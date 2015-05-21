May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anil Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Dhaval Agri Exports Foreign CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from
Documentary Bills CRISIL A4+
Purchase
Dhaval Agri Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Durga Charitable Society BG CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Bill discounting
Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac% CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
% Interchangeable between PCFC, Bill discounting, Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 2145 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.375 million between PCFC Bill discounting, BG and LC
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 2.8 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4+
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 6 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 470 Reaffirmed
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 470 Reaffirmed
JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Assigned
JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
KJ Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
Mangalath Cashews ill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Mangalath Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4 93 Reaffirmed
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Raghava Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed
Raghava Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Regenix Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned
Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Selfridges Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Shakun Polymers Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from
Pur-Discounting Fac CRISIL A3+
Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Special Blasts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Special Blasts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Star Rays Export Packing CRISIL A2 2125 Reaffirmed
Credit
Star Rays Post Shipment CRISIL A2 1125 Reaffirmed
Credit
Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL A4
Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anil Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.5 Assigned
Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 485 Reaffirmed
Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 187.2 Assigned
Dhaval Agri Exports CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Dhaval Agri Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Dhaval Agri Exports TL CRISIL BB- 59.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 147 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 7.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 492.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
DM Corporation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 360 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 98.7 Assigned
Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 101.3 Assigned
Durga Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Durga Charitable Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Fac
Durga Charitable Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 485 Reaffirmed
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 0.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 8 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Evita Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Evita Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 8500 Assigned
Ganesh Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned
Gauri International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Gauri International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 389.8 Reaffirmed
Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 42.2 Reaffirmed
Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46 Assigned
Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22 Assigned
Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jalan Carbons and Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Jenam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 102.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed
JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned
K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Kamal Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Karthikeyan Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12 Assigned
Karthikeyan Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Karthikeyan Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 18 Assigned
KJ Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
KJ Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
KJ Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.9 Assigned
Lecole Chempaka Society for Educare CC CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Lecole Chempaka Society for Educare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Lecole Chempaka Society for Educare TL CRISIL BB- 44 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 1840 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed
Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Trust Loan Fac
Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaTL CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed
Trust
Mangalath Cashews CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Mirones Builders and Developers Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nagpur Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Nagpur Distillers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Nirma University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
Persipina Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Persipina Developers Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BBB 8500 Assigned
^Sub limits of Rs.4,500 Million short term loan facilities, Rs.1,350 Million overdraft facility,
Rs.1,350 Million bond and guarantee facility, and Rs.1,350
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Assigned
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 7.1 Assigned
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 19.3 Assigned
Raghava Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Raghava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Regenix Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Regenix Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned
Sai Ram Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 32 Assigned
Sai Ram Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Sai Ram Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Selfridges Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Selfridges Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 23.5 Reaffirmed
Selfridges Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Selfridges Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Selfridges Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shakun Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Shakun Polymers Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB+ 14 Upgraded from
Gold Card CRISIL BBB
Shakun Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 146.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Shakun Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Shree Packers (MP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shree Packers (MP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 460.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3099.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 420.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Space Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Space Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Special Blasts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Special Blasts Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
