space Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Special Blasts Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 